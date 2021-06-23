A week after the release of Luca to Disney+, Pixar has presented concept art from their next film, Turning Red.

Written and directed by Domee Shi - who also made the Academy Award-winning Pixar short Bao - Turning Red follows Mei, a young girl who turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. The image shows the panda wearing a kid’s backpack, walking through the halls of a school, and towering over the other students.

Pixar revealed Turning Red’s release date at last year’s Disney Investors Day, and shared an image of the film's logo, as well as a look at Mei and the giant red panda. This new look at Turning Red was shown at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and believe it or not, Turning Red - Pixar’s 25th feature-length film - will be the first Pixar film directed by a woman.

In addition to Turning Red, Pixar also has Lightyear coming next year from Toy Story of Terror! director Angus MacLane. Beyond next year, Pixar also has an unknown film scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023.

Turning Red is scheduled to be released on March 11, 2022. Check out the concept art and Pixar’s synopsis for Turning Red below.

“In “Turning Red”, Mei Lee is a confident, dorky thirteen-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which for a teenager is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! “Turning Red” is directed by Academy Award-winner Domee Shi (Pixar short BAO), produced by Lindsey Collins and coming to theaters in Spring, 2022.”

