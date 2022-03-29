It’s rare to find a depiction of puberty and growing up that feels as relatable as the one shown in Pixar’s Turning Red. Even if your life doesn’t perfectly mirror that of main character Mei Lin Lee (Rosalie Chiang), it isn’t difficult to relate to the many ups and downs she experiences throughout the film; warring emotions, a changing body, and even the development of both old and new relationships - all of these are things that most, if not all, teenagers have to go through at some point, regardless of their background. What’s more, alongside all the puberty-related issues that Turning Red deals with — all the uncomfortable and scary physical changes that come with entering adulthood — the film also explores the changing of one’s own identity, which in and of itself seems to endlessly grow and shift.

RELATED: From ‘Reservation Dogs’ to ‘Sex Education’: 9 Movies & Shows That Showcase Diversity in Coming-of-Age Stories

Obviously, the film takes some liberties when it comes to its depiction of puberty; leaning into Mei Lin’s culture and family history, the film depicts her own personal experience of entering adulthood as turning into a large Red Panda, an ‘inconvenient’ side effect of her ancestor’s desire to protect her home and children. While the depiction is certainly more fantastical than real life, it’s also a wonderful illustration of how chaotic and frightening puberty can be; Mei Lin’s transformation seems sudden and unexpected, despite smaller changes that have already been taking place in her life that hint at her coming change, such as starting to crave more independence and taking an interest in more romantic endeavors. Regardless of these signs, however, the experience is still scary and confusing. A wonderful scene in the earlier moments of Mei Lin’s transformation has her hiding in the bathroom upon discovering her new Red Panda body; it is here that the connection between her transformation and puberty is more solidly drawn. Her body has become much hairier, smellier, and even a bit heavier than before, all things associated with puberty. She even moves awkwardly, knocking things over with longer, seemingly unfamiliar limbs, something many teenagers with sudden growth spurts can relate to.

The biggest connection drawn, of course, is the Red Panda as a metaphor for Mei Lin’s period, which, at 13 years old, is not far from the realm of possibility. While not everyone who watches the film has experienced or will experience periods, for those that do, the Red Panda is an emotionally accurate, if a bit on the nose, portrayal of the event. Maybe more so than a changing body, periods are confusing and frightening - they can be painful and exhausting to deal with, especially when they first start, and Mei Lin’s first night (and subsequent second morning) as the Red Panda is a perfect illustration. Paired with the flood of hormones and emotions that being on one’s period can produce, Mei Lin’s transition from crying in bed out of fear and frustration, to her montage of throwing herself around her room in desperation is achingly familiar to those who have lived through that first cycle. Mei Lin’s mother, with all her overprotective habits, only adds to that overwhelming feeling by bursting through the door with every period-related product under the sun, only to follow up with a classic ‘talk’ about the ‘changing body of the adult woman.’ The scene, as brilliant as it is, is certainly enough to make people cringe out of understanding and second-hand embarrassment.

It’s Mei Lin’s mother, Ming (Sandra Oh), that seems to be at the core of many of Mei Lin’s more emotional changes; from the beginning of the movie, the relationship between mother and daughter is shown to be strong and sturdy, with the two of them attending all sorts of events together, managing the family temple together, and watching their favorite shows together. However, it quickly becomes clear that there are cracks in the relationship as well; Mei Lin is rarely able to spend time with her friends outside of school, due to her responsibilities at the family temple, and the pressure to perform well in terms of her school and professional aspirations is very obviously starting to weigh on her. While it’s clear that Mei Lin loves the work she does alongside her mother, it also becomes apparent that her work there stresses her out, especially when combined with her mother’s expectations, overprotectiveness, and opinions on Mei Lin’s life and relationships.

Like many 13-year-olds, Mei Lin believes herself to be grown-up; she rides the bus alone, has responsibilities she takes pride in, and even does her own ‘work’ like others she commutes with. The audience understands, of course, that while Mei Lin is no longer the child that her mother insists she is, she still has a long way to go before she’s ‘officially’ an adult. However, it’s this non-existent balance between Mei Lin and her mother’s views that causes so much tension; like a lot of parents, Ming has a difficult time letting go of the child that Mei Lin once was and viewing Mei Lin as someone with her own identity and decisions to make. She has a very set view of whom she believes Mei Lin to be and, when they’re challenged by Mei Lin’s developing interests and sense of self, instead of stepping back and supporting Mei Lin, Ming turns it up a notch and becomes even more overprotective.

Mei Lin, in return, seeks out more rebellious activities and avenues, finding joy in going against her mother’s wishes and choosing her own path instead, even if the choices she makes aren’t always the healthiest. Either way, when she isn’t with her mother, Mei Lin’s true feelings and identity are finally given a chance to grow and develop. Slowly, it becomes apparent that the Red Panda not only symbolizes the physical side of puberty but the emotional side as well; Mei Lin’s Red Panda is a release of both emotions and inhibitions, putting her in a state to be more daring and take more risks. Like in real life, where children and teenagers going through puberty often come off as reckless and impulsive due to developing brains and interests, Mei Lin’s Red Panda has her trying and doing things that she’s never considered before.

The biggest choice she makes, of course, is to keep her Red Panda, despite her mother, grandmother, and aunties locking theirs away; whereas her family before her has chosen to push down the flood of emotion and change that the Red Panda brings, Mei Lin chooses to embrace it, break a cycle that had held her family for generations. It’s a nice metaphor for how many people choose to leave behind or push down the emotions they felt when they were younger, choosing to ‘act like adults’ instead of the cringey or crazy teenagers they once were. Yet Mei Lin’s choice proves that the crazy, chaotic teenager and successful, mature adult can exist side by side and that embracing the whole of one’s self is a far better choice than ignoring or hiding the changes that make you into who you are.

From 'Turning Red' to 'Spirited Away': The Best Animated Movies Where People Turn Into Animals, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Olivia Fitzpatrick (20 Articles Published) More From Olivia Fitzpatrick