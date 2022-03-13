What is the best advice Sandra Oh can give to a newcomer to the industry?

When it comes to stories about growing up and coming-of-age, Turning Red hits the nail on the head with an adorable and heartwarming story about a 13-year-old named Meilin "Mei" Lee. Puberty is already a difficult time in life, but what if when you were consumed by hormones and emotions you spontaneously turned into a giant red panda? Blessed/cursed with this ability, Turning Red follows Mei as she discovers her new powers and learns to embrace them.

At the heart of the story is Meilin, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, and her relationship with her mother Ming, voiced by Sandra Oh. Turning Red captures the nuance of such a dynamic relationship, one that is rooted in love but also connection, over-protectiveness, and cultural norms. It's hard enough having to deal with this newfound ability, but Mei must also confront her mother as a young adult now growing into her own person.

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Turning Red’ Review: Pixar Made a Lovely Film About Growing Up That Isn’t Horribly Sad!

We had a chance to speak with Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh about the film. As a newcomer to the industry, we asked about what advice Chiang got from her time working with Oh, who has been a beloved actor from hit series like Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve. Also, as a vocal activist for Asian Americans, Oh spoke on her thoughts about the industry, especially with younger talent coming in like Chiang.

Watch what Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

What advice did Chiang get from Oh as a newcomer to the industry?

Did Oh pull from personal experiences as an Asian American when it came to portraying Ming as a mother?

What scene brought tears to Oh's eyes from the film?

What does Oh hope for younger Asian talent like Chiang when it comes to working in the industry?

‘Turning Red’: Disney Releases Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’s Movie Single “Nobody Like U” The song is reminiscent of early 2000s boy band hits.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Therese Lacson (20 Articles Published) Therese Lacson is an editor for Collider. You can also find her work at Comics Beat, Nerdophiles, and Film Inquiry. When she's not writing you can find her playing video games, reading birth charts, and appearing on podcasts! More From Therese Lacson