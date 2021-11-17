It’s been a while since we’ve gotten big news from Turning Red, the new Disney/Pixar movie that is set to be released in 2022. Disney unveiled the first teaser back in July that showcased the personality of the lead character Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) – and also revealed that the girl could turn into a giant red panda. Now, a new trailer delves a little deeper into the story and reveals an element that every coming of age story set in the 00s should have – boy bands.

The trailer starts with Mei and her friends beatboxing, and sharing their love for 4*Town, the fictional boy band created for the film. The trailer also reveals that Mei is an overachieving kid who does a million things simultaneously, which probably means she doesn’t have much time to also just be a kid. Everything changes when she suddenly turns into a giant red panda and discovers that it runs in the family.

The soundtrack for Pixar's first boy band comes from multiple Grammy winners Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, who have written and produced three songs for the fictional boy band.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Win or Lose' Art Previews Pixar's First Original Long-Form Series for Disney+

Turning Red director Domee Shi revealed she thinks that a boy band is mandatory if you set a story in the 2000s, and also one of the best ways to build conflict between the main character and their parents:

“We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of. Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had a way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”

Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei’s mother Ming, and the cast also features Orion Lee as the voice of Mei’s dad, Jin, and Wai Ching Ho as the voice of Grandma. Mei’s tight-knit group of friends are voiced by Ava Morse as Miriam, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya, and Hyein Park as Abby. Tristan Allerick Chen voices classmate Tyler, and Addie Chandler lends his voice to Mei’s secret crush Devon. Providing the harmonious voices of the members of the 4*Town boy band are Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, and Finneas. Rounding out the voice cast are James Hong, Lori Tan Chinn, Lillian Lim, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Sasha Roiz, and Lily Sanfelippo.

Turning Red comes to theaters on March 11, 2022. Check out the new trailer and poster for Turning Red below.

'Turning Red,' 'Lightyear' Documentaries Coming to Disney+ in 2022 A look behind-the-scenes of two upcoming Pixar films is headed to Disney+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email