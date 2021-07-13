Growing up is hard enough and in the new trailer for Turning Red, we get to see just how hard that struggle can be. Especially when you turn into a red panda when you're not "calm" and relaxed. Who is calm and relaxed as a teenager anyway? In a new trailer for Turning Red, we get to see what happens when Mei Lee gets a little too concerned when her mother shows up at school.

With voice performances from newcomer Rosalie Chiang and award-winning actress Sandra Oh, Turning Red looks like a great Pixar addition to the coming-of-age film genre. From Oscar-winning director Domee Shi, the film is produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney, and Pixar.

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Turning Red’: New Concept Art for Pixar’s Latest Shows Girl Who Turns Into a Giant Red Panda

Bao won Shi her first Oscar and was a beautiful look at family and that seems to be on-trend for what Turning Red has in store for us. In the trailer, Mei Lee is a 13 year-old student who is trying to navigate the world of growing up and learning. But she also has the added bonus of poofing into a giant red panda when she gets too excited or upset. When her mother Ming shows up at school, Mei Lee is trying to calm herself down but her mother is fighting with one of the school employees and before long, Mei Lee poofs in the middle of class and has to run away from school.

It's a cute look at the movie and what many kids go through. Sure we're not poofing into red pandas but many struggle with getting too excited or feeling accepted for who they are and that's all something Mei Lee also struggles with. And anything with Oh in it is sure to worth seeing!

Check out first trailer and new poster for Turning Red below, and be on the lookout for when the film opens in March 2022.

Image via Disney

KEEP READING: ‘Burrow’ Filmmaker Madeline Sharafian Talks Having Her Short Picked By Pete Docter

Share Share Tweet Email

'Hit & Run' Trailer: 'The Killing' & 'Fauda' Producers Are Back With a New Thriller Series for Netflix Will this be another international hit for the streaming service?

Read Next

Rachel Leishman (117 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman