There are three stages of childhood when it comes to dinosaurs: Fascination (picture books and cartoons), Respect (Jurassic Park), and the Primal Will to Hunt & Survive. Scientists call this last and arguably most mature stage the Turok phase. And while the original game that started the dino-hunting craze came out back in 1997, we're able to dip into prehistoric nostalgia once again thanks to Nightdive Studio's latest release for modern consoles.

Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil are now available on the PlayStation Store for the PS4. So while you wait for your Outriders demo to download, you can pick up one or both titles for about $20 a piece. Turok "has been restored and enhanced with a new visual engine and exciting new features to sink your teeth into!" While Turok 2 comes with online multiplayer support for up to 16 players, including crossplay with, wait for it, Nintendo Switch of all things. (Xbox and PC crossplay support is in the works.)

How did Nightdive Studios go about bringing crossplay to Turok 2: Seeds of Evil with the PS4 and Nintendo Switch? Watch this video for more!

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is available now for the PlayStation 4, and with it comes CrossPlay with the Nintendo Switch (Xbox and PC CrossPlay to be added later). See how the team at Night Dive Studios were able to make CrossPlay gaming a reality thanks to the power of the KexEngine and PlayFab.

