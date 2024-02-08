The Big Picture Exciting news for author John Green's fans: another one of his novels is coming to the big screen with a new movie adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down .

Author John Green fans, heads up, another one of his novels is getting a movie treatment. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the new look at the adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down which will drop on Max this spring. The feature is helmed by Hannah Marks and stars Isabela Merced, Cree Cicchino, and Felix Mallard. And it looks like a perfect romantic drama!

The new images give us a look at three leading characters, the first image sees Merced as 17-year-old Aza, another showcases her chemistry with Mallard as Davis. While another image gives us a peak into her dimension with Cree as Daisy. The images paint a dreamy picture and give away the sense of budding romance and friendships.

What’s ‘Turtles All The Way Down’ About

Close

Green is a celebrate author whose work has been adapted into blockbuster features like The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. TurtlesAll the Way Down follows Aza Holmes, a teenage girl who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and pursues a quest to locate a missing billionaire. All the while trying to be a “good daughter, a good friend, and a good student.” When she reconnects with her childhood crush, Davis, she is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.

"I was immediately drawn to the movie because I was such a fan of John’s and this book," Marks says in EW's accompanying interview. "John does an incredible job of telling a teenager’s mental health story in a way that’s funny, heartfelt, and specific. I relate to the character of Aza deeply. I'm honored to be a part of bringing this story to life and I loved every minute of working with these fantastic young actors.”

Along with Merced, Cicchino and Mallard, the movie also cast Judy Reyes as Gina Holmes, Maliq Johnson as Aza’s friend Mychal Turner, J. Smith-Cameron as Professor Abbott, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Singh while Marks appear as Holly. She directs the film from an adapted screenplay by writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Green executive produces with the writing duo while Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner produce under the Temple Hill banner.

Turtles All the Way Down premieres on Max this spring.