The Big Picture Get ready for a journey of mystery, romance, and angst with Turtles All the Way Down premiering on May 2.

Follow Aza's battle with anxiety and OCD as she navigates her relationships and finds a kindred spirit in Davis.

The power of a strong support system is highlighted in this adaptation of John Green's deeply personal novel.

The sixth adaptation of John Green's novels is officially only a month away. Turtles All the Way Down is set to premiere on Max on May 2 and a new trailer offers a preview of Isabela Merced's journey of mystery, romance, and plenty of angst. Hailing from director Hannah Marks, the young adult film tackles anxiety through the eyes of Aza Holmes as she navigates the many invasive thoughts that she can't control. New Line Cinema and Temple Hill collaborated for the adaptation of the novel, which Green has described as deeply personal to his experiences growing up.

Turtles All the Way Down follows Merced as the 17-year-old Aza, who's just trying to get by in life and be a good student, friend, and daughter while battling obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety. Following news of fugitive billionaire Russell Pickett's disappearance, Aza and her best friend Daisy (Cree) go on the hunt to find him and claim the reward money for turning him in to authorities. She's only left with further questions about her future happiness, love, friendship, and hope, however, upon rekindling things with her childhood crush and friend Davis (Felix Mallard), who just so happens to be Russell's son.

The trailer promises an exploration of Aza's relationships and life while dealing with the hurdles anxiety and OCD leave for her. Her thought spirals about microbes, her appearance, and life itself are vividly shown as she walks through the school halls, talks with Daisy, and goes on dates with Davis. She fears there's no possibility of having a fulfilling romantic relationship while suffering from anxiety, though, with some encouragement from her friends and counselors, she takes the plunge with Davis and finds in him a kindred spirit. Even with her new boyfriend supporting her, anxiety will remain a constant battle for Aza, pushing her to a breaking point and even nearly killing her. Turtles All the Way Down will show the power of a strong support system, living by the motto, "It's not only what you live with, it's who you can't live without."

Who Else Stars in 'Turtles All the Way Down'?

In addition to directing, Marks will also appear in the adaptation as Holly. Marks is no stranger to helming heartfelt dramas, previously delivering the Jeremy Allen White and Maika Monroe-led After Everything and Don't Make Me Go with John Cho and Mia Isaac. The rest of the cast around her, Merced, Cree, and Mallard includes Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, J. Smith-Cameron, and Poorna Jagannathan. Writing duties, meanwhile, will be handled by This Is Us showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who also serve as executive producers.

Turtles All the Way Down debuts on Max on May 2. Check out the trailer below.

