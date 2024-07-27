The Big Picture A24's love of obscure cinema mixed with popular entertainment is evident, igniting a spark for exploring rich yet absurd themes in horror.

Tusk set the tone for later A24 horror films by showcasing subversion and clever storytelling, despite not being a financial or critical success.

The body horror in Tusk serves as a commentary on humanity, with Howard transforming Wallace into a walrus to showcase the animalistic nature of humans.

The 2010s were a great decade for horror films, but no other company thrived as much as A24. Audiences have been clamoring for more installments of Ti West's X trilogy, and performances like Toni Collette's chilling turn in Hereditary keep the genre fresh. A24 has established itself as a dominant figure in the horror genre, or rather, the entire film industry for that matter. However, credit must be given where credit is due because one little horror film from 2014 would launch its venture into the macabre. Kevin Smith's Tusk is a bizarre yet bold attempt at body horror, questioning what it means to be human and showcasing some terrific performances. It not only signifies a turning point for Kevin Smith as a storyteller, but it ignites the spark for A24 to explore some deeply rich yet absurd themes within the horror genre. A24's love of obscure cinema mixed with popular entertainment is evident throughout, and their support of a filmmaker with a completely original vision makes the film stand out in their canon.

'Tusk' Set the Tone for Later A24 Horror Films

Tusk does not necessarily function as a prototype for future A24 films, but its unique twist on the genre foreshadows the company's infatuation with subversion. Of course, it is imperative to mention this was inspired by Kevin Smith and Scott Mosier's podcast episode, "SModcast #259: The Walrus and The Carpenter," in which they discuss much of the backstory for what ends up on the big screen. Our hero, Wallace Bryton (Justin Long), is kind of a despicable human being; he's rude to his peers and essentially plans his next interview to mock his subject. However, a tragedy strikes this individual, and so he encounters an older gentleman named Howard Howe (Michael Parks), a man more than willing to participate and welcome Wallace into his home. Howard slowly reveals himself to be our antagonist, but somehow, there is more of an elegant nature to how he carries himself.

Similar templates like two actors hamming it up in a limited location come to mind in The Lighthouse, or the cathartic nature of the villain taking away the leads' motor skills in The Killing of a Sacred Deer. One could simply surmise this by saying A24 creates a weird brand, but these films are a lot more clever than that. Tusk could have easily been a generic torture-porn movie, which would satisfy the gore hounds out there. However, Kevin Smith decided to not only push the envelope as far as his violence goes, but this is also a leap from his View Askewniverse films as well. A24 is certainly looking to stir the cinematic language up with their films, but they are also seeking to give life to newer voices and open up a wider range for a vast audience.

Tusk was neither a financial success nor a critical darling, and yet it still has an audience willing to support it. Kevin Smith has his own fanbase to attest to this, but A24 also champions films that will challenge audiences as well as entertain them. This is a film with an unlikable lead in Wallace, who speaks ill of others and essentially has it coming when he crosses paths with a creepy man in Howard. Not only is this a departure from Kevin Smith's more lighthearted filmography, but it emphasizes how conflicted people can feel when judging a supposed good or bad person. Smith's Catholic upbringing surely plays a part in this, or his general attitude to social dynamics in the cultural zeitgeist. Even then, this film still retains some of Smith's hallmarks, like the peculiar detective Guy Lapointe (Johnny Depp), who offers some comedic relief as well as switches the tone by gearing more towards a fun murder mystery when he appears. In short, A24 is looking to deliver a film audiences have never seen before.

As we know, (except if you haven't seen the film, and to those people, I suggest watching it before reading on), the crux of the story finds Howard slowly transforming Wallace into a giant walrus monster. He carefully carries out this process with his special toolkit, as he takes on the role of a plastic surgeon to craft his masterpiece. And, of course, in the process, audiences see two humans slowly lose their sanity in different ways. Films Like I Saw the TV Glow are tonally different in terms of what emotions they want to invoke, but images of lead Owen (Justice Smith) tearing his chest open recall the memories of Smith dabbling in body horror.

Both films utilize grotesque imagery to full effect, as they're made by two different storytellers both seeking to touch a nerve with the viewer. Here, Howe\ard is attempting to showcase how animalistic and simplistic humans are, and so he strips Wallace away of his dignity down to his bare bones. Even in its more accessible films, A24 seeks out filmmakers with some sort of overarching theme or purpose that are presented in a way audiences would normally reject or be unaware of. In this case, the majority of filmgoers may not have been ready for a walrus man staring them in the face, but A24 saw the potential in this model of filmmaking.

Seasoned gorehounds won't find Tusk's gross-out sequences all that grotesque, but there are still disturbing moments in the film, meant to stir the crowd as much as they are to bring about laughs. These tonal shifts don't always work, and sometimes when Smith infuses his typical low-brow humor, it takes away from the impact of Michael Park's best acting. When the film fully commits to its dark nature, it succeeds with flying colors, but it almost feels as if Smith is trying to decide whether he wants this in his View Askewniverse or not, and so the lack of conviction keeps these themes at odds with each other. Regardless, Tusk is a risk taken by A24 and Smith, who were both clearly passionate about this project and simply wanted to have some fun in the horror genre.

A24 Took a Chance on Kevin Smith's 'Tusk'

Not only does this film examine humanity's relationship with its animal counterparts, or even what it means to re-examine your life like in Tuesday, Tusk has a purity to it despite its flaws. It is definitely not for everyone, but it has a vision and commits to it for the most part. Justin Long and Michael Parks play off of each other well, almost like a game of chess, as the two start their formal interview and dinner, which is then easily disrupted by Parks' command of the scene and the narrative. For better or worse, it does mark a turning point for Kevin Smith to explore random horror comedies, but his efforts to create an experience and try something different are certainly commended. Kevin Smith's Tusk is by no means a great film, but it functions as an unbelievably creative and unique entry in A24's legacy.

