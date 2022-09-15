As with many cult and art films, Tusk is a polarizing movie that you either love or hate. When View Askewniverse creator Kevin Smith announced his 2014 horror film Tusk, and teamed up with A24 for distribution, fans were beyond excited to see what he would create. It’s safe to say that the result was something that no one expected, and makes one question if madness is a genre. Campy, gruesome and absurd, Tusk found itself in a choppy sea of mixed to very low ratings, with many viewers stating that they couldn’t see past, or see the point, of the main character's gruesome transformation from human to walrus. The deeper message is indeed hard to get to when confronted with the mesmerizing gore at the films' forefront, though what lies beneath the patchwork surface of the walrus flesh suit is what’s important. Tusk is a strange philosophical endeavor that dives into one of the greatest questions humanity still has yet to answer: “what separates man from beast?” Throughout the film humanity and animalistic nature are discussed in many ways from behind a thick, goopy veil of blood and blubber, all the while satirizing the disturbing limits that one will go to for the sake of art.

This horror love letter of poetic disgust is no exception to the genre’s love-hate relationship. Many have criticized Tusk’s corny dialogue while others revered it as a perfectly executed classic horror trope that pokes fun at itself, and other overly dramatic, out of touch scripts (for example, look for the film's recurrent use of the word “banal”). And regardless of opinion on the story, Tusk’s visuals are quite shocking. Even those who enjoyed the film have said they wish they could unsee parts of its intense and strange body horror that made Saw look like House Party 2… or House Party 3. Another common criticism is that Smith doesn’t know when to stop with his comedy, but during these points, if you ask yourself the question “Is Kevin Smith serious?”, the answer is simply: no. When you watch the film with this in mind, Tusk’s execution, with its seemingly pointless poetic rambling, overly artistic cinematography and occasionally awkward timing, comes across as hilarious and admittedly kind of brilliant. In Tusk, Smith’s mix of humor and horror lands in the wonderfully uncomfortable space known as madness, where creativity runs wild and the ability to exist as both serious and not is free game. Smith’s beyond quirky creativity is what gives Tusk its legs... or flippers?... and his dedicated fans are partially to blame for its Frankenstein-esque creation.

How Did 'Tusk' Come About?

In line with many of Kevin Smith’s projects, Tusk began with a joke. While recording an episode of his podcast “SModcast,” the Clerks director and his close friend, producer Scott Mosier, discussed a housing ad found in an online forum in which a homeowner offered free lodging to anyone who agreed to live in a walrus suit. This hour-long discussion led the filmmaker to ask his audience in a Twitter poll if they should turn the hypothetical walrus story into a film. As you can imagine, the audience voted 100% yes. What came next is a satirical horror art film with no religious or sexual subplots that explores the disturbing boundaries that one will go to for the sake of art, as well as the limits of what one will consider art. Coupled with the philosophical query of what separates man from beast, Smith created a mind-bendingly different film that turns art and horror on its head in a knowingly absurd and ridiculous manner.

RELATED: 'Tusk' Sequel Reportedly in Development From Kevin Smith

What is 'Tusk' About?

In Tusk, audiences follow Wallace (Justin Long), a selfish and unfaithful podcaster who travels to Canada in order to interview a young man who lost his leg in an unfortunate Kill Bill reenactment accident. After making some harsh, if not cruel jokes at the young man’s expense, Wallace arrives at the interview to find that “Kill Bill Kid” fell on his own samurai sword, taking his own life due to the embarrassment of his unintentional internet meme stardom. Money-hungry and without a shred of conscience, Wallace is set on coming back from his trip with something for his next episode. After finding an intriguing listing on a cork board at a dive bar, the podcast host takes up an offer from an old seaman who advertises room, board and adventure stories free of charge. Upon Wallace’s arrival he learns of Mr. Howard Howe’s (Michael Parks) colorful life of adventure, and his reverence for one creature in particular, a walrus who saved his life while lost at sea.

After awakening in a heavily drugged stupor Wallace joins Howard in an intense Citizen Kane-style dinner conversation and learns of his fate to come. Howard reveals that he wishes to answer the question that he states has plagued mankind since the beginning of time: “Is man a walrus at heart?” And while this is a bewilderingly odd question that has likely plagued no man, it can be broken down to mean “Is man a beast at heart?” a question that has indeed been pondered by humans for lifetimes. As the two men growl and scream in an animalistic manner their journey into the social experiment begins.

The pursuit of finding what separates man from beast seems to be the overarching theme of the film. Throughout the hour and forty-two minutes of humor and horror, there are very on-the-nose references and symbology to the concept of humanity, including Howard’s lyrical ramblings in which he states that there is no point in leaving the dock to look for monsters, as the beasts have always lied within. As Wallace sits one-legged in karmic punishment for his selfish, “animalistic” behavior, he is painted as the “beast” who never should have left the dock.

Guy LaPointe, portrayed by Johnny Depp, describes Howard as an animal masquerading as a man, and a devil made of flesh. In this way LaPointe sees Howard as the “beast” for his murderous ways and lack of conscience.

Howard believes that humans themselves lack humanity. Throughout the film the antagonist reveals the truth of his troubled past and details how he was treated inhumanely as a child, stating he has done things that no human should have to do. When an animal showed him kindness he found his humanity, though when he killed that very same animal as a means of survival he lost it once again. In the strange climactic scene in which Howard dons his own walrus suit, the two begin to wrestle, signifying the pair wrestling with their humanity in two very different ways. Howard tells Wallace that in order to survive he must go “full walrus”, and Wallace, upon killing Howard, seems to lose his humanity completely. By turning a human into an animal, and then ultimately losing his life to the animal he created, Howard found the answer he was looking for and came full circle with his balance of human nature and animalistic ways.

What Separates Human From Animal?

In the final scene at the animal refuge a flashback takes place, in which Wallace’s girlfriend Ally (Genesis Rodriguez) is explaining how crying separates humans from the animals. Walrus Wallace is then seen crying in his trash strewn enclosure leaving the audience to question if his humanity is still intact and if his emotions separate him from the animal that he has become. Wallace’s enclosure itself is a mosaic of clues and symbolism. His favorite soda cups litter the ground, giving evidence that the Wallace that Ally and their friend Teddy (Haley Joel Osment) know and love is still in there somewhere, behind a mass of mutilated flesh. The script is then flipped to showcase a different perspective on human nature by examining Ally and Teddy, as well as humanity's treatment of animals as a whole. The concept of keeping an animal in an enclosure is not considered humane, and yet it is an exclusively human act. Does leaving Wallace in his sad, inhumane enclosure grant Ally and Teddy any more humanity than the beast who resides within it? In a way the film turns a mirror to its audience in this final scene, and leaves one to wonder if perhaps its ego, cognitive dissonance or humanity’s attempts to conceptualize humanity is what separates us from our animal counterparts. Perhaps it’s our ability to make a joke out of the concept as a whole.

Regardless of how you feel about Tusk, it is engaging, mesmerizing, and hard to look away from while simultaneously being hard to look at. It’s a film poking fun at itself, art poking fun at art, and not meant to be taken too seriously, which is part of the fun. If you found Tusk shocking, frustrating, or pointless the first time you viewed it, watch it again with the idea of it being a philosophical satire in mind, and you may experience the film in a completely different way. Regardless of reviews, Kevin Smith has said that Tusk is one of his favorite and most creatively satisfying films he’s ever made. In Walrus Yes: The Making of Tusk, Smith goes on to state that he is grateful that the film found its home with a group of die-hard fans. Fans who are able to look beyond the blubber, shock and gore, and appreciate the joke of it all.