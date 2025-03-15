There are rare occasions where a TV character is so iconic they transcend the performer playing them. When Al Swearengen delivered his first surly lines behind the bar of Deadwood, I couldn’t imagine anyone other than Ian McShane strapping on the suspenders, which makes it even more surprising that he wasn’t the first choice for the part.

It’s a long road to getting a TV show on the air, and along the path from script to screen, many ideas are tossed out for a production, especially regarding casting. There’s no bad idea in brainstorming, but these original casting choices for major characters would have drastically impacted the series they were on.

10 Rumor Willis as Serena van der Woodsen

'Gossip Girl' (2007–2012)

In the halls of the Constance Billard School for Girls, no one is considered more popular than Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively). As one of the main cast members of the CW phenomenon Gossip Girl, the success of the series catapulted all of its leads into overnight fame. However, there was once consideration for another actress in the role of Serena.

CW casting director David Rapaport shared that the network originally pitched the idea of Rumer Willis in the role that Lively would go on to make famous. It seems unthinkable to have anyone other than Lively play Serena, but there were reportedly some concerns regarding her appearance of being too “sunny California” to pass for a New York socialite. Which makes sense, because above all else, Gossip Girl always strived for realism.