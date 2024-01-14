Since the days of I Love Lucy, comedic actors have been audience favorites. Whether it is a stand-up comedian who landed their thirty-minute sitcom or a gifted actor, just their presence alone can be a part of the bit. Dick Van Dyke and Chevy Chase were most notable for falling down, getting hit in the face, the lowest forms of comedy that undeniably make us laugh.

The earliest forms of comedy on screen came from the physical humor of slapstick, putting characters in absurd situations with exaggerated performances. The best physical comedy actors can be traced from Charlie Chaplin to Steve Martin. Some of the best actors are the ones who can communicate and emote how they feel without words. How you react can be funnier than the bit itself. Sitcoms often limit the space which an actor can be in, but using their bodies is another tool at their disposal.

10 Ty Burrell

'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Television dads are iconic. They remind us of our very own strange fathers, that don't always make sense. Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell, is an overly optimistic, happy-go-lucky father who would do just about anything for his family. Unlike his co-star Ed O'Neil, who was popular for being the uncaring, aggravated father in Married With Children, Phil loves being a part of his children's lives. Getting into their nitty-gritty lives is sometimes too much for them, warranting a disappointed Phil.

Burrell puts everything into his character. As a dad who's already over the top, the way he uses his body to amplify what he feels, as he is told by his children to back off is like telling your adorable puppy no, it's just heartbreaking. In the first season, he teaches his daughter to drive. Scared, Dunphy's reaction to her bad driving becomes more animated as his stress level rises. Seeing Phil boil is such an unfamiliar note that his actions become over the top and hilarious.

9 Julia Louis-Dreyfus

'Veep' (2012-2019)

The low-hanging fruit of a vice president who is hated by the president is the life of Selena Meyer. Played by the talented Julia Louise Dreyfus, the show follows the politicians' up and down tenure through seven seasons where Selena navigates her way through the political roller coaster of Washington, DC.

In a world where decorum is needed, a character that has absolutely none poses through life. Julia’s ability to communicate something different with her body than what she is saying brings the subtext of Veep alive. Plots can often revolve around a physical inability, such as in the episode when she gets an eye twitch before a big speech yet has to do her civil duty addressing people.

8 Larry David

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-2024)

The HBO show has been on for a long time, mainly due to the lovable curmudgeon that is Larry David. Following his misadventures, Larry falls into the holes of his own machinations. Whether that is picking up a prostitute to ride in the HOV lane or telling a waitress that the food wasn't what you ordered. The narrative puts David in situations to thrive on awkward irrelevant circumstances that most viewers have found themselves in.

Larry is full of mannerisms that are classic to Curb. One of the constant bits is the inquisitive face he gives to people he does not trust. The awkward tension created is perfectly timed, and his face always forces a smile at least. Full of idiosyncrasies, Larry’s demeanor plays like Mr. Bean meets Monsieur Hulot. Larry knows when he is being cheeky, and that subtlety lets the audience in on Larry's conniving plans and into his mind.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Release Date October 15, 2000 Creator Larry David Cast Larry David , Jeff Garlin Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 12

7 Ilana Glazer

'Broad City' (2014-2019)

Experiencing the day-to-day life of being a broke millennial in New York City leads the self-named character into bizarre situations. Unafraid of what could come, she is always ready to get her hands dirty.

Predicated on the relationship between the two main characters, their silly antics always have this in crazy situations. Ilana uses her body to make her character a strange enigma to the audience. The silliness takes pressure off of the main plot and puts attention on the actors.

Broad City Release Date January 22, 2014 Creator Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson Cast Hannibal Buress , Chris Gethard , John Gemberling Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 5

6 Danny DeVito

'It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia' (2005-)

The underachieving lives of a motley crew who find comfort in spending most of their time in a bar. Mainly using cringe humor, they amplify the limits that characters are willing to go through. As Frank Reynolds, Danny DeVito, commits to the challenge of bringing absurdity into reality.

DeVito is put through some of the worst ideas of the group. Frank the art critic and his performance as a troll are some to mention. An attribute that DeVito uses is props. Just him drinking a beer or holding something immediately becomes funny, just because it is the way he takes a sip or interacts with the object that brings humor out of an otherwise not-so-funny situation. His interactions with his cast mates' outlandish ideas always play to an absurd level of humor.

5 Jim Parsons

'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

As one of the smartest humans on the planet, it is humorous to watch the know-it-all Sheldon Cooper as he navigates his social life. Along with his roommate and the girl next door, he observes the idiosyncrasies of life to a finite level. A character that has a lack of street smarts and personal awareness becomes a great set-up for physical comedy.

Jim Parsons' physical performance as Sheldon Cooper prevails as his demeanor alone creates a silhouette that is notable to fans. Always unsure of what to do with his body, Sheldon’s tall, lanky, and stiff nature creates interactions that feel like a newborn baby experiencing the world. Whether Sheldon is scared or excited, Parsons has extra mannerisms as Cooper which feel so natural that they become silly to the watcher at home.

4 Tracee Ellis Ross

'Black-ish' (2014-2022)

A strong woman who often doesn’t want the help of others, Rainbow Johnson is the rock of her family. On Black-ish, she and her husband are trying to find their cultural identity while raising their kids and working in a world dominated by white people.

Authentic to herself, Ross puts her emotions into her body. In a season four episode that deals with postpartum depression, she hardly says a word but is filled with sadness. The episode becomes a more potent mechanism for a serious topic though the writers know how to play on a joke. Her over-the-top crying and uncontrollable behavior also offer plenty of comedic relief.

Black-ish Release Date September 24, 2014 Creator Kenya Barris Cast Anthony Anderson , Tracee Ellis Ross , Marcus Scribner , Marsai Martin , Yara Shahidi , Jenifer Lewis Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 8

3 William H. Macy

'Shameless' (2011-2021)

Never sober, Frank Gallagher is a nuisance to everyone around him. A nonexistent father who has a unique spin on life and when he does try to instill wisdom in his six children, they are probably better off without him.

William H. Macy, a trained theater actor, understands the nuances of how your body can affect work. Macy’s has to seem under the influence most of the time he is on camera, the sways and the stumbles make the character realistic to his disposition. Playing a loser makes him have to think outside the box. Gallagher doesn't solve issues like a normal person, he has to take pauses and find ways around the subject to make the plot more absurd.

Shameless Release Date January 9, 2011 Creator Paul Abbott, John Wells Cast William H. Macy , Jeremy Allen White , Cameron Monaghan , Noel Fisher , Ethan Cutkosky , Shanola Hampton , Steve Howey , Scott Michael Campbell Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 10

2 Brett Goldstein

'Ted Lasso' (2020-2023)

Roy Kent, inspired by a real-life soccer player, is a tough, hard man who was a legend in the soccer world. As he goes through retirement and aging as a player, the rage that fueled him now has to go somewhere else as he aims to be a better person. His restraint is what makes Brett Goldstein fit so well in the role.

The trademark of Roy Kent is his walk. A way to intimidate others, with his shoulders back and his chest up in the air. It looks unnatural to the point of laughter. Another trait of Kent is his knee injury, which sets him back. Watching him deal with the torment of a bum knee shows his ability at physical comedy as he limps and hobbles around.

1 Dan Levy

'Schitts Creek' (2015-2020)

After a wealthy family finds themselves broke, they move to a small town they bought but had forgotten about. Daniel Levy plays David Rose, a spoiled adult child who is used to getting things the way he wants. Disgusted and repulsed brings out the best in his character, with a single facial twitch that can bring the house down with laughter.

The first seasons find the Rose family in a fish-out-of-water situation as they live a life they never had before. Levy, over-dramatizes the issues, making things harder than what they need to be. These over-the-top reactions are anything from hand movements to freakouts involving his entire body. His anxiousness in the town shows how awkward he is around the citizens.

Schitt's Creek Release Date January 13, 2015 Creator Dan Levy, Eugene Levy Cast Eugene Levy , Catherine O'Hara , Emily Hampshire , Chris Elliott , Jennifer Robertson Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 5

