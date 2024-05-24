It might make more sense for a story to start small and then get bigger, perhaps beginning life as a TV show before a big-budget movie adaptation either concludes the show (as seen with Firefly concluding with Serenity), or serves as a spin-off/continuation. After all, the Community mantra of “six seasons and a movie” specifies those six seasons first, followed by a (hopefully) bigger and more ambitious movie; The Simpsons going to The Simpsons Movie (2007) is another key example.

But sometimes, things happen the other way around, as there have been plenty of movies that ended up being expanded or rebooted by TV shows that shared their name. The following examples all demonstrate this well, with the movie coming first, followed by a TV show that continued the story or rebooted/re-imagined it in some way. Those examples are ranked below in terms of success, taking into account episode count and how well-received the TV series was overall.

10 'Godzilla: The Series' (1998-2000)

Episode count: 40

The Godzilla franchise seems as unstoppable as the titular monster himself, with a 1954 movie spawning dozens of feature film sequels, most being Japanese, but a few made in the U.S. Of those, 1998’s Godzilla is somewhat infamous and tends to be regarded as one of the lesser Godzilla films, though it did give birth to a surprisingly good spin-off series in the animated Godzilla: The Series, which ran for two seasons and a respectable 40 episodes.

In the eyes of some, Godzilla: The Series helped redeem the 1998 film, as it continued the story told in that film in a more interesting way while fleshing out some of its characters. It’s also not the only TV series featuring the titular monster (who, again, originated in film), as others include 2023’s live-action Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the 2021 anime series Godzilla Singular Point.

9 'Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' (2008-2009)

Episode count: 31

The Terminator is one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s, and probably would still be held in high regard if it hadn’t kicked off a long-running franchise that eventually moved outside the world of film. It received a fairly high-profile series at the end of the 2000s with Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, narratively being more of an expansion of 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, following the events that took place after that film.

It was a show that had its production impacted by the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike, and though it did get a second season, it didn’t end up airing any further episodes after season 2, leaving it feeling unfinished. Still, it was liked for what it was, and had enough of a following, arguably being the best show/movie carrying the Terminator name that wasn’t the 1984 original or Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

8 'Snowpiercer' (2020-2024)

Episode count: 40

A few years before becoming a household name by directing Parasite, Bong Joon-ho was behind 2013’s Snowpiercer, a ferociously fast-paced and intense action movie set on board a train where the front carriages were affluent, and the ones nearer to the back were anything but. It’s a train that houses humanity following the planet’s environmental collapse, with the plot of the film more or less seeing a revolution take place on board the train that represents the real world and its class divisions.

Snowpiercer was originally a graphic novel that was then adapted into a film, so the TV series that began in 2020 takes inspiration from both the graphic novel and the film. The premise is the same, but things get more fleshed out and the characters naturally get increased layers. The show is yet to air its fourth and final season, but once it does, it will have totaled 40 episodes (so long as season 4 has the same number of episodes the first three seasons did).

7 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Episode count: 36

Michael Crichton might be best known as a novelist, and the writer of Jurassic Park (upon which Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster was based), but he was also a filmmaker, with Westworld being an original screenplay of his. 1973’s Westworld got a sequel in 1976 and a TV spin-off in 1980, but none came close to matching 2016’s Westworld TV series in terms of popularity.

For at least one season, this take on Westworld felt like it could be the next big thing, though seasons 2 to 4 never quite matched the first season in terms of quality, and then it was canceled at the end of its fourth season, not really getting a chance to fully conclude. The blend of science fiction, mystery, and Western genres was fun while it lasted, though, and flaws aside, at least viewers got one very strong season of television from the whole ordeal.

6 'Bates Motel' (2013-2017)

Episode count: 50

Bates Motel is an interesting example of a TV spin-off of a movie, airing 53 years after Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho was released, but not necessarily being a spin-off/sequel to that film in the traditional sense. Ultimately, most of Bates Motel takes place before the events of Psycho, which are depicted in the show’s fifth and final season, though not without some major deviations from the story most people would be familiar with.

Whether you want to call it an update of Psycho, a prequel to it, or something else entirely, Bates Motel does still exist in the shadow of Psycho (both the novel and the better-known film), but that’s ultimately okay. It takes enough risks and becomes its own thing in many ways, and aired for a solid five seasons and 50 episodes, getting to end on its own terms and being an overall solid TV series.

5 'In the Heat of the Night' (1988-1995)

Episode count: 147

Given that 1967’s In the Heat of the Night was a big success at the Academy Awards while having one of the most iconic heroes in movie history, Virgil Tibbs, any TV series bearing its name had some big shoes to fill. The film saw an African-American detective teaming up with a white cop to solve a murder in a small and prejudiced town, with the series taking that dynamic/set-up and making it a police procedural show.

It might not be a super well-known show today, but In the Heat of the Night ended up running for seven seasons, with a total of 147 episodes and four TV movies. It was one of many crime shows following police doing their thing during the 1980s and ‘90s, but was ultimately a successful and long-running spin-off, building from an already well-regarded and highly awarded film.

4 'Fargo' (2014-2024)

Episode count: 51

Back in 2014, the idea of a TV series based on Fargo might’ve sounded preposterous, especially one that would eventually air for at least five seasons. The 1996 film is pretty compact, after all, with various nefarious characters getting their comeuppance and loose ends being tied up pretty neatly. Even if the story were to be similar, surely stretching a darkly comedic crime saga out over multiple seasons could get messy.

So the workaround for Fargo the series was being an anthology one, with each season more or less being about a different series of events with different characters. The approach has worked so far, and the show has also benefited from not sticking to much that was shown in the movie, instead being very much inspired by it and telling comparable stories, but never trying to replace or entirely remake what the Coen Brothers did in 1996.

3 'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

Episode count: 76

The 2004 film version of Friday Night Lights was received as a well-made sports movie, and also a faithful adaptation of the 1990 non-fiction book it was based on: Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream. Yet it’s Friday Night Lights the series that most people will think of when they hear that title, as the show was considerably successful and acclaimed, airing 76 episodes across five seasons.

Both the movie and the show follow a team of high school footballers in Texas, with the show obviously getting more time to delve into who everyone is as a character on top of showing their arcs play out over many episodes, and, eventually, numerous years. It never got the highest of ratings viewer-wise, but Friday Night Lights as a series had enough supporters to last several years, and it was highly acclaimed critically, too.

2 'M*A*S*H' (1972-1983)

Episode count: 256

As a movie, M*A*S*H was well-regarded upon its release in 1970, but it doesn’t hold up the best when watched today, and some (admittedly not all) would argue that the TV series of the same name exceeded it in quality. Of course, TV’s M*A*S*H was very different, having to tone down the language and raunchiness while ultimately humanizing the characters more, given they couldn’t all just be joke delivery machines for 250+ episodes.

It's the character development and following the show as it gets more mature and thoughtful that makes M*A*S*H so rewarding, even as it neared the end of its 11-season-long run. Going by episode count alone, it’s right up there as a highly successful example of a movie being adapted into a TV series, and quality-wise, it’s also one of the absolute finest movie-to-TV adaptations, too.

1 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Episode count: 144

Okay, so even though Buffy the Vampire Slayer had 144 episodes compared to M*A*S*H’s 256, the total runtime of each series would be close, given every episode of Buffy took up an hour-long slot, while almost every episode of M*A*S*H was half an hour. Going by quality, however, Buffy the Vampire Slayer might well emerge as the best of all these movie-to-TV adaptations, simply because it’s one of the best shows ever made.

The 1992 movie which saw the titular character’s debut was campy, messy, and sort of fun in a mindless way, but the show elevated things considerably, becoming something masterful toward the end of its first season. Also, interestingly, Donald Sutherland appeared in both the movie version of M*A*S*H and the movie version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, perhaps showing he’s a good-luck-charm to have in a film if you want to later have it expand into a wildly successful TV show.

