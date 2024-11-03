Sometimes, a film creates such a fully realized world or genre-defining characters that audiences want to revisit them again and again. In these cases, when a sequel is not feasible for whatever reason, the powers that be shift the story to the small screen. The decision isn’t necessarily the kiss of death for a franchise; after all, Fargo is a critical darling, and shows such as the wartime comedy M*A*S*H famously lasted longer than the war it took place during.

There can be numerous reasons why a film resonates with audiences, and if any one of those small details is tweaked for the worse, the project is doomed before it begins -- a treasured film is now a trashed television show. From film franchises that already overstayed their welcome in theaters, to TV casts that couldn’t live up to their movie counterparts, these are the worst television adaptations of popular movies.

10 'Friday the 13th: The Series' (1987-1990)

Created by Frank Mancuso & Larry B. Williams

So how does one provide weekly fresh meat for the hockey mask-wearing Jason Voorhees to slaughter? And how does the creative team translate R-rated violence to television? Simply enough – they don’t. Friday the 13th: The Series leaves the blood-soaked Camp Crystal Lake for an even scarier… antique shop. Each episode of the syndicated series would follow the main characters as they recover haunted items sold from the antique shop of doom.

Lasting three seasons, Friday the 13th: The Series found a fan base, but the lack of any connection to the source material calls for a reevaluation of the title. While a series with gory kills might not have survived the censor’s axe in the late 80s, a premium cable channel like HBO or Showtime could be faithful to Jason’s lethal ways. Bryan Fuller of Hannibal and Pushing Daisies fame was working on a prequel series titled Crystal Lake before he departed due to the dreaded “creative differences,” but the series is reportedly still in development.

9 'My Big Fat Greek Life' (2003)

Created by Nia Vardalos & Marsh McCall

CBS saw an opportunity for rom-com gold when they adapted the surprise hit, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, into the television series, My Big Fat Greek Life. Nia Vardalos returned as her character Nia Portokalos in what was a sequel series to the original film, furthering the story of Nia's life after she returned from her honeymoon. Steven Eckholdt replaced John Corbett as Ian Moller, Nia’s husband who patiently attempts to win the favor of Nia’s large and traditional family.

My Big Fat Greek Life premiered to high ratings, but a steady decline in viewership week after week caused CBS to cancel the series after 7 episodes. The last episode aired with a 10.46 rating, so it’s interesting to consider that if the series ran on a different network with lower expectations, it might have experienced a longer run. Even though the TV series didn’t take off, My Big Fat Greek Wedding would receive two more theatrical sequels.

8 'Ferris Bueller' (1990-1991)

Created by John Masius

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was extended to a full-time adventure when Fox greenlit the television series Ferris Bueller. Replacing Matthew Broderick in the role of Ferris was Charlie Schlatter, who slices a cardboard cutout of Broderick with a chainsaw in the first episode. Joining Schlatter is Jennifer Aniston as his sister Jeannie, who, much like in the movie, hopes to catch Ferris on one of his many… days off. NBC had high hopes for the series based on the popularity of the film and premiered the pilot episode on August 23, 1990.

"...the gentle mischievous nature of Broderick’s take on the character was noticeably absent."

The only thing worse than the ratings for the television version of Ferris Bueller was the reviews. Schlatter’s performance as Ferris came off as more smarmy than charming, and the gentle mischievous nature of Broderick’s take on the character was noticeably absent. Not helping matters was the competing teen sitcom Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, which hit similar tonal beats as Ferris Bueller, but with more heart and sincerity that connected with viewers. NBC allowed Ferris Bueller to run for all 13 ordered episodes but was promptly suspended due to dismal viewership.

7 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventures' (1992)

Created by Clifton Campbell

Never has there been a more unlikely and enduring franchise than the one that spawned from Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The original film starring Keanu Reeves as Ted Logan and Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston, Esq. was a lighthearted adventure about two time-traveling teens who are destined to become rock messiahs in the future. The Fox network was still in their early “try anything” phase, so they recast the leads and adapted the sci-fi comedy into a bright and splashy sitcom named Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures.

"...without Reeves and Winter to anchor the fantastic nature of the story, the series was doomed to failure..."

Alongside the live-action series, there was also a slightly more successful cartoon spin-off that continued the adventures of the time-hopping rockers. While it’s possible to create a series like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures on a budget, the same can’t be said in regard to the intangible ‘it’ factor for the cast. A large part of the appeal of Bill and Ted is the chemistry and presence between the two leads, and without Reeves and Winter to anchor the fantastic nature of the story, the series was doomed to failure. Out of the 8 produced episodes, 7 made it to air before the show was canceled.

6 'Dirty Dancing' (1988-1989)

Created by Barra Grant & Robert Rabinowitz

No one better put Baby in a corner, but they could put her on CBS in 1988. The Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey romantic classic Dirty Dancing was optioned into a series that hoped to recapture the magic of the film. Set in 1963, a pre-The Office Melora Hardin would take over Grey’s role as Frances “Baby” Kellerman and Patrick Cassidy stepped into Swayze’s dancing shoes as Johnny Castle. The series would be a stretched-out retelling of the events from the film, requiring more padding in the plot to satisfy the episodic format.

Cinephiles familiar with the television version of Dirty Dancing might recognize a young Paul Feig as Norman Bryant before he went on to create the short-lived masterpiece Freaks and Geeks and direct the smash hit, Bridesmaids. Ultimately, the chemistry between Hardin and Cassidy couldn’t match up to the stars of the original film and Dirty Dancing was canceled after 11 episodes.

5 'Delta House' (1979)

Created by Doug Kenney, Chris Miller & Harold Ramis

National Lampoon’s Animal House was a massive hit in theaters, and with the televised success of shows like Saturday Night Live, the college comedy seemed simple to adapt. Unlike most television adaptations of a film, Delta House saw a few returning faces from the original cast. John Vernon came back to reprise his role as Dean Wormer. On the hooligan side, Stephen Furst appeared as Flounder, Bruce McGill was back as D-Day, and James Widdoes returned as Robert Hoover. Newcomer and then-unknown actress Michelle Pfeiffer appeared in the majority of the episodes as “The Bombshell.”

"Network television in the late 70s wouldn’t be able to show the inappropriate or raunchy humor that made Animal House a success..."

Even though Delta House was the official spin-off of Animal House, multiple college-based television shows were launched with the same idea to capitalize on the film's success. Modern hits like Greek or Blue Mountain State demonstrate there’s an audience for fraternity-based comedy, but in 1979 there were different challenges. Network television in the late 70s wouldn’t be able to show the inappropriate or raunchy humor that made Animal House a success, and a softer Delta House didn’t compel anyone to tune in.

4 'Working Girl' (1990)

Created by Kimberly Hill & Tom Patchett

Based on the 1988 Mike Nichols dramedy, Working Girl, the series of the same name stars Sandra Bullock as Tess McGill. Tess is an intelligent and hard-working secretary from Staten Island with aspirations of working as a marketing executive. The sitcom premiered on NBC April 19, 1990, to less than favorable ratings. 8 episodes of the 12 produced were aired before NBC pulled the show from their lineup.

"Bullock is charming in the role, and it’s clear she’s ready to take on bigger parts."

Bullock is charming in the role, and it’s clear she’s ready to take on bigger parts. The comedy feels slightly forced, and it leaves the impression that the series might have benefited from being a drama and not a comedy. Taking it a step further, there didn’t seem to be a strong reason to call the show Working Girl outside of playing the movie’s theme song, “Let the River Run,” as many times as possible. The legacy of Working Girl will most likely be giving Bullock an early starring role, but otherwise, the series exists as an odd entry in television history.

3 'A League of Their Own' (1993)

Created by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Before Amazon took their shot at adapting the Tom Hanks-starring comedy, CBS felt the story of a women’s baseball team would work well as a multi-camera sitcom. Premiering on April 10, 1993, A League of Their Own reintroduced audiences to Rockford Peaches coach Jimmy Dugan (Sam McMurray) and his top stars and sisters Dottie (Carey Lowell) and Kit (Christine Elise). The televised adaptation would ignore the ending of the movie that saw Kit leave to play for a different team, allowing the conflict between the competitive sisters to play out for the series.

"A League of Their Own didn’t catch on with viewers, striking out after only three episodes..."

Understandably, Hanks and Geena Davis didn’t reprise their roles, but Jon Lovitz popped in for one episode as the sardonic scout Ernie, and most notably for the Peaches, star batter Marla was played by her film actress, Megan Cavanagh. A League of Their Own didn’t catch on with viewers, striking out after only three episodes when CBS halted further production. Two of the remaining produced episodes were dropped in the middle of the same summer, with one episode never making it to air.

2 'Baby Talk' (1991-1992)

Created by Amy Heckerling & Ed Weinberger

The Kirstie Alley and John Travolta-led Look Who’s Talking operated on a simple premise: the audience can hear what a baby thinks. This idea would spawn two sequels and a television series called Baby Talk. Tony Danza would be the voice of the baby in the series, tagging in for Bruce Willis who supplied the voice of baby Mikey in the film. Baby Talk is a fairly humorless by-the-number sitcom that ran for two seasons on ABC, but the show’s issues behind the scenes are what it’s more known for. The troubled production saw frequent cast changes, including an up-and-coming George Clooney being replaced with Scott Baio as the lead’s love interest.

"...in the case of Baby Talk, there were more actresses to play the lead than there were seasons of the show..."

It’s common for a show to experience casting issues when it’s starting, but in the case of Baby Talk, there were more actresses to play the lead than there were seasons of the show. Connie Sellecca was the first pick to play Maggie, but she vacated the project after filming one episode, citing verbal abuse from Executive Producer Edward Weinberger in the lawsuit she filed after her exit. Julia Duffy was the second to take the role before also leaving, with Mary Page Keller staying on as captain of the ship until it sunk in 1992.

1 'Casablanca' (1983)

Developed by David Wolper

The classic Humphry Bogart starring film Casablanca, widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time, received a prequel series of the same name airing on NBC. Premiering on April 10, 1983, the series followed Rick Blaine (David Soul) as he ran and hid from the world, in his club called Rick’s. The series would also feature the talented Hector Elizondo as Capt. Louis Renault and a young Ray Liotta in a featured role.

Creating the series as a prequel to the events of the film paints Rick in a corner, as the growth the character experiences doesn’t happen until the film. So, while the look of the show boasted impressive cinematography, the substance of the plots was thin and uninspired. This was the second attempt at adapting the classic film into a television series, with the first pass, also titled Casablanca, created in 1955 and lasting for 10 episodes on ABC. Viewers didn’t have the desire to revisit Rick and the gang, and the series only completed 5 episodes before wrapping up production.

