Some of television and film's most beloved characters stay in the hearts and minds of fans because they're memorable. It could be a certain style or look that sets them apart. Maybe there's a high level of energy that demands attention. Perhaps they have a catchphrase that has become quotable and everlasting in pop culture.

Whatever the reason, it is fun for the audience to feel like they know a character and their habits. When a specific pattern or quirk becomes associated with a role, it stays with viewers. That part and the connection to the person portraying him or her can last long after the project stops airing.

Kitty's Nervous Laugh ('That '70s Show')

Kitty Forman is the glue that holds the Forman family together in That '70s Show. Played by Debra Jo Rupp, Kitty cooks, cleans, works and keeps an eye on her kids and their friends. It's a tough job, considering her son and his close-knit group cause quite a bit of trouble over the show's run. On top of that, her daughter makes some fairly questionable life decisions along the way.

Whenever Kitty gets news that something has gone awry, fans can bet that they'll hear the signature high-pitched laughter. Whether it's Red losing his job, Eric crashing the Vista Cruiser or Laurie dating her professor, Mrs. Forman's reaction seems to be a coping mechanism for dealing with the surrounding chaos.

Mork's Unique Method for Sitting ('Mork and Mindy')

As an alien from Ork sent to observe this strange planet, it's not surprising that Mork is confused about some things. Played by Robin Williams, Mork is discovered by an earthling named Mindy. The two get to know each other and the rest is history.

Mork winds up staying in Mindy's attic and soon befriends the people in her life. As he adjusts to life on earth, the character introduces everyone to his signature greeting and handshake. It's the way he sits on a chair for the first time (head first and upside down?) that truly shows he's out of this world. Williams sat down like this after entering the room for his audition and got the job because of it.

Kramer's Entrance to Any Room ('Seinfeld')

Image via NBC

Is there actual footage of Michael Richard's character just plain walking into a room on the hit show? Kramer always gets an applause when entering a scene. Partly because he's a beloved character on the show, but mostly because he's always adding some sort of entertainment when he appears.

With Cosmo Kramer's schemes to make money, along with his entrances, the subplots he is a part of on Seinfeld get him noticed. Viewers know things will be a bit more outlandish when Kramer is in the mix.

Leslie Knope's Extreme Organization ('Parks and Recreation')

Amy Poehler's character on Parks and Recreation knows how to get the job done. Leslie Knope is a go-getter boss with the well-known goal of becoming the first female U.S. President. She knows how to build relationships while standing firm about what's right.

With her (less than) four hours of sleep each night, Leslie Knope probably assures anyone with concerns about her sleep habits that when there are color-coded binders to be made, that's the priority! With her binders, thoughtfulness towards co-workers (she would never throw Ron and Ann Perkins party), and a genuine need to help those around her, Knope is a wholesome and endearing character loved by many.

Dr. Evil's Go-To Move ('Austin Powers' Films)

Dr. Evil's actions may be the most likely on the list to shatter the safety of the planet. Yet, he is a character, and he does have noticeable trademark habits. As the antagonist in the Austin Powers movie franchise, he is always scheming to take over the world with his evil plans.

Mike Meyers has said that Dr. Evil is based on the James Bond villain, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, in You Only Live Twice. The similarities are there, but Dr. Evil creates his place in pop culture every time he brings his finger to his lip while plotting against his nemesis.

Arnold Jackson's Catch Phrase ('Diff'rent Strokes')

A show about a wealthy man taking in the two sons of his deceased housekeeper, Diff'rent Strokes is a beloved sitcom. The show creates a space for "special" episodes, including drug use, child abduction, racism, alcoholism, bulimia and more sensitive topics.

While the show makes an impact with its serious moments, it is the youthful, camera-ready Gary Coleman, playing Arnold, who creates the laughs with his charming, yet a mature sense of humor. When stunned or confused by what someone is saying, the audience knows Arnold's famous line is coming. "What you talking about, Willis?" is a classic saying still used today, made even popular in memes and gifs.

Rusty Ryan's Constant Snacking ('Ocean's 11')

It has become well-documented over the years that Brad Pitt's characters seem to be eating quite often in scenes. He has a simple explanation for at least one his roles. He states that Rusty Ryan from Ocean's 11 is a conman on the go. Everyone has to eat and with how busy the guy is, he just doesn't seem to have the time for sit-down meals.

It makes sense. French fries, ice cream, nachos, shrimp cocktail and fruit salad are just some items Rusty grabs while keeping up with his exhausting job expectations. It comes as no surprise that by the end of the movie, he gets heartburn and for once ditches his food.

Violet's Gum Chewing ('Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory')

The hair color and actresses portraying her may be different, but in both the 1971 and 2005 films about Willy Wonka's famous Chocolate Factory Violet has the same bad attitude when being told what to do. She seems to think that holding the record for chewing the same piece of gum gives her authority over others.

Her constant gum chewing comes into play when she starts chewing a stick in Mr. Wonka's "Inventing Room." He warns that there may be flaws in the design, but she insists. As she chews the gum, her father notices that "Violet is turning violet" and she is rolled to the juicing room looking like a giant blueberry.

Marv and Harry's Signature Crime Clue ('Home Alone')

Image Via 20th Century Fox

By the time they hit the McAllister home, the Wet Bandits have already left other houses in the neighborhood rummaged through and...wet? Like true professional thieves, Marv and Harry leave their mark. This duo, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, clogs the sinks with the water running in the empty homes they raid, leaving the returning homeowners with missing items and water damage.

They meet their match, however, when they plan to loot the McAllisters once they leave for their Christmas vacation. As the movie Home Aloneis all about a kid being left, well, home alone, they have some surprise company. Their entire plan, and past jobs, are revealed.

Barney Stinson's Wardrobe ('How I Met Your Mother')

Barney Stinson loves to suit up! He says it's to distinguish himself from the millions of lemmings wearing t-shirts and jeans. This is his trademark look. Neil Patrick Harris' character is always put together and able to take on the day with his snazzy, high-end threads.

While it's a rare occurrence, there are a handful of times throughout the show's run that Barney is seen without his signature suit. In most instances, it's because he's sick or pretending to be someone else, but the evidence is there either way.

