Occupying the role of a protagonist while defying typical notions of narrative heroism, anti-heroes are uniquely intriguing as they tend to capture an audiences' interest and even admiration while actively challenging their moral understanding of right and wrong. As television has evolved throughout the 21st century, the small screen medium has featured plenty of compelling anti-heroes who have led some of the biggest series of all time with their complicated and nuanced personas.

Ranging from the lead characters of quintessential crime dramas, contemplative comedy classics, and even to anime adventure and dark fantasy, these 10 characters are all perfect examples of the anti-hero archetype. Some are sleazy and immoral, while others are domineering and violent, but all of them are a testament as to why television explores anti-heroes with a depth and detail that few other storytelling mediums can match.

10 Fleabag

'Fleabag'

Despite running for just 12 episodes across two seasons, Fleabag has become one of the most pointed and celebrated dramedies in television history. A huge reason for this, in addition to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant writing and lead performance, is the titular character’s complicated and often difficult psychology as she navigates life in the aftermath of her best friend’s death while struggling with her family and romantic ventures.

One of the most intriguing elements of Fleabag is her dark side, with the character a dishonest, amoral, and selfish woman who actively tries to make a priest break his vows and sleeps with her friend’s boyfriend only to be indifferent to her pain. The allure of the series, and the defining element of its genius, is how it takes such grounded anti-hero antics and molds them around a deeply sympathetic and likable character. As such, Fleabag is a brilliant example of television anti-heroines, and possibly the most compelling character comedy television has ever seen.

9 Thomas Shelby

'Peaky Blinders'

The pinnacle of style, suave, and glamour, Peaky Blinders is famous for its effortless sense of cool and its pulsating crime violence as it follows a small Birmingham gang rising up the ranks of England’s underbelly throughout the 1920s and 30s. With his commanding screen presence, Cillian Murphy has made the cunning crook Thomas Shelby one of the most iconic small screen characters of the 21st century and one of the medium’s defining anti-heroes.

While it is easy for audiences to align with Tommy on account of him clashing with such evils as pedophilic priests and deranged fascists, the leader of the Peaky Blinders is still far from an admirable hero. In addition to being a criminal, Tommy is also a cold, cunning, and ruthless man who will do anything to achieve his goals. He has broken his own morals and hurt those he cares about to further his aspirations, resulting in him being one of the most callous television protagonists of all time.

8 Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul'

There are very few characters who have embedded themselves in the mainstream consciousness who display as flexible a moral compass as Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Initially thriving as a fan-favorite in Breaking Bad, the crooked and scheming yet meek criminal defense attorney is more accurately described as a scamming con artist than as a lawyer.

Admittedly, he does have something of a soft-hearted sympathy somewhere, but it is buried deep beneath his self-centeredness and his cunning knack for manipulating the judicial system to his own advantage. While he is brilliant in Breaking Bad, the character’s prequel spin-off series Better Call Saul is where he is allowed to truly thrive both as a wickedly hilarious corrupt lawyer and as an unapologetic anti-hero who continuously finds ways to sink lower as he tries to save himself and maybe even prosper at the same time.

7 Arya Stark

'Game of Thrones'

While it was a mesmerizing dark fantasy series that operated on an awe-inspiring scale, Game of Thrones’ excellence was always defined by its ambiguous and ruthless characters. As such, the series contains many phenomenal anti-heroes, with many considering figures like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to be Westeros’ greatest anti-heroes. However, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) might just be the perfect embodiment of the character archetype.

The teenage killer is easy to cheer for as her quest for vengeance targets many of the series’ most despicable characters. Exacting her revenge without remorse, Arya even goes to such lengths as to inflict the pain of poetic justice on those she assassinates. Arya Stark is unquestionably Game of Thrones’ defining badass, one whose subversion of traditional notions of heroism makes her an effective agent in ensuring those who betrayed House Stark faced the consequences for their actions.

6 Vegeta

'Dragon Ball Z'

A bastion of anime entertainment that has not only broken into Western mainstream pop-culture but endured within such a rapidly circulating environment, Dragon Ball Z and its many characters are nothing short of iconic. One of the best of the series’ characters comes in the form of Prince Vegeta IV (Christopher Sabat), or simply known as Vegeta, the combative prince of the fallen Saiyan race who is introduced as a major villain. However, he does redeem himself and remains in the series as a captivating anti-hero.

Prideful and arrogant, with a burning desire to enhance his immense abilities, Vegeta is a fascinating portrayal of wrath and how power (and the pursuit of greater powers) can corrupt. Even when he serves as Earth’s protector and re-calibrates his focus to look after his family, Vegeta maintains a narcissistic snarl. The complex evolution of the character and his strained sense of righteousness makes him the single greatest anti-hero in anime television.

5 Vic Mackey

'The Shield'

Television is certainly no stranger to exploring the ambiguous line between a law enforcement agent carrying out their duty in a rough yet effective manner and outright police brutality that stains the badge and damages the trust between officers and the community. The Shield is a particularly striking police series in this regard, with Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) one of the most polarizing and confronting characters the television genre has seen.

From the very first episode, in which he is shown burning a perp’s face on an iron stove, Vic Mackey is a walking embodiment of the blurred line between lawful righteousness and the abuse of power. A difficult question of ends justifying the means that never comes to an easy answer. Ruthless, violent, and corrupt, Vic Mackey makes for a strangely engaging protagonist that defines police crime drama at its challenging best.

4 Wendy Byrde

'Ozark'

Ozark is one of Netflix’s greatest ever series, with the crime drama following the Byrde family as they must relocate to the Ozarks to work for the Mexican cartel in exchange for their own lives. While it is Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) who initially gets them into the mess, his cunning wife Wendy (Laura Linney) quickly embraces the chaotic lifestyle and uses it to fuel her own ambitions and schemes.

While Marty isn’t immune to morally reprehensible acts throughout the series, Wendy often orchestrates such situations as a means to get ahead and shows little genuine remorse for those hurt in the fallout. Emotionally manipulative, wickedly sly, and willing to both work with and turn on anyone to achieve her goals, Wendy Byrde makes for a spectacular deuteragonist to Ozark as well as a richly compelling anti-hero who is sometimes Marty’s greatest and most devastating adversary.

3 Don Draper

'Mad Men'

As one of the most self-centered, narcissistic, and pessimistic characters to have ever graced the small screen, Don Draper (Jon Hamm) is the very definition of an anti-hero as far as business or workplace drama goes. Focusing on a New York advertising agency through the social evolution of the 1960s, Mad Men is widely regarded to be one of the greatest television series of all time, and Draper’s nuanced and complicated ambiguity is a significant reason for that.

A relentless adulterer, erratic father, obsessed advertising executive, and a debilitating alcoholic with a penchant for callously speaking his mind, there are few redeeming attributes to Draper. While he is a victim of a terrible childhood and is often portrayed as a tragic villain, he still harbors some admirable ideals, namely a surprisingly open-minded wisdom and a peculiar sense of loyalty to some of his colleagues. One of the most intriguing and complex characters in television history, Don Draper is also one of the greatest anti-heroes the medium has ever seen.

2 Tony Soprano

'The Sopranos'

In many ways, the pioneer and defining epitome of the television anti-hero in the way that modern audiences understand the archetype, James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano is the ultimate TV hero who may actually be a villain. Becoming the boss of the New Jersey crime syndicate, Tony struggles to balance his violent work with his family life, to the point that he secretly attends therapy sessions to treat his anxiety condition.

Violent by nature and domineering, Tony uses intimidation to get what he wants, with Gandolfini’s immaculate performance underscoring all the character’s confronting flaws with a sense of humanity that makes him so captivating. It should be noted that the therapy session scenes between Tony and Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) also does a lot of work to delve into the minutiae of the character’s psyche, painting a complex and sometimes inwardly conflicted protagonist who has challenged viewers like very few before or since.

1 Walter White

'Breaking Bad'

Iconic for his complexity, cunning, Bryan Cranston’s mesmerizing performance, and his engrossing downward arc, Walter White is arguably television’s greatest ever character, especially when he is at his despicable worst. While his initial decision to begin cooking methamphetamine to provide for his family isn’t without merit, his unpleasant evolution throughout Breaking Bad’s five seasons sees him become an outright anti-hero, if not a ruthless and self-indulgent villain.

While White often has a somewhat insipid demeanor, he proves to be a calculating and callous operator, relinquishing any brand of heroism in such moments as when he leaves an overdosing Jane (Kristen Ritter) to die and when he poisons Brock (Ian Posada). However, such striking ambiguity and desperate measures only made White a more compelling and intriguing character, solidifying him as one of the greatest characters of any narrative medium and the best anti-hero television will likely ever see.