As part of its ongoing effort to recover at least part of its lost prestige, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recently announced its list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes. Following last year’s fiasco, the winners will once again be revealed in a televised ceremony, set to air in January 2023 on NBC. The only question that remains is whether the nominees will deign to make an appearance. But even though the Globes don’t pack the same relevance they once had, the nominations' announcement has brought back a debate that often reemerges whenever a TV award releases its list of possible laureates. It’s a debate older than any Golden Globe scandal, older than streaming platforms, perhaps as old as cable. It’s a debate that can be summarized in one simple question: Is it time for television awards to introduce a Best Dramedy category?

Granted, the question is hardly ever formulated with such specificity. Usually, what we hear on the streets or read on social media is something along the lines of “Why on Earth is X nominated as a comedy?”, or “Wait, Y is a drama?” There is not one TV viewer in this world that hasn’t once discovered that a beloved comedy series was actually dramatic, or vice-versa, at least according to the journalists and industry insiders responsible for awards shows. This year’s greatest “offender” in this respect is definitely The Bear, a show about a young chef trying to put his family’s restaurant back on track after his brother’s suicide with Uncut Gems levels of tension that got nominated as comedy not only on the Globes, but also on the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. But FX’s kitchen comedy/drama/whatever floats your boat isn’t the only show to receive a dubious nomination in recent awards seasons. From Orange is the New Black to Transparent to Severance, perhaps it’s time the people behind television awards admit that differentiating comedies from dramas isn’t as easy as it used to be.

This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations Are Full of Sad Comedies and Funny Dramas (And So Were the Emmys, and the Critics Choice Awards)

This doesn’t mean all shows are equally hard to categorize. It is pretty obvious to anyone watching that The Crown, a dramatized history of the contemporary British monarchy, and House of the Dragon, a series chronicling the fight for power among the members of another, fictional monarchy, are both dramas. Likewise, few would have the gall to call mockumentary Abbott Elementary or wacky thriller Only Murders in the Building anything but a comedy. The four shows have all been nominated by the HFPA, with Abbott and Murders also receiving nods from the Television Academy in this year’s 74th Emmy Awards.

However, when we look at this year’s Golden Globes nominations, a few shows stand out in the drama and comedy TV categories. The first one, of course, is the aforementioned The Bear, which received a nomination not only for Best Musical or Comedy Series but also for Best Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy (Jeremy Allen White). Though there’s no denying that The Bear does have its fair share of hilarious moments, from Carmy (White) serving Xanax-fueled juice to an entire kids' party to 99% of Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) interactions with Fak (Matty Matheson), the series is often as gut-wrenching as a TV show can get. Its jokes-to-tears ratio is pretty much the same as that of Succession, a Best Drama Series nominee that can also be considerably funny.

Another presence in the Musical or Comedy categories that really makes us think is Barry, whose actors Bill Hader and Henry Winkler are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy. HBO’s series about a hitman turned actor is definitely much more of a comedy than The Bear, with its Season 2 episode “ronny/lily” being by far one of the funniest things that have ever appeared on a TV screen. But Barry can also be extremely nerve-wracking and emotionally devastating. On the opposite end, we have Apple TV+’s Severance, a Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott) nominee that, though horrifying and despair-inducing, can also be more than just a little funny in its poignant critique of corporate culture.

Now, the Globes have always been mocked for their hard time in telling comedies and dramas apart. Who can forget that time Ridley Scott’s The Martian was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical in 2016? Or when the same thing happened with Jordan Peele’s Get Out in 2018? The HFPA’s lack of discernment when it comes to separating the comic from the dramatic is not restricted to television. However, the organization isn’t the only one that has come under scrutiny for nominating shows in what seems to be the wrong category. In the 74th Emmy Awards, Severance was also among the best dramas of the year, while Barry was one of the Outstanding Comedy candidates. Earlier in December, the Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the 28th Critics Choice Awards, and, lo and behold, there is Severance in the drama categories, while Barry and The Bear are honored as comedies. Another title in the Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) that raises an eyebrow is Reservation Dogs, an FX show that is unquestionably comical, but that also has a serious dramatic streak.

This Difficulty Separating Comedies and Dramas Isn’t New, But Things Are Getting Harder

Finding out what constitutes a comedy or a drama isn’t an easy job. Back in 2015, the Emmys announced that they would judge a series’ comedic value based on its runtime: the Outstanding Comedy category was reserved for shows with less than 30 minutes per episode. Dramas, on the other hand, were allowed to be longer. This led to numerous anomalies, the most notable of which were Transparent getting nominated for Outstanding Comedy in 2015 and 2016, right at the moment the show was running some of its more dramatic seasons, and Orange is the New Black getting a drama nod in 2015 after running as a comedy just a year prior.

Thankfully, this bizarre rule didn’t last long, and, in 2021, Cobra Kai and The Flight Attendant were nominated for Outstanding Comedy despite having various episodes longer than half an hour. Nowadays, according to the Television Academy’s book of rules and procedures, to be eligible as a comedy, a show must make sure that “the majority of the running time of at least six episodes are primarily comedic”. Swap the word “comedic” with “dramatic” and you have the rules for drama series. Eligibility rules are pretty much the same for the Golden Globes.

But who decides whether a series’ content is primarily comedic or not? Is there an intern with a chronometer counting up how many minutes of comedy or drama each episode presented to the awards associations has? How do you establish the comic or dramatic value of a scene such as Severance’s defiant jazz party? What do you do if a show has 12 episodes per season, half of which are deemed dramatic, and half comedic? There are no easy answers to these questions - except, perhaps, the one about the intern with the chronometer (they most certainly don’t exist).

The fact of the matter is that there once was a time in which TV shows were easily sorted into these two categories: dramas were one-hour-long police procedurals, hospital melodramas, and family tragedies, while comedies were shorter sitcoms about loving families, groups of friends, or wacky workplaces. But as cable television emerged, so did this little thing called prestige television that blurred the line between genres. With a smaller and more well-defined audience, cable networks didn’t feel obligated to put their money exclusively into easily digestible crowd-pleasers. They could also allow themselves to invest in more complex shows that defied the limits of comedy or drama. This trend soon spread to broadcast television, introducing viewers to an era of dark comedies and quirky dramas such as Desperate Housewives, Six Feet Under, and Californication.

With the advent of streaming, this trend only intensified. Without no commercial breaks and time slots, shows were no longer restricted to a running time of 20 to 40 minutes, and, nowadays, it's not unusual for a series’ episode to have the same runtime as a feature film - even if said series is a comedy. Likewise, audience clustering means that shows can now be produced with more and more specific kinds of viewers in mind, which, in turn, means that easily recognizable and digestible genres are no longer a necessity. None of this is to say that old-school TV series no longer exist. Of course they do, and they’re doing quite well, thank you. Just take a look at CBS’ Young Sheldon and ABC's Grey's Anatomy. But, every year, there are more and more shows that defy the limits between comedy and drama.

It’s Time to Accept This New Reality and Bring in the Awards for Best Dramedy

This all circles back to the nomination of The Bear for Best Musical or Comedy Series (or Outstanding Comedy, depending on which award show you’re talking about). More than just weird, this might strike fans as unfair. After all, the show is being made to compete in a category pertaining to a television genre to which it doesn't belong. Someone is going to come out of the competition on the losing side, and I don’t mean that in a “who’s taking home the trophy” kind of way: depending on who wins, either awards shows are saying that comedies like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building need to be more than just funny to be considered good, or that Carmy drugging a bunch of children isn't funny enough. The same is true when it comes to the drama categories: how do you even begin to compare the absurdist humor of Severance with the melodrama of House of the Dragon or the gritty realism of Better Call Saul?

However, it doesn’t feel that wrong to compare The Bear with Barry, or with Atlanta, whose star Donald Glover is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy at the Globes even though his show is often quite dramatic. Nor does it feel wrong to put these shows side by side with the likes of Severance and even Succession. Perhaps it's time to allow these series to compete with others of their kind, to give them a league of their own. It’s time to put an end to this ridiculous awards show head-scratcher and give viewers and creators alike a Best Dramedy category.