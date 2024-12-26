While the year has seen a few shows like Matlock receive an early order for a second season, 2024 will also mark when some very promising shows were cut short. It’s especially disappointing when, by all accounts, both critics and audiences positively embrace a show that is canceled when it is still in the process of growing into the hit it could be.

Although it’s disappointing to the fans and creators, one can only hope that these temporary setbacks will lead to the start of new and better projects for the talented creators and performers. Until then, we look back at some of the most disappointing cancellations of the year.

10 'Outer Range' (2022-2024)

Created by Brian Watkins

The twisty science fiction drama Outer Range follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a Wyoming rancher who is roped into a land dispute with his neighbors. As the threat of losing his land escalates, Royal discovers a large bottomless hole on his land that coincides with the arrival of a mysterious woman named Autumn (Imogen Poots), who asks to camp on his land. Throughout the series, Royal will learn more about the hole and its powers, creating more questions than answers.

Outer Range’s atmospheric visuals and quality acting kept a loyal fanbase enthralled while they were hooked by the show’s mysterious plot. Unfortunately, people tend to avoid high-concept shows for fear the show will be canceled before the premise is fulfilled, which creates a cycle of it continuing to happen. Although the show was criticized for a slower pace at times, it remained a compelling watch until it was canceled after two seasons.

9 'The Big Door Prize' (2023-2024)

Created by David West Read

In The Big Door Prize, a mysterious machine appears in a small town with the promise to tell each person what their “Life Potential” is. Gifted with the knowledge of a more exciting future, people begin to make drastic changes to their lives. Based on the book by M.O. Walsh and starring Chris O’Dowd as school teacher Dusty, The Big Door Prize was on Apple TV+ for two seasons before being canceled this year.

It’s always nice to have O’Dowd in a leading role, and he brings his same relaxed charm to The Big Door Prize as a man in doubt about his contentment with the life he has. The series often felt otherworldly with a fable-like quality to it, as if it was a greatly extended episode of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories. The cancellation of The Big Door Prize especially stings, considering the second season left on a major cliffhanger.

8 'Dead Boy Detectives' (2024)

Created by Steve Yockey

Two permanently teenaged detectives hope to solve crimes for eternity in Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives. Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are ghosts with low regard for the afterlife but a passion for staying on Earth and solving supernatural crimes. The series was praised for its world-building and unique tone, which mixed dark humor with light horror elements. The series debuted with a strong performance but was canceled within months of its premiere.

Based on Neil Gaiman's comic book, Dead Boy Detectives shares the same world as Gaiman’s other well-known work, The Sandman, which will soon start its second season on Netflix. There are no current plans for Edwin or Charles to appear in The Sandman, but nothing is ruled out for the future. It’s surprising that Dead Boy Detectives didn’t get more episodes with a format that so easily lent itself to endless case-of-the-week possibilities.

Dead Boy Detectives Release Date April 1, 2024 Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Creator(s) Steve Yockey Story By Neil Gaiman, Matt Wagner, Steve Yockey

7 'Schmigadoon!' (2021-2023)

Created by Ken Daurio & Cinco Paul

The world of Broadway musicals is condensed into one magical town in the high-concept Apple TV+ comedy, Schmigadoon! Melissa Gimble (Cecily Strong) and Josh Skinner (Keegan-Michael Key) are having trouble in their relationship when a backpacking trip leads to the couple being trapped inside a town called Schmigadoon, where the fiction of musicals has come to life. The romantic comedy follows the couple as they repair their romance while the technicolor world of 50s-themed musicals serenades them.

Although the second season would add a clever twist by changing Schmigadoon to Schmicago to pay tribute to the edgier musicals of the 60s and 70s, the series would not be picked up for a third season. For Broadway fans, the series did a wonderful job of incorporating the tropes of musicals into a romance adventure with lovingly made visuals. Schmigadoon! may not have appealed to a wider audience, but to the ones with stacks of playbills, its cancelation will be heartbreaking news.

6 'Minx' (2022-2023)

Created by Ellen Rapoport

In Minx, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) has strong ambitions to make a magazine, and her wishes get granted in the most unexpected way possible when she teams with sleazy erotic publisher Doug (Jake Johnson) to make the first adult magazine for women. Set in the 70s, Minx makes full use of its time period with a set design that brings back memories of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights.

Minx was an enjoyable watch for its narrative, which had viewers rooting for the underdog team to succeed in the less mainstream publishing world, and for the strength of its two lead performers, Lovibond and Johnson. The series originally debuted on Max for one season before a late cancellation sent Minx to Starz, which cancelled the show after its second season. Much like the magazine the characters were making, Minx fought hard for the brief time it had.

5 'NCIS: Hawaii' (2021-2024)

Created by Matt Bosack, Jan Nash & Christopher Silber

The fourth spin-off of the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawaii, followed a team of Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents based in a Pearl Harbor office. NCIS: Hawaii was noted for having the franchise's first female lead, Vanessa Lachey, who was cast as Special Agent Jane Tennant. Citing lower ratings and high production costs, CBS decided to halt production on further episodes of the spin-off.

NCIS: Hawaii’s abrupt cancelation shocked fans, who would now not get resolution to the lingering cliffhangers from the last season. Passionate fans who enjoyed the procedural created petitions to spare the show from the axe, citing how important the CBS show was to them thanks to inclusive storylines and spotlights on issues such as PTSD. The efforts of devoted viewers weren’t enough, and NCIS: Hawaii would go out with three seasons of solved cases.

NCIS: Hawaii Release Date September 20, 2021 Seasons 3 Network CBS

4 'Chucky' (2024-2024)

Created by Don Mancini

Continuing the murderous exploits of killer doll Chucky (Brad Dourif), Chucky the series didn’t shy away from the gory past of its flagship character when making the transition to TV. If anything, the series more often rewarded long-time fans with references to previous movies and bringing back Jennifer Tilly to play Chucky’s plastic bride, Tiffany. Chucky would take the killer doll from the streets of suburbia to the White House, with Devon Sawa playing different parts in all three seasons.

While the movie franchise started with straight-forward horror movie roots, the series became a meta comedy where breaking the fourth wall was not off the table, if for nothing more than a wink to the audience. Fans of the genre-bending series will be left with questions from cliffhangers they won’t get answers to, but it was an enjoyable run for a show never afraid to take risks. The murder spree may be over for now, but if there’s one thing audiences have learned over the years, it’s that Chucky is incredibly hard to kill.