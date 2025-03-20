For someone who loves television as much as I do, there is a specific type of heartbreak reserved for the cancellation of a beloved television show. You know the feeling: you start watching a show and get hooked, then you get stuck waiting to see if it will be renewed. Then, you learn, whether it be after one season or three, that the show is not going to be coming back. It hurts every time, and it never gets any easier.

Whether it be shows that I went into knowing they got cancelled early, or shows that I was watching live when they got cancelled, there are so many television shows out there that I wish had gotten more seasons. Sometimes these are dramas or horror shows that leave major mysteries unanswered, and sometimes these are sitcoms or dramedies that get cancelled before a ship that I'm rooting for can get together. So, here it is: these are 13 TV cancelations that bummed me out.

13 'Dash & Lily'

1 Season

Every December, I rewatch Dash & Lily, Netflix's magical, Christmas-themed series based off the books by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan. And every December, after I finish the last episode, I wish it got renewed for another season. The series follows two teenagers -- the cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and the optimistic Lily (Midori Francis) -- who fall in love at Christmastime through writing to each other in a red notebook.

This is the perfect seasonal watch to get into the holiday spirit, and the romance is an absolute delight. Without even meeting, Dash and Lily open up to each other in the notebook and challenge each other to dares that help both of them grow. There are more books in the series, and Dash and Lily's story could easily have continued for more seasons, so it made me very sad to see their story get cut short.