TV shows come and go all the time. When a TV show is canceled, there’s usually a good reason. It might be low viewership numbers, bad reviews, tough competition in its timeslot, or even a production budget that’s too high to sustain it. It’s usually a good reason, but not always.

There are many TV show cancelations that leave fans upset or disappointed, and some made absolutely no sense on the surface because fans didn’t understand the reasons behind the scenes. The shows were well reviewed, seemed to have healthy viewer numbers (or at least passionate fans), and had so much story left to tell. Yet, they were given the axe, and fans are still confused about why it happened. For each one, though, there was a viable, even if frustrating, reason.

10 ‘Lucifer’ (2016-2021)

Created by Tom Kapinos

Lucifer was received well by viewers when it premiered on Fox, telling the story of the devil who decides he’s bored with his job down in the depths of Hell and needs a break. So, he visits Earth, where he opens a swanky nightclub where he, and others, can indulge in their deepest desires. Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is tall, handsome, charming, and sardonic, but he meets his match when he comes across detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). She seems to be the only person on Earth who isn’t affected by his charm and is able to resist his powers.

Just as Lucifer was hitting its stride, Fox abruptly canceled the show. Fan outcry led Netflix to pick up the show, and the streaming service produced its fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons, accounting for many of the show’s best episodes. Reasons for the cancellation have been bandied about. According to Looper, it was one part ratings (other shows performed better even though Lucifer pulled in solid ratings) and one part the fact that the show was too expensive. Jerry Bruckheimer was an executive producer, and he came with a high price tag. Dana Walden, Chairperson and CEO of Fox Television Group, told TV Guide at the time that the show “was owned by an outside studio…at the time we couldn’t justify the economics.”

9 ‘Happy Endings’ (2011-2013)

Created by David Caspe

When looking at lists of the worst TV show cancellations ever, Happy Endings is often at or near the top of the list. The sitcom was poised to become Friends for a new generation. It featured an ensemble cast of young, single friends living in Chicago and navigating dating life, careers, and finding themselves. Sound familiar? The show, however, had a unique setting with interesting characters that had great chemistry. There were some funny episodes and moments, which is why fans could not understand why the show was canceled after three seasons when it was seemingly doing so well.

According to Screen Rant, ABC canceled Happy Endings due to low ratings. However, die-hard fans who started a campaign to bring the show back blamed the shifting schedule for the reason: the show was on Tuesday evenings then was changed to Friday nights, and fans couldn’t keep up. While the USA Network was in talks to pick up the show, according to Deadline, low ratings in the third season meant it would require heavy promotion, so the network decided not to move forward. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped fans from reminiscing about the show and wishing they had gotten more.

8 ‘One Day At a Time’ (2017-2020)

Created by Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce

A progressive show and a modern take on an old favorite sitcom, One Day at a Time touched on so many serious and topical issues at once while also being deeply funny. At the center is Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado), a single mother and U.S. Army veteran who works as a nurse and raises her two children with the help of her effervescent mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno). The four live in a small apartment and often interact with the lonely but wealthy single landlord Pat (Todd Grinnell), who becomes a close friend of the family.

Touching on everything from gender identity to feminism, PTSD, addiction, racism, homophobia, immigration, and mental illness, One Day at a Time had a lot to say. Fans didn’t understand why Netflix cut the show’s life short. According to Digital Spy, the cancelation decision came down to a financial one. “The basic calculation is,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s Vice President of Content at the Code Conference in Arizona back in 2019, “how much viewing are we getting for what it costs?” CBS’ Pop network picked up the show and brought it back for a fourth season, but that was where the show ended.

7 ‘Mindhunter’ (2017-2019)

Created by Joe Penhall

Even four years after the second and what would be final season of Mindhunter streamed, fans are still begging for it to come back. There are constantly fake social media ads claiming that it will be returning. That’s how passionately fans feel about the psychological crime thriller that received rave reviews. Telling the story of the two individuals who coined the term serial killer, Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as Holden Ford and Bill Tench, respectively, two FBI agents based on real people. But most mesmerizing in the show are the actors who played real-life serial killers. From the look to the voices and mannerisms, the casting was impeccable. What’s more, dialogue between Holden and the criminals is lifted from real-life transcripts, adding to the authenticity of the show, and making it even more chilling.

The fascinating story sees two men and psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) coming to the realization that some people have a deep psychological need to kill. And these people do it repeatedly and in a ritualistic fashion. That’s something everyone knows today, but there was a time when the concept of a serial killer was not defined by a specific term. While some speculate that the show didn’t come back because director David Fincher was too busy with other projects, he has alluded to Netflix having made the decision because the show was too expensive to produce.

6 ‘The OA’ (2016-2019)

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij

Most puzzling about The OA’s cancelation is that it was conceived as a five-part show, but Netflix cut its life short after just two seasons. What’s more, it ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans angry and feeling cheated. The story is about Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a woman who suddenly returns after she went missing seven years prior. While she was blind before disappearing, she can now see and calls herself “the OA.” She will only share her story with five chosen individuals who she asks for help in saving others from another dimension.

The OA received great reviews and is often named among Netflix’s best original series. According to The Hollywood Reporter quoting Cindy Holland, Netflix’s former Vice President of Original Content, the show “had scope and ambition and was, by design, not the lowest-budget project around.” Thus, once again, the decision came down to money and that the show was going to be “unsustainable as an ongoing project in that form at Netflix at the time.” Despite what was going on behind the scenes, however, fans could not understand why The OA didn’t get the ending it deserved.

5 ‘Hannibal’ (2013-2015)

Created by Bryan Fuller

This psychological horror thriller based on the popular Thomas Harris novels and character was a wonderful episodic interpretation of the story about FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and his relationship with Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a forensic psychiatrist who is secretly a serial killer. As Graham pours his heart out to Lecter and discusses his troubles with a serial killer he’s hunting, Lecter relishes the knowledge that he is manipulating this man in a position of power.

Hannibal developed a cult following and is widely considered to be one of the best network TV shows of this generation with one of the best portrayals of Hannibal Lecter in both movies and on TV. Yet it was canceled after just three seasons. According to The Guardian, while the show was great and there were lots of people who loved it, the decision to cancel Hannibal came down to nothing more than falling ratings.

4 ‘Deadwood’ (2004-2006)

Created by David Milch

A unique Western TV series, Deadwood had an incredible ensemble cast that included Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Keith Carradine, Kim Dickens, Anna Gunn, and Titus Welliver. The story follows real-life residents of Deadwood, including historical figures like Wyatt Earp, Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane, and Sol Star, and combines both real-life events, gleaned from actual diaries and newspaper clippings from the 1870s, as well as fictional stories.

Earning eight Emmy Awards, receiving critical acclaim, and often named among the best TV shows of all time, Deadwood got just three seasons. It eventually got a follow-up film more than a decade later in 2019 called Deadwood: The Movie. According to Looper, Deadwood’s cancelation came down to stagnant negotiations: the show was co-produced by HBO (a division of Warner Media) and Paramount, and the two could not come to an agreement when it came to splitting profits. Sadly, fans got the short end of the stick because of it.

3 ‘Freaks and Geeks’ (1999-2000)

Created by Paul Feig

Looking back now at all the cast of Freaks and Geeks have accomplished in the decades since the show went off the air, including Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segal, and Busy Philipps, it seems nonsensical that this show was canceled after just a single season. The Judd Apatow teen comedy-drama was set in the ‘80s and told the story of a brother and sister who move to a new school and enter their respective cliques.

A coming-of-age gem, Freaks and Geeks has since become a cult classic. There are plenty of theories as to why Freaks and Geeks was canceled. First, it aired on Saturdays at 8 p.m., which wasn’t exactly a popular time for TV viewing. When it was added to the Monday night slot, it faced steep competition from juggernaut shows like The King of Queens, 7th Heaven, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It didn’t stand a chance.

2 ‘My So-Called Life’ (1994-1995)

Created by Winnie Holzman

Jared Leto and Claire Danes are two of the biggest movie actors around nowadays. Back in the ‘90s, they starred together in the teen drama My So-Called Life. Weirdly, however, this show only lasted a single season, despite receiving positive reviews. The story centers around Angela (Danes), a 15-year-old who deals with all the typical trials and tribulations of high school.

Reaching cult classic status even after its short-lived status, My So-Called Life remains one of the most puzzling TV show cancellations. The reason? According to The Sydney Morning Herald, it came down simply to poor ratings.

1 ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-1991)

