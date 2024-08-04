It’s always unfortunate when a great show is canceled before it has the opportunity to realize its potential. Many of the best shows of all-time had relatively weak early seasons, but they subsequently became more well-written and dramatically compelling as they continued. However, there are some shows that had no possibility of redemption, and were best suited to being taken out of their misery.

Whether they were trapped inside a narrative hole by the writers, used outdated tropes that made them feel irrelevant, or featured ethical or moral questions that were no longer interesting, some shows needed to be canceled because they no longer had an audience that would engage with them. To continue these shows when there is no one watching would simply be a waste of everyone’s time and hard work. Here are ten television cancellations that made perfect sense.

10 ‘Iron Fist’ (2017-2018)

Created by Scott Buck

Image via Netflix

Iron Fist was easily the weak link in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of shows on Netflix, as it lacked the masterful storytelling of Daredevil, the dramatic intensity of Jessica Jones, the social commentary of Luke Cage, or the incredible action sequences of The Punisher. The series spent too much time focusing on its origin story, and quickly proved that none of the characters were really worth investing in.

The core issue with Iron First is that Finn Jones lacked the needed charisma to play Danny Rand, a character whose wealth and privilege made him very hard for audiences to relate to. Although the current state of the MCU has allowed for some of characters introduced in the Netflix shows to reappear in new projects produced for Disney+, there isn’t anyone that is clamorning to see Iron Fist make a comeback anytime soon.

9 ‘Bored to Death’ (2009-2011)

Created by Jonathan Ames

Image via HBO

Bored to Death was an odd misfire for HBO, a network that produced such groundbreaking comedy programs as Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Eastbound & Down, and The Larry Sanders Show. Although it was ostensibly marked as a comedic spin on the neo-noir mystery genre, Bored to Death often chose to focus on melodramatic characters, drug-induced tirades, and a fair amount of raunchy humor.

The characters in Bored to Death simply weren’t likable enough for HBO to invest in continuing the series, as it never showed any signs that it would be significantly altering its pacing. While it is unfortunate that such talented actors as Jason Schwartzman, Ted Danson, and Zack Galifinakis wasted three years of their lives working on such an unsuccessful show, they each moved on to star in bigger and better things after Bored to Death was canceled after its third season.

8 ‘The Peripheral’ (2022)

Created by Scott B. Smith

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Peripheral was an attempt by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to capture the same “water cooler effect” with another dense science fiction show, but the material proved to be too confusing for viewers to follow. While Westworld had used an interesting non-linear structure that made sense after repeated viewings, The Peripheral opted to overwhelm the viewer with an immense amount of information that required extensive note-taking in order to follow.

The Peripheral, unfortunately, did not take the time to develop its characters into likable protagonists, despite the genuinely charismatic performances of Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor. Thankfully, the failure to renew The Peripheral allowed Nolan and Joy to focus their efforts on the adaptation of Fallout, which became one of the biggest hits in the history of Amazon Prime Video and received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series.

The Peripheral Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 21, 2022 Creator Scott B. Smith Cast Chloe Grace Moretz , Jack Reynor , JJ Feild , Gary Carr

7 ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ (2023)

Developed by Bill Barretta, Adam F. Goldberg, and Jeff Yorkes

Image via Disney+

The Muppets Mayhem was one of the first attempts to expand The Muppets franchise on Disney+, but it sadly lacked the same magic that had made Jim Henson’s original series so iconic in the 1970s. While the titular band has a long and interesting history within the larger The Muppets franchise, they’ve always been cast as supporting characters next to Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Scooter, and Sam the Eagle.

The Muppets Mayhem proved that it is possible to have too much of a good thing, as these characters were inadequate as leads of their own show with no other Muppets to support them. Despite some fun music and the type of amusing cameos from celebrities that the franchise is known for, The Muppets Mayhem sadly lacked the type of narrative progression that would have allowed it to improve within future seasons.

The Muppets Mayhem 6 10 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 10, 2023 Cast Anders Holm , tahj mowry , Bill Barretta , Peter Linz Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

6 ‘The Mosquito Coast’ (2021-2023)

Created by Neil Cross

Image via Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast started off as an interesting attempt at rebooting one of Harrison Ford’s best and darkest movies, but it quickly proved that there wasn’t enough material to justify a continued series. The original film had been effective because it told a confined story about one family falling into chaos as a result of greed and ambition; however, Apple TV+’s reboot of The Mosquito Coast attempted to tell a sprawling crime story similar to Breaking Bad or Ozark.

The Mosquito Coast would have worked much better as a limited series, as the first season ends on a rather conclusive note with just the right amount of ambiguity. Sadly, the second season was such a disappointment that it is not surprising in the slightest that Apple TV+ opted to kill off The Mosquito Coast before it could get to a third installment.

The Mosquito Coast Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 30, 2021 Cast Justin Theroux , Melissa George , Logan Polish , Gabriel Bateman Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Developer Neil Cross and Tom Bissell

5 ‘Willow’ (2022-2023)

Developed by Jonathan Kasdan

Image via Disney+

Willow was a series that ultimately didn’t connect with its intended audience, as the decision to continue the world of Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film was always a confusing one. While other Lucasfilm properties like Star Wars and Indiana Jones have managed to connect with fans of a younger generation through new projects, Willow wasn’t exactly a film that conjured up a lot of nostalgia.

Unfortunately, the attempts by the Willow sequel series to introduce a new set of younger and more progressive heroes fell flat, especially when the show spent so much time dedicated to Warwick Davis’ return as the titular character. Despite ending with a cliffhanger that teased a potential second season, Willow was canceled by Disney+ before being completely scrubbed from the service entirely, suggesting that everyone at Lucasfilm just wanted to forget about the whole ordeal entirely.

Watch on Disney+

4 ‘Julia’ (2022-2023)

Created by Daniel Goldfarb

Image via Max

Julia was one of the many shows made exclusively for the Max streaming service that didn’t air on the traditional HBO broadcast network, which gave it a strange role within the rollout of Warner Brothers Discovery’s programs. Although it had its charms, Julia was a strange mix of comedy and drama that didn’t really fall into either category.

Julia may have suffered from there simply being an overabundance of content out there about Julia Child, including the acclaimed documentary Julia and the Nora Ephron biopic Julie & Julia, which earned Meryl Streep a very well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. There may have been viewers with enough casual interest in Child and her career, enough to watch a film or documentary about there, but committing to watching an entire television show may have proven to be too much to handle.

Julia Release Date March 31, 2022 Cast Sarah Lancashire , David Hyde Pierce , Bebe Neuwirth , Fran Kranz , Fiona Glascott Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator(s) Daniel Goldfarb Story By Daniel Goldfarb Writers Eboni Booth , Natalia Temesgen , Christopher Keyser , Emily Bensinger , Daniel Goldfarb , Erica Lipez Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Expand

Watch on Max

3 ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ (2020)

Developed by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall

Image via Netflix

I Am Not Okay With This was one of the many teen-centric genre shows that Netflix aired to try to cash in on the Stranger Things phenomenon, as it shared many commonalities with the streamer’s massive hit. However, the two shows had entirely different origins; while Stranger Things was modeled after classic 1980s adventure films like The Goonies and The Lost Boys, I Am Not Okay With This was based on a niche comic book that most viewers were not aware of.

I Am Not Okay With This was much more graphic and disturbing than Stranger Things ever was, which may have prevented it from connecting with younger viewers. Unfortunately, the extensive focus on young adults and their anxieties didn’t exactly endear it to older viewers either, so it's not all that surprising that Netflix opted to pull the plug on I Am Not Okay With This.

Watch on Netflix

2 ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ (2019)

Developed by Jeffery Addiss and Will Matthews

Image via Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is easily one of the most ambitious shows that Netflix ever aired, as the reboot of the classic film featured extensive puppetry and practical effects. Despite featuring an extensive cast of voice actors, including Mark Hamill and Taron Egerton, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was always going to be gunning for a niche audience of people who grew up with the original.

It’s likely that younger viewers simply didn’t care about The Dark Crystal, and that the extensive production costs involved with being faithful to Henson’s original vision proved to be too much of a burden on the showrunners to move forward with a second season. Thankfully, the first season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ends on a fairly conclusive note, so those interested in catching up with it don’t need to be worried about not having a satisfying ending.

1 ‘The Finder’ (2012)

Created by Hart Hanson

Image via FOX

The Finder was an unusual attempt to create a spinoff of Bones, the highly popular crime procedural mystery series from Hart Hanson that ran for seven seasons on ABC. While Bones had a set of likable protagonists that viewers legitimately cared about, The Finder centered on a group of generally egocentric heroes who lacked the same charisma.

The Finder relied very heavily on cameos from characters on Bones, yet didn’t depict them in a way that fans appreciated. The strange mix of graphic violence with odd needle drops created a confusion of tone that never gave the series the chance to define its own identity. ABC likely canceled The Finder in order to ensure that it did not in any way tarnish the legacy of Bones, which continues to amass new fans thanks to its popularity on streaming and in syndication.

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability