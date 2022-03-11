There has to be a psychological reason fans get overly emotional when a beloved character from one of their favorite TV shows dies. There is a myriad of reasons that come to mind from the character’s death impacting the show negatively like a certain teen show from the 2000s, to their death leaving a gaping hole where joy used to be like in Orange Is the New Black. Perhaps that character and show were the only constants in some fans’ lives. No matter the reason though, fans have made it clear throughout TV history that they’re never too fond of losing a favorite character. So from Stranger Things’ upside down to The Walking Dead’s zombie apocalypse, it’s time to catch feels all over again and take a look at the TV character deaths that left fans gutted.

Ashtray — Euphoria

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson must have wanted fans to feel a new level of crushed when he wrote the second season’s finale because it hurt on one too many levels. Ashtray (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) was one of the youngest characters on the show, which made his death that much more of a nightmare. On top of that, it’s not like Ashtray went peacefully. After taking out yet another drug dealer (Tyler Chase) who was trying to set up him and his brother from another mother, Fezco (Angus Cloud), Ashtray found himself locked, loaded and ready to take on the barrage of police who’d stormed their apartment. It’s hard to tell if he thought it was going to end any other way because it was obvious from the second he grabbed every weapon readily available that he was not making it to the third season of the hit HBO series. What made Ashtray’s final scene that much worse though was that fans had to watch Fezco watch his ride or die well, die.

J.T. Yorke — Degrassi: The Next Generation

Speaking of young characters dying in front of a loved one…long before Euphoria was making audiences gasp with its wild ride of a teen show, Degrassi: The Next Generation was setting the groundwork. There was not a topic on deck that Degrassi would not touch, but even when the show’s sixth season warned that one of the characters would not be seeing the seventh, none could have imagined it’d go down quite like it did. Usually shows wait until the season finale, or close to it, to bid farewell to a major character. Degrassi decided to puncture the hearts of their devoted fans by airing "Rock This Town" right smack dab in the middle of the season. Talk about being caught off guard, which is what J.T. Yorke (Ryan Cooley) was when he was stabbed and left to not only die but to be found by Liberty (Sarah Barrable-Tishauer). Those not in tune with Degrassi, Liberty, and J.T. had a child together, gave it up for adoption, broke up, and he was on his way to try and make amends with her when he was attacked. Having J.T. die right before he got to Liberty and her being the one to find his body, Degrassi writers went there by pouring a gallon of salt into an already deep wound.

Barb — Stranger Things

Not every character's death hurts the same way. Some, like Barb (Shannon Purser) from Stranger Things, are just unnecessary. When Netflix dropped Stranger Things in 2016, it was the hit that would not stop. Every character instantly became a fan favorite, so it was easy to see why fans scurried to the likes of Twitter upon learning of Barb’s untimely demise in the Upside Down. #Justice4Barb continues to be one of the most iconic trending topics in recent years because it was more than that, it was a whole movement. Stranger Things fans wanted nothing more than for Barb to somehow be okay, like a delightful surprise but alas, Barb was gone forever. Gone, but never forgotten in the hearts of millions who streamed and wondered why they had to play homegirl like that?

Tracy McConnell — How I Met Your Mother

It’s debatable whether Tracy McConnell aka The Mother (Cristin Milioti) from How I Met Your Mother’s death was unnecessary or just a waste of time. Her death didn’t leave fans reaching for tissues, it just left them underwhelmed. They’d watched for nine seasons, almost a decade of their life, listening to this tale, and for what? For the woman to just pass away before the end? One has to wonder if those kids were peeved to learn that the meeting was meh and that their time could have also been better spent doing just about anything else. Fans did, and that hurt because they just felt wronged in the end.

Marissa Cooper — The O.C.

The O.C. was to the 2000s what Beverly Hills, 90210 was to the ‘90s with their tantalizing plots and gorgeous casts, only 90210 lasted much longer and didn’t have one of their main characters die after being involved in a car accident. The O.C. was riding high and who knows just how long Fox could’ve milked the series had Mischa Barton not left because after her character died, the quality went downhill, fast. The show tried to fill the void of Marissa with her younger sister, Kaitlin (Willa Holland) but it felt forced, and sadly Mini Coop, as she was often referred to, wasn’t able to help the show go past a fourth season. So when it comes to Marissa’s death, it pretty much killed the show too.

Poussey Washington — Orange Is the New Black

If one took the pain that came with Ashtray’s ending on Euphoria and intertwined it with the uncalled-for death of Barb from Stranger Things, the result would be how Orange Is the New Black did Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) dirty during the fourth season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Fans still can’t believe the show managed to last three more seasons without Poussey’s charm, but more about that death. It wasn’t just that Poussey was a character loved from the start, it was how much her death mirrored reality that hit home for audiences. Two years before Poussey was suffocated due to police negligence, news broke of a similar incident in New York City involving Eric Garner. A chokehold by an NYPD officer ultimately led to the passing of Garner in the city street. It was just another in a long list of unarmed, Black people in America who lost their lives to the police. Poussey’s death was an obvious reaction to the constant news stories like Garner’s and still hurts today because Garner was far from the last person whose life ended in such a way.

Omar Little — The Wire

Like many anti-heroes, Omar Little (Michael K. Williams) was a good guy who just happened to do some petty not so great things, and throughout five seasons he became one of the more revered characters on The Wire. In many ways, Omar was like the modern-day version of Robin Hood, only with a shotgun underneath a duster. Fans appreciated that Omar had a sort of moral compass and rarely did anything bad that wasn’t warranted but when one is on a show riddled with violence, it’s hard to imagine everyone would make it out unscathed. Unfortunately, Omar was not lucky enough in that regard, leaving fans to forever wonder why he couldn’t have just had a happy ending.

Rita Morgan — Dexter

In 2022 Dexter came back for a short run to perhaps make up for the questionable 2006 series finale. Spoiler alert: the titular character didn’t fare too well, but his death was imminent, unlike another one during what’s still regarded as the season of Dexter, season four. Perfect seasons of television are hard to come by, but the fourth season of Dexter was it. From the villain to Michael C. Hall’s performance, stunning. This is why Rita Dexter’s (Julie Benz) death was as tragic as it was pretty great. The twists and turns Dexter and the Trinity Killer (John Lithgow) took viewers on were so intense that to cap off the season any other way would’ve soured it. So while it hurt like rent being due right after payday to lose Rita, she had to go for the sake of the show.

Glenn Rhee — The Walking Dead

It’s OK to take a moment before continuing because as hard as it was to watch all of the above characters pass away on screen, none quite compare to Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) on AMC’s The Walking Dead. In a show where fans had seen characters die in so many atrocious ways, it’s hard to believe they were able to shock anyone when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took his beloved bat, Lucille, and brutally murdered both Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn. Losing Abraham was one thing, but Glenn’s more than tugged at heartstrings. His death pulled them, set them on fire, and tossed them into a dumpster. He was a first-season OG, someone fans assumed would live happily ever after with his then-pregnant wife, Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Turns out, happy endings on The Walking Dead are nonexistent, and as it turns out, fans cannot have nice things.

