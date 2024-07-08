It is always difficult to say goodbye to a beloved TV character, especially when this goodbye occurs before the end of the series. Whether it be due to external circumstances, or because it fits the narrative within the show, sometimes a character exit is inevitable. TV character exits range from infuriating and disappointing, to well-written and beautiful.

It is very challenging to write off a well-loved TV character in a way that is great and feels satisfying. The best TV character exits come in a variety of forms. Most commonly, it is saying bye to a character who has shown growth and moved onto other opportunities. Other times it is a character death, such as a sad but fitting death of a beloved character. These are the 10 best TV character exits, ranked.

10 Callie Adams-Foster

'Good Trouble'

Callie Adams-Foster (Maia Mitchell) was first introduced in the pilot episode of The Fosters as a scared and angry teenager who had just been released from a juvenile detention center. From there, Callie slowly developed a home and a family among the Adams-Fosters over five seasons, and really grew as a character. The show's spin-off series, Good Trouble, showed Callie being tested in adulthood on her law career path.

At the start of Season 4, Callie left Good Trouble in a very lovely way, as she moved from Los Angeles to Washington, DC for her dream job. Her goodbye episode was really touching and emotional, showing Callie having finally had the growth and courage to live on her own as an adult. Even sweeter, she reconnected with her on-and-off love, Jamie Hunter, on the plane, and it turned out that he was moving to DC as well.

9 Ernie "Coach" Tagliaboo

'New Girl'

Originally only appearing in the pilot episode of New Girl, Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) returned halfway through Season 3 to become a regular. Coach became a great addition to the show, particularly through the arc where he came to work as a gym teacher at Jess's school and developed a sweet friendship with her. In Season 4, Coach meets and quickly fell in love with May, becoming dismayed when she gets a new job in New York City.

Although it was sad to see Coach go, it was fitting to watch him move to New York in a loving relationship with May. His goodbye in the Season 4 finale, "Clean Break," was really great. He had previously moved a lot, so he initially wanted to get rid of all his things and have a clean break. However, Coach ended up having a beautiful and emotional goodbye with the loftmates, and even wore the scarf that Jess made for him.

8 C.W. Longbottom

'Mythic Quest'

In the pilot episode of Mythic Quest, C.W. Longbottom was initially introduced as a washed-up fantasy author with a terrible personality. However, the second season of the show provided more depth to the character, through his backstory. C.W.'s flashback episode revealed that he had destroyed his closest friendships decades before due to jealousy and insecurity, and that his legacy had initially been built on a lie.

In the first episode of Season 3, the employees of Mythic Quest prepare to welcome C.W. back with a party after he had been away on a book tour for a year. Instead, it was revealed that C.W. died. With very short time left to live due to a terminal illness, C.W. had driven a car into the Grand Canyon, then had his remains launched into outer space for all to see. A touching note revealed his love for his workplace family. It was a wonderfully dramatic send-off for the fantasy writer.

7 Logan Roy

'Succession'

Succession stunned viewers in Season 4, Episode 3, "Connor's Wedding" with the decision to kill Logan Roy (Brian Cox) not even halfway through the final season. The episode seemed like it would focus on Connor Roy's wedding to Willa, and particularly on Logan's decision to miss his son's wedding in order to attend a business meeting. Instead, Logan died shortly into the episode, off-screen in the bathroom of his private plane.

Logan Roy's death was an absolutely phenomenal character exit. It is hard to make an off-screen character's death feel satisfying, but Logan's was done very well. Even in death, Logan continued to take up a great deal of space on the show and in his children's lives, leading them all to slowly tear each other and themselves apart in his wake. Logan's death shook up the final season perfectly, and it also reflected his own choice of isolation and prioritizing of work above all else.

6 Greg Serrano

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Had Crazy Ex-Girlfriend played into typical rom-com tropes rather than subverting them, Greg Serrano (Santino Fontana) would have been Rebecca Bunch's main love interest. The show played a lot on this expectation in Season 1. As Rebecca started to see that Josh Chan was not the cure to her unhappiness, she also started to fall for Greg, who had been under her nose all along. After a rocky end to their relationship, Greg unexpectedly leaves the show shortly into Season 2.

After hitting rock bottom and spending a night in jail after the Season 1 finale, Greg became sober, before quickly becoming tested when he found out about Rebecca and Josh's relationship. With the sudden opportunity to attend business school, Greg had to choose between finally trying something for the first time and taking a real risk, or staying and pursuing a doomed relationship with Rebecca. Leaving was exactly what Greg needed, and although it was sad, his send-off was beautiful, complete with an amazing song.

5 Riley Flynn

'Midnight Mass'

Midnight Mass was a severely underrated horror miniseries created by Mike Flanagan, that followed the lives of the townspeople of Crockett Island. What seemed at first to be a set of miracles quickly turned out to be the side effects of vampirism, although the show never called it by its name. The show stunned viewers by having the main character, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), get attacked halfway through the series.

Even more shocking was Riley's death in the show's fifth episode. Killing off the main character early was a bold choice, but his death scene was truly breathtaking. Riley took his longtime love, Erin Greene, out onto the water in a boat, to explain everything to her and to say goodbye. Then, it was revealed that Riley made the choice to be out on the water at sunrise, so that he would die rather than become a monster. Riley died a hero, in a beautiful and terrifying scene, while also experiencing a vision where he was forgiven by Tara-Beth, whom he had previously accidentally killed.

4 Michael Scott

'The Office'