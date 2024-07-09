It is a truth universally acknowledged, that sometimes a character has to leave a show before the series' time is up. These exits are often painful, but they are an unfortunate fact of life. For reasons that are external, or sometimes due to shock value, a character will be suddenly killed off, or will suddenly leave the show.

When a character exit is done well, it can be really beautiful and emotional. When a character exit is done badly, though, it can leave viewers feeling angry and cheated. It is not easy to say goodbye to a beloved character, but it is made all the worse when the goodbyes are badly done. These are the 10 worst character exits, ranked.

10 Elena Gilbert

'The Vampire Diaries'

The Vampire Diaries started out as a sharp and compelling teen drama that followed the paranormal occurrences in Mystic Falls, VA. At the center of it all was human / dopplegänger / eventual vampire, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who spent much of the series in a love triangle, torn between the Salvatore brothers. Elena was always the main character, so it naturally threw the show for a loop when she left in the Season 6 finale.

The way that Elena was written off was just very bizarre. The Vampire Diaries started out grounded in the rules of its fantastical world, but eventually, it seriously lost this. Instead of killing Elena off, she was put into a sleeping spell for as long as Bonnie was alive. It was a very odd and nonsensical way to write out any character, especially the main character.

9 Jackson West

'The Rookie'

The Rookie started out with three rookies: John Nolan, Lucy Chen, and Jackson West. Throughout everything that the three of them dealt with, both on and off the job, the trio's relationship was at the center of it all. Jackson was one of the more compelling characters in the show, trying to figure out how to separate his professional path from his father, Percy's.

Jackson's was not the first character death on the show, and could have been done well. Instead, though, Jackson was quickly and pointlessly killed in a scene that essentially took place off-camera, where viewers could only see his back on grainy footage. Jackson died for nothing, and his death was just a small part of a much larger plot line that focused on Angela. He never got a funeral, and The Rookie never showed Percy's reaction.

8 Jess Mariano

'Gilmore Girls'

In the battle of two seasons of character development versus what turned out to be a failed spin-off, the spin-off sadly won out, leading to the departure of Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) from Gilmore Girls. Jess started out as a gnome-stealing rebel, who became loving and caring towards Rory, and a great counterpart for Luke.

When Jess learned that he would have to repeat his senior year of high school and miss the prom, he skipped town, and did not even bother to actually end his relationship with Rory. It was a disappointing regression for Jess's character, and it felt like a lazy way to write him off, particularly with Luke giving up on him so easily. Jess was thankfully redeemed as a character later on, but his leaving scene on the bus with Rory still stings.

7 Adam Torres

'Degrassi: The Next Generation'

The Degrassi franchise never shied away from the heavier plot lines, and these included character deaths. There were many character deaths throughout the franchise and, especially, Degrassi: The Next Generation, many of which were emotional but handled very well and with sensitivity. Easily the worst written and most unnecessary death of the show was that of Adam Torres (Jordan Todosey).

Adam was a really important character to a lot of people. He was Degrassi's first transgender character, and part of its best friendship trio, alongside Eli and Clare. His relationships with his brother, Drew, and his girlfriend, Becky, were also very sweet. It was a truly baffling choice to have Adam randomly die in a texting and driving accident at the beginning of Season 13, only to have him virtually erased by the time the school year started. To rub salt in the wound, his brother started dating his girlfriend later that season.

6 Alexis Meade

'Ugly Betty'

Alexis Meade (Rebecca Romijn) was initially a mystery that hung over Ugly Betty, before being introduced halfway through the season. She quickly became an antagonist to Daniel, fighting him for the magazine, before slowly shifting into a character who was not actual cruel, but just deeply hurting. Alexis was sharp and had a knack for the family business, ma