The best part about a show is when a fan favorite character, or even one who didn’t start out as such, has an incredible arc. In some cases, they go from a bad guy to a good, or less favorable character to one who fans want to get behind. Some of the best characters have had great redemption arcs, while others have simply come into their own.

From iconic dramas to sitcoms and comedies, many TV show characters have changed for the better over the years. But a few, in particular, stand out for the way the actors and the clever writing made them almost unrecognizable from the first season to the last or the latest.

10 Jesse Pinkman

'Breaking Bad'

Image via Sony Pictures Television

One of the well-known facts about Breaking Bad is that Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) was not supposed to last beyond the first season. But Paul’s amazing portrayal along with the chemistry (pun intended) between he and Bryan Cranston as protagonist Walter White, convinced creator Vince Gilligan to change his initial idea and keep Jesse around. That was for the better.

He started off as an aimless drug addict and dealer who Walter reaches out to for help selling his pure blue meth. But through the seasons of the show, Jesse begins to show an interest in learning about chemistry and a good sense of self. He has remorse about awful things he does alongside Walter, develops strong bonds with others, including a girlfriend and her young son, and eventually wants to better his life. The more fans begin to despise and fear Walter White, the more they root for Jesse to come out unscathed. When he loses people who are important to him, fans feel his sorrow and view him as more than just a junkie looking to make a quick buck.

9 Negan Smith

'The Walking Dead'

Image via AMC

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) goes down as one of the best TV villains, but his introduction on The Walking Dead left a bad taste in fans’ mouths. That’s because he killed two fan favorite characters and hung around long enough to cause even more death and destruction. The harm he caused to the communities and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was unforgiveable. Or was it?

Negan from The Walking Dead had one of the most compelling redemption arcs ever on television. After terrorizing communities, he was almost finally killed. But his life was spared, and he was kept in captivity. Over a period of years, he had time to reflect, change his ways, and prove that he had become a different person. From working with Carol (Melissa McBride) to take down Alpha (Samantha Morton) to saving Judith’s (Cailey Fleming) life and protecting Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), he paid his dues. His backstory episode also introduced another dimension to Negan that made fans actually feel sympathy for him for the first time.

8 Gabriel Stokes

'The Walking Dead'

Image via AMC Studios

Also from The Walking Dead, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is arguably the character who changed the most for the better. Unlike Negan, he never did such heinous and evil things to people. Rather, he was cowardly and fearful. He lived with the remorse of locking his parishioners out of his church, then even at one point, turned his back on Rick and the group, speaking ill of them to Deanna (Tovah Feldshuh) at Alexandria.

But something switched in Gabriel, and he had the best character arc on The Walking Dead. He learned to fight and became not only a skilled fighter and protector, but a confident and loyal member of the group. Though he lost his way a few times, he maintained his faith and helped, so many others learn to see things in a positive light. Gabriel stepping up to care for Coco following the deaths of both Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) was the icing on the cake that made him one of the characters who changed the most for the better.

7 Steve Harrington

'Stranger Things'

Image via Netflix

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) was introduced on Stranger Things with the intent of being the typical arrogant jock. He was Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) handsome, athletic, and popular boyfriend who clearly thought he was better than everyone else. But when he became involved in the main plot with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Upside Down, particularly during his scenes with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and the other kids, Steve became endearing. It was the one conversation about hair care products, helping Dustin learn how to impress girls, that made fans fall in love with Steve. Suddenly, he was a big brother type and not a stereotypical jock.

From there, Steve only got better. After graduation, he proved that popular guys don’t always come out on top. He lost the girl and, with no real career goals, he was working a dead-end job at the mall's ice cream shop. He still found himself weirdly with all the kids, despite his every effort not to be. But by then, Steve was known as a bona fide father figure, and fans loved him for it.

6 The Mandalorian

'The Mandalorian'

Image via Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) on The Mandalorian was a lone bounty hunter who didn’t play well with others, much less a little baby creature from another planet. When he was first given Grogu and tasked with protecting the lad, he had no interest in doing so. But watching the two bond and Djarin grow to become a protector and father figure made him far more relatable.

While he lived by certain rules and only ever wanted to do his job, get paid, and move on to the next, the relationship with Grogu showed that Djarin had a heart, too. The journey, which hangs in the balance without solid confirmation of a fourth season, was heartwarming the entire way through. Djarin grew leaps and bounds after finally being tasked to look out for someone other than himself.

5 Moira Rose

'Schitt’s Creek'

Image via Pop TV

Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) on Schitt’s Creek would never change the essence of what makes her Moira Rose. But through the trajectory of the Canadian series, she started to gain an appreciation for people she would never have commiserated with had her life not been turned upside down. She also grew closer to her kids, becoming more of a mother to them than she had ever been.

While Moira would always be glamorous and over-the-top, including with her unrecognizable accent, she also showed she cared about others. She is humbled to a degree, making her one of the most likable main characters. She wanted to use her fame and talent to help others. It was heartwarming to see how much Moira changed from the first season to the final one.

4 Jaime Lannister

'Game of Thrones'

Image via HBO

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) started off on Game of Thrones as someone who no one liked, son of Lord Tywin (Charles Dance) who was in an incestuous relationship with his twin sister. He seemed pompous and arrogant. But after he was captured, kept prisoner, and had his hand cut off, he changed. When he partnered with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), something further changed in him. She began to see him for who he really was, not the mask he put on for others. He opened up in ways that made fans actually like him.

Despite the strange sexual relationship with his sister, he loved her dearly, and died trying to save her from what would be an almost certain fate. It is likely that he knew he would never get out alive, but he chose to die with her instead.

Watch on Max

3 Roy Kent

'Ted Lasso'

Image via Apple TV+

One of the funniest characters on Ted Lasso is the one who also showed the most growth. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) went from grunting whenever he saw Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and wanting to do things his own way to becoming a good friend. He even reluctantly joined the Diamond Dogs club where the guys talked about their feelings and women. He was humbled when he realized he was getting too old to play and found himself lost when trying to channel his talents elsewhere.

His relationship with Keeley (Juno Temple) was one of the sweetest on the show, bested only by his rivalry turned friendship with Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). While Roy never changed his angry, foul-mouthed ways, they were viewed as endearing once everyone understood that was part of his charm. He finally opened up in ways he never had, to people he never thought he would.

2 Nick Miller

'New Girl'

Image via FOX

Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) in New Girl was a slacker who spent his nights drinking at the bar where he worked and his days loafing around. He was smart, having started law school, but not driven at all. He also didn’t possess the confidence he needed to get a quality girlfriend.

When Jess (Zooey Deschanel) came into his life, however, he began to change in positive ways, and they quickly emerged as one of the best couples on the show. By the end of the series, Nick had a book deal and he and Jess had gotten married, proving that Nick had finally grown up.

1 Johnny Lawrence

'Cobra Kai'

Image via Netflix

With more than 30 years for his character arc to brew, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) changed leaps and bounds. He started off in The Karate Kid as a teenager, the popular kid in school who bul