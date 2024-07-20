When television shows are on for a long time, it's normal for them to go through some changes in an effort to boost ratings, appeal to a broader audience, and keep things going for as long as possible. But this isn't always executed perfectly. Sometimes what happens is a beloved character is completely reinvented personality-wise. This is neither good nor bad--a lot of times this works pretty well. Other times, though, it winds up mutating said character into something that long-time fans of the series will no longer recognize.

It's pretty sad when this happens, as this is usually a sign of a show overstaying its welcome or dropping its standards in order to make more money. It feels like the writers no longer care, which of course isn't true, but audiences can definitely sense a change in certain characters, which can throw off the entire vibe of the series.

1 Ned Flanders

'The Simpsons' (1989- )

Image via 20th Century Fox

Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer) from The Simpsons changed so much that there was even a coin termed to describe how dumbed-down he became. This is known as "flanderization," which refers to when a particular attribute of a TV character's personality becomes milked for all it's worth, and the rest of it is sort of swept under the rug. It's a pretty popular term on the internet, and can be used to describe countless characters ih TV. Writers usually do it in order to boost ratings or make a character more memorable, which doesn't always work.

In Ned's case, he had always been a man of immense faith. He's recognized by his strict religious practices and goofy speech patterns. But in the earlier seasons, it is shown that he can often have angry outbursts. These outbursts are by and large a thing of the past. Now, Flanders is pretty much only known for being way too nice, even when it inconveniences him, and his faith-based rules become even stricter. Now, he just feels like a cardboard cutout of his former self, because the old Ned had limits, and wasn't nearly so one-dimensional.

2 SpongeBob SquarePants

'SpongeBob SquarePants' (1999- )

Image via Nickelodeon

Like Flanders, SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) of SpongeBob SquarePants is but a shadow of his former self. Initially, he was a peppy, fun-loving kid, albeit one that could still get angry, even with the people he considers to be friends. Sure, he was never the brightest, but he had quite a few moments of genius. Now, he's basically become a carbon copy of his best friend, Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke).

Patrick is known for being a dimwit, which SpongeBob has now become. He rarely, if ever, has moments of rage, frustration, or sadness, and is instead marked by his low intelligence and happy-go-lucky demeanour in spite of terrible things happening to him. Prime example: in a newer episode, SpongeBob gets fired from his job at the Krusty Krab, and he doesn't seem as broken up about it as he normally would. Whereas in Season 1, SpongeBob apparently forgets the pickles on a customer's burger, and his entire life falls apart because of this minor mishap. It makes no sense for him to be so upset about a mistake (that wasn't even his fault), and not by being fired from his favorite job in the world.

SpongeBob SquarePants Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 17, 1999 Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Seasons 14 Main Genre Animation

3 Malcolm Wilkerson

'Malcolm in the Middle' (1999-2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is the boy genius and protagonist of Malcolm in the Middle. Throughout the earlier seasons, he is seen as a lovable young prodigy who hates the attention he receives as a genius, and who is ultimately a good person, despite him and his brothers' propensity to wreak havoc on their neighborhood. But as the seasons go on, Malcolm succumbs to puberty, and like many teenage boys, he begins to develop a massive ego and a huge amount of angst.

In the later seasons, he is no longer a charming, yet out-of-place individual, instead becoming a whiny loudmouth who has to flex his intellect and initiate conflict at every available opportunity. He's still funny, but many find him becoming insufferable towards the end. Even though this might be a normal thing in adolescence, it doesn't make him any less annoying. It's not that the show becomes bad, in fact, it's pretty good all the way through, it's just that Malcolm is no longer the person he once was, and not in a good way.

Malcolm in the Middle Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date January 9, 2000 Creator Linwood Boomer Cast Frankie Muniz , Jane Kaczmarek , Bryan Cranston , Justin Berfield , Erik Per Sullivan , Christopher Masterson Seasons 7 Main Genre Comedy Studio Fox Expand

4 Bran Stark

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

When Game of Thrones starts, Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) is a young child with aspirations of becoming a knight. But those aspirations came crashing down after he was paralyzed from the waist down, crushing his hopes and dreams. He starts off hating his predicament, but learns to accept it and find new purpose in his life. However, when he goes beyond the Wall to train with the Three-Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow), he quickly becomes an emotionless robot.

It's understandable, because there is a lore-based reason for it. Bran is becoming the next Three-Eyed Raven, which means he knows literally everything, but this comes at the cost of losing his humanity and no longer feeling emotions like happiness or misery. As such, he then feels like more of a background character, who isn't upset when his friend dies in front of him, and who doesn't get angry when he confronts the man who made him paralyzed. Even though this is intentional because that's the lore, it doesn't change the fact that he still feels unrecognizable, and much less likable than when he was first introduced.

Watch On Max

5 Ahsoka Tano

'Star Wars' Franchise (1977- )

Image via Walt Disney

Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) is first introduced as a young padawan in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, who is assigned to be a student under Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). Right off the bat, they are at each other's throats. They butt heads over their impulsive natures, and their dry wit, which causes Anakin to dub her "Snips." She later appears in The Clone Wars TV show, along with Star Wars: Rebels. In both of these cartoon series, she ages a lot, but remains mostly the same. She grows wiser and less rash, but still maintains her smug attitude.

However, when she is transferred to live action in shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, she is no longer the sarcastic overachiever that she once was. It's not that Rosario Dawson does a bad job (there wouldn't be a second season on the way if she did), it's just that she feels like a totally different person. Fans miss Ahsoka's sarcasm and sense of humor, which has all but disappeared, or been toned down in recent entries in the saga.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

6 Kermit the Frog

'The Muppets' Franchise (1955- )

Image via Disney

Kermit the Frog has always been the main face of The Muppets. It's important for a multimedia mascot to be charming, lovable, happy, and encouraging, which, for the most part, Kermit was. For the longest time, Kermit was one of the most likable characters in pop culture, mostly thanks to his iconic voice. He had some moments of anger and frustration, but these were ultimately overshadowed by his overall happy personality.

In the mid-2010s, however, Kermit began to feel more like Oscar the Grouch. He was no longer uppity and cheery, instead becoming a bitter, angry amphibian who gave off the aura that he hated everyone and everything. Obviously, this doesn't really send a good message to kids. It got so bad that Cheryl Hanson, who serves as the president of The Jim Henson Company after inheriting the position, fired the portayer of Kermit in 2017 because she despised the direction the character was going.

The Muppet Show Release Date September 25, 1976 Cast Jim Henson , Frank Oz , Dave Goelz , Jerry Nelson , Kathryn Mullen , Richard Hunt , Steve Whitmire Seasons 5 Main Genre Reality TV

WATCH ON DISNEY+

7 Kelly Kapoor

'The Office' (2005-2013)

Image via NBC

Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) is sort of a ghostly presence in The Office. She starts off as sort of a background character, but save for one major outburst, she was mainly portrayed as calm, cool, and collective. Very few people had a problem with her at this point, because she wasn't really doing anything awful or blowing things out of proportion. She was funny, but in a way that felt like she contributed to the show.

In later seasons, though, Kelly goes from laid-back and chill to a raging drama queen. Every minor thing that happens is turned into everyone else's problem, and she becomes louder and more neurotic, and as such, way more annoying. It's understandable that the showrunners maybe wanted her to be a bigger part of the project, but there were definitely better ways to go about it than by making her a character who is pretty much constantly freaking out. This definitely ranks her as among the least likable characters as the show goes on.

8 Megan Parker

'Drake & Josh' (2004-2007)

Image via Nickelodeon

Megan (Miranda Cosgrove) starts out as the "annoying little sister" of Drake & Josh. She's always been a little bit of an evil child, with her harmless pranks becoming a bit of a running gag throughout the series. In the first season, these pranks are truly harmless. Annoying, yes, but also funny. There's something about watching a little girl outsmart her older brother and stepbrother that is just so amusing.

Megan turns into a pretty hateable character, because she feels more like a demon in disguise rather than an obnoxious younger sibling.

But her harmless pranks eventually escalate into pure evil genius. She becomes a manipulative supervillain, pulling off schemes that are not only dangerous, but absolutely diabolical. This turns her into a pretty hateable character, because she feels more like a demon in disguise rather than an obnoxious younger sibling. It also makes her much less relatable, which isn't any good, because a lot of sitcoms do well when they can connect with their audience more.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT PLUS

9 Manny Delgado

'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Image via ABC

Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) is one of the kids in Modern Family who's a really refreshing presence. Normally, kids in sitcoms can be young, immature, and rambunctious as kids are, and this show is certainly no exception to that. But Manny is different. He's amazingly mature and well-spoken for his age, giving off the vibe that he's an adult in a child's body, but that he'd probably be really cool to hang around with in real life.

But as more episodes were released, Manny gradually goes from an intelligent kid to an awkward, geeky teenager with very little to mask this. His personality fluctuates back and forth, and he's never very consistent within one episode. It's kind of hard to appreciate him as much as easily as when the show first came out. It doesn't mean he's a bad character. It's not that he's annoying, in fact, he's far from that, but he definitely isn't the same as when he was younger, which makes him feel like a whole new person.

10 Joey Tribbiani

'Friends' (1994-2004)

Image via NBC

You wouldn't know it from just watching clips of the show, but Joey (Matt LeBlanc) is actually a pretty deep and thoughtful individual. As Friends begins, Joey comes in not only as a funny character, but as someone who is constantly struggling with inner conflicts and moral dilemmas. He's not just the class clown, he's a human like the rest of the cast, one with thought and feelings as much as any of the others. And that makes itself apparent, as it should.

Towards the end, though, Joey is nothing more than a comic relief device rather than a living, breathing person. His deeper side is pretty much snuffed out completely, and he only exists to drop some catchphrases and one-liners in humorous situations without really playing into any other emotions. It's another example of flanderization, in which Joey's comedic side is played up to the point that it's become his entire personality rather than just a single piece of many that make up the man.

KEEP READING: 10 TV Character Deaths That No One Saw Coming, According to Reddit