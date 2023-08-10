Everyone loves a good antihero, but when they're more "anti" and less "hero," should really be looked up to? You may find yourself rethinking who you choose to emulate after reading about their long rap sheets of felonies, substance abuse issues, and general disregard for laws and ethics.

According to Reddit users, some of the most popular TV characters are pretty terrible role models upon examining their behavior and choices. Reddit thinks that these 10 characters, in particular are commonly mistaken for role models.

10 Tony Soprano from 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Tony Soprano, from one of the best shows on TV, isn't exactly a role model. As a New Jersey mob boss, Tony routinely resorts to violence, intimidation, and murder to get his way. Sure, he struggles with anxiety and sees a therapist, but Tony's moral code is more "eye for an eye" than "turn the other cheek."

Redditor IslayHaveAnother said, "A ruthless murderer and mob boss that was incredibly relatable because of his therapist sessions and family issues. My favorite show of all time and one of the best characters in the history of television."

9 Rick Sanchez from 'Rick and Morty' (2013)

Many Rick & Morty fans aspire to Rick’s intelligence and quick wit but overlook his major character flaws. This alcoholic and nihilistic scientist shows little regard for human life or emotion. Rick frequently manipulates and takes advantage of his grandson Morty for his own entertainment and schemes. His arrogant belief in his intellectual superiority leads him to treat everyone around him with disdain and cruelty.

Redditor Kaldricus replied, “It's a recurring theme that the show literally tells us, that Rick is not someone to be looked up to. Multiple episodes go over this, and somehow a sizeable portion of viewers don't get that,” to Shibbystix.

8 Walter White from 'Breaking Bad' (2008)

Image via AMC

Walter White goes from a mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher to a ruthless drug kingpin over the course of Breaking Bad. While his transformation is compelling TV, Walt's actions are deplorable. He manipulates and endangers family and friends, kills without remorse, and builds a drug empire through cruel and unethical means. Walter may be a complex and layered character, but he is not a role model.

Redditor Final_Read_3430 said, “Before I saw the show I assumed he was calm, in control, and dangerous, but in the show we're often reminded that he's really just pathetic and crafty. 'I'm the one who knocks' is way less cool when you see how he's a sad little man grasping at power.”

7 Don Draper from 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Don Draper is the slick and stylish creative director at the fictional Sterling Cooper ad agency in TV’s Mad Men. While his smooth debonair demeanor and way with words might seem appealing, Don’s a horrible role model. Underneath the flashy facade lies a web of lies and deception. His excessive drinking and shady behavior repeatedly imperil his career and family.

Redditor sickkyland444 said, “Oh yeah, this one for sure. I remember falling victim to the justifying his actions trend because he seemed 'cool' and 'edgy' partway through my first rewatch. But, midway through the series, I snapped out of it.”

6 George Costanza from 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Image via NBC

George Costanza is the definition of immorality. This neurotic and deceitful character will do anything to get out of work or gain some money, even if it means lying to his boss or best friend. His scheming ways and selfish tendencies make for hilarious TV, but his actions are less than admirable.

Redditor heyjudemarie mentioned George in his comment, "How about the [four] characters on Seinfeld? They were not nice people but people loved them. Not sure if this fits. But especially the George character he was a slime ball. But even Jerry was manipulative and self-centered. Don’t get me wrong; they were funny as hell, but we’re not nice.”

5 Thomas Shelby from 'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Mentioned by Redditor prooveit1701, Thomas Shelby is the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang in post-World War I Birmingham, England. While his cunning business savvy and charm may make him one of the most badass characters on TV, his ruthlessness and disregard for the law make him a terrible role model.

Due to his involvement in criminal activities, substance abuse, unhealthy relationships, and the promotion of violence, he is not a good role model. While intriguing as a fictional character, he sets a pretty negative example that some fans run with.

4 Barney Stinson from 'How I Met Your Mother'

Barney Stinson, the smooth-talking womanizer with elaborate schemes to pick up women on How I Met Your Mother, should not be a role model. This culminates in his playbook, a collection of deceitful tactics to attract women, is a testament to his questionable ethics.

Redditor Ok-Loquat942 confirms this by saying, “Constantly lying to women to take advantage of them and his friends are enabling him because they find that amusing. He preys on the weak and insecure."

3 BoJack Horseman from 'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Image via Netflix

BoJack Horseman is the deeply troubled main character of the eponymous show. BoJack seems determined to sabotage any chance at happiness through his self-destructive behavior and inability to change. Underneath the horse puns and Hollywood glamor is a selfish and manipulative addict who drags others down with him. No matter how many second chances he's given, BoJack proves he’s incapable of real self-improvement or treating others with basic decency.

Redditor provoloneChipmunk gives his opinion by saying, “The show continually punishes you for being on his side. Every season, you hold out for him to do the better thing, and he basically gets worse every chance he has to be redeeming. Once I accepted he was never going to do the right thing, the show got easier”

2 Jax Teller from 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

Image via FX

Jax Teller, portrayed by Charlie Hunnam in Sons of Anarchy, is a complex character. While charismatic, he engages in illegal activities, manipulation, and violence as the vice president of an outlaw motorcycle club. His decisions often prioritize the club over morality, leading to destructive relationships and danger for his family. Jax's ethical ambiguity and lack of empathy contribute to his status as a flawed individual.

While the character may possess certain admirable traits, he is ultimately not a role model due to his criminal behavior and the tragic consequences it brings. User soul_taker highlights, "Dude had like a dozen opportunities throughout the show to get out clean but kept going back for one dumb*ss reason or another and got his whole family killed as a result. First two seasons were great. Everything after that was... garbage..."

1 Charlie Kelly from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Image via FX Network

Charlie Kelly should be far away from being emulated. The janitor of Paddy's pub spends his days concocting dangerous schemes with his equally reprehensible friends at Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Between tormenting customers, manipulating his friends, and generally causing mayhem around the city, Charlie contributes nothing positive to the world. His disturbing behavior and questionable morals make him a terrible role model.

“The whole bit of the show is that the main characters are horrible people. We laugh at them, and they are a cautionary tale at best... we all wanted Charlie to not be a creep and fulfill our protagonist's dreams. But he is a creep, and the waitress only gets with him when it's clear she is also a horrible person,” said Redditor thejesiah.

