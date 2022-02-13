Galentine’s Day, aka the best day of the year, is right around the corner. While it remains an unofficial holiday, a day celebrating female friendships is always worth recognizing, whether those friendships are real or fictional. In honor of this day, let’s raise a glass to a few of our favorite TV characters who would absolutely celebrate and champion Galentine’s Day for all. Here are our picks for who would be the perfect Galentine.

Leslie Knope (Parks & Recreation)

The originator of Galentine’s Day herself, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) goes above and beyond for her friends. From her exceptional gift giving to her unusual phrases of affirmation, she is the one to make time to celebrate the women of her life. (Seriously, who else would call you a powerful musk ox with complete sincerity?) While Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) might be her favorite person in the world, she takes the time every year to write out essays about why each of the women in her life are so amazing. And it’s not just February 13th: In the words of Leslie herself, any time a group of women gathers together for brunch, they embody the spirit of Galentine’s Day. Leslie Knope is the gold standard for the perfect Galentine.

Jessica Day (New Girl)

Who’s that girl? It’s Jess, and she’s making the best plans ever! Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) is caring, loyal, and quite possibly the craftiest person on this list. She is unafraid to bring out the glitter to make a special craft for the people in her life. Jess is also an excellent baker who can make you a sweet treat when you’re down. She cares about the little traditions, like celebrating Cece’s (Hannah Simone) birthday with pizza and watching Clueless, so you know she would make Galentine’s Day a special event. This new girl is a great Galentine to pull out rosé with and listen to Taylor Swift together.

Keeley Jones (Ted Lasso)

We should all be so lucky to have Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) in our corner. Keeley is fiercely loyal and kind to the people in her life. She’s always down to give Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) a boost of confidence, whether she’s cheering for her on the side of the red carpet or giving her an empowering pep talk. Keeley is the ray of sunshine that is unapologetically honest and fun; she’s able to get past the hard exteriors and bring out the best in those around her, like her gruff boyfriend Roy (Brett Goldstein). If she can turn Christmas into a sexy affair, she could definitely take your Galentine’s Day celebration to the next level with a wild, memorable night out.

Janine Teagues (Abbott Elementary)

Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) may be a newer face to Abbott Elementary, but her passion and enthusiasm for teaching brightens up any room she walks into. Janine cares deeply about her students, as well as getting her coworkers to like her. Of the staff at the school, Janine would be the one to give her fellow teachers individualized cards of why she admires them. She would go above and beyond to find them the perfect gift, particularly for Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), a fellow teacher she looks up to. Janine definitely fits the bill for being a great Galentine in your life.

Amy Santiago (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

For all her rule-following and competitive nature, Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) is willing to let loose and have fun with her fellow officers; after all, she is a Halloween Heist champion. Whether she’s offering a lending hand with paperwork or a listening ear with their problems, Amy is genuinely a sincere person who goes out of her way to be there for her fellow officers. She makes anyone in her life feel special and enthusiastically root for them. Plus, you know Amy already has a binder made up of Galentine’s plans for you and your friends that will be executed to perfection.

Inej Ghafa (Shadow and Bone)

Who wouldn’t want the Wraith on their side or as a Galentine? Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) may work as an aloof spy for the Crows, but she is shown to be dependable to her associates and steadfast in her belief in them. She pushes for Kaz (Freddy Carter) to be better than he is, and she encourages Jesper (Kit Young) that there’s more to him than just his sharp-shooting skills. That type of belief and inspiration she instills in them is part of what it takes to be a great Galentine. After meeting Alina (Jessie Mei Li), it’s clear that if Inej had more female friends in her life, she would shower them with the same amount of thoughtfulness and care.

Annie Edison (Community)

Without Annie Edison (Alison Brie), the study group would’ve failed and disbanded before reaching their second semester of Spanish. Besides being well-organized, she really looks to the group as a family for her, ensuring that everyone is taken care of. She is the most empathetic of the group, showing compassion even to Pierce (Chevy Chase) when he was at his most villainous. Annie is methodical in her perfectionism, ensuring that every detail would be accounted for. Out of the study group at Greendale Community College, Annie is the one who would throw together the perfect Galentine’s Day celebration for Britta (Gillian Jacobs) and Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown).

Max Mayfield (Stranger Things)

In a world of arcades and demogorgons, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) is the tough, fun friend to have your back. When she’s not skating on her skateboard or fighting with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max is making her own fun with her friends. For instance, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is unsure why Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is avoiding her, Max is there to remind her that boyfriends aren’t everything and treats her to a fun day at the mall, makeover montages and all. Also, she’s bold enough to defend her friends against Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and drive off in his car to help save the day. With the Zoomer as a member of your party, you and your friends are guaranteed to have a great time together.

Kate Bishop (Hawkeye)

Out of the new class of heroes entering the MCU, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) would be the ultimate Galentine. Not only is she a loyal friend (and fangirl) of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), she is sentimental enough to make the most of a good holiday. For instance, Kate makes sure Clint takes the time to enjoy silly Christmas activities together. Also, her family is quite wealthy, so Kate could really treat her close friends with some great gifts, a night out on the town, or even just a good movie night with a bowl of mac & cheese. Maybe one day we could see Kate celebrating Galentine’s Day with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Helen Decatur (Sweet Magnolias)

While all three of the ladies of Sweet Magnolias are worthy to carry the Galentine’s torch, Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) takes the cake. She’s a force to be reckoned with in the town of Serenity and yet is willing to drop everything to fight for the people in her life. She offers those in her life advice that always leads them back towards true north. Helen is detail-oriented and resourceful, which also lends to her being a great lawyer. As far as throwing a Galentine’s party for Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), she would easily organize a lovely brunch or fun activity that will touch on what they each love.

Eloise Bridgerton (Bridgerton)

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) is everything you could want in a best friend: passionate, outgoing, and extremely trustworthy. She’s there for her friends and family whenever they need it. She encourages her brother, Benedict (Luke Thompson), to pursue art lessons, no matter what anyone says; she even keeps his secrets when he’s off sneaking around with his new friend, Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale). Even though she’s feisty enough to go to battle against anyone who crosses her, Eloise is also patient and considerate. She is a shoulder for her best friend, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) to cry on. If Galentine’s Day were an official holiday in regency London, she would insist that this holiday is more important than any other day.

