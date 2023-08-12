While it is impossible to resolve the TV vs. movies debate, it is undeniably true that with more time on their hands, TV shows can provide their characters long-term arcs. Over multiple seasons, TV characters undergo gradual changes, like most people in the real world do.

Because of the limitations of the medium of film, they have to be more economical about character development. Meanwhile, TV show characters have to face challenges season by season to become who they are in the finale, for better or for worse.

11 Jenny Humphrey — 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

In Gossip Girl, both the book and the TV show, everyone wants to be a part of the Manhattan Elite. New to the uber-rich world of bratty socialites, Dan Humphrey's younger sister, Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen), decides to pursue this path of fame as well. Through the seasons, we watch as she tries and fails to make her place in the "it" crowd.

Soon after, she realizes it isn't all she thought it would be and enters her punk rock era. She tries to sabotage various storylines. While her hatred for wealthy peers is justified, her overall character takes the brunt of her actions and ultimately becomes insufferable.

10 Winston Bishop — 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

One of the most wholesome characters of all time, Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris), is complex and dynamic. It is evident from the first episode that Winston is quirky and hilarious but struggles to hold his own compared to strong characters like Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield). With time, he turns into what can only be called the best character on the show.

Winston's comedic timing and physical comedy skills add an element of lightheartedness to the show; however, he also displays moments of vulnerability and emotional depth. While the change in his behavior isn't governed by any significant event, his development into a quintessential, multi-dimensional character on New Girl is beautiful.

9 Robin Buckley — 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

When we first meet Robin (Maya Hawke) in Stranger Things Season 3, she is scooping ice cream and cracking Russian code alongside Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Erica (Priah Ferguson) at Starcourt Mall. While initially an enigmatic and sarcastic character, Robin's layers are peeled as Season 4 progresses, revealing her multifaceted personality and vulnerability.

Unafraid to challenge societal norms and stereotypes, Robin defies expectations by coming out as gay to Steve. This pivotal moment showcases her courage and authenticity while challenging heteronormative narrative conventions. The change in her personality is drastic and feels different across both seasons, but it's well-executed and works perfectly.

8 Eli Moskowitz/Hawk — 'Cobra Kai' (2018-)

Fed up with being a meek and tormented teenager with a cleft lip, Eli Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) takes up karate, gaining confidence and undergoing a massive personality change. With an array of unique tattoos and a mohawk hairstyle, Hawk evolves into one of the most formidable fighters at Cobra Kai karate dojo.

As he embraces his new persona, Hawk develops newfound confidence and takes pleasure in his physical prowess; however, this newfound power sometimes leads to questionable decisions. Despite being a result of mistreatment, this transformation leads Eli to develop mean-spirited behavior, much like his bullies. Fortunately, he eventually lets go of his anger, and a sliver of his real personality shines through.

7 Leslie Knope — 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

We all love and adore Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), but her character has developed insanely since the pilot of Parks and Recreation aired. Like most shows, writers struggled with finding a harmonious balance with Leslie, and by Season 2, Leslie became the driven powerhouse everyone loves.

This change helps Leslie's character survive the test of time. While she can occasionally come across as overly enthusiastic or even relentless in pursuing her goals, Leslie's heart is always in the right place; she genuinely cares for others' well-being and seeks to positively impact their lives.

6 Manny Delgado — 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

During the early seasons of Modern Family, Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) used to be one of the best parts of Modern Family, but his character arc's progress in the series goes on to disappoint countless fans. Initially, Manny impresses viewers with his mature demeanor and old-fashioned qualities that seem beyond his tender age.

As he grows into a teenager, the consistency of his character goes haywire, and his personality feels unrecognizable and awkward. While he remains a loved character, his earlier years are remembered more fondly than those later.

5 Elena Gilbert — 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Despite being the main character of The Vampire Diaries, Elena Gilbert's (Nina Dobrev) characterization is quite messed up. Initially, she's a reserved goody-two-shoes stuck between two handsome vampire brothers, but then her character takes on a new role every season.

She dies, becomes a vampire and human again, and dates both Salvatore brothers. While her grief over lost family members is tragic, her character over the season keeps deteriorating. She's either angry, lovestruck, or has turned her humanity switch off. Ultimately, her character loses all charm.

4 Cami O'Connell — 'The Originals' (2013-2018)

In The Originals, a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, Cami O'Connell (Leah Pipes) is a therapist who accidentally gets caught among creatures she isn't supposed to know about. She befriends Klaus as he struggles with his family, past, and identity. As one would expect from a The Vampire Diaries spin-off, Cami eventually becomes a vampire, and that's when her personality takes a 360-degree turn.

During her short stint as a vampire, Cami becomes unbearable and ultimately concludes her time in the series as an exceedingly annoying character. While her becoming a vampire wasn't bad, the inexplicable change in her personality was a bummer note to end her character.

3 Jan Levinson — 'The Office' (2005-2013)

The character development of Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) in The Office is almost impossible to explain. While initially an ambitious and confident corporate executive overseeing the Scranton branch and attempting to implement changes to improve its efficiency, she quickly changes into a whacky madwoman with a strange obsession with candle making.

She's the complete opposite of Michael Scott in the early seasons but becomes a weird enigma once she starts dating him. She makes many questionable choices, which may be satirical to what the corporate ladder can do to you.

2 Joey Tribbiani — 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Joey (Matt LeBlanc) from Friends is one of those rare characters who effortlessly blends charm, wit, and naiveté to become one of the most beloved figures in television history. Beyond his happy-go-lucky, carefree nature lies a surprisingly complex individual struggling with his professional aspirations and personal relationships.

However, as the seasons progress and other friends become more layered, Joey's character resorts to being comedic relief among the group. He is portrayed as codependent and often struggles with everyday chores. Finally, Joey's character remains a husk of what it could've been, which plagues fans to this day.

1 Walter White — 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

When it comes to drastic personality changes, Breaking Bad's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is probably the poster child for this phenomenon on TV. The show follows a mild-mannered but gifted chemistry teacher after he's diagnosed with terminal cancer and his gradual transformation into a drug lord to make ends meet.

Even from the pilot, Walter had this smoldering darkness in his heart: his criminal lifestyle only drew it out. In the beginning, his trade scares him, fearing for his life and safety: at the peak of his power, he's completely in love with who he's become and is willing to kill scores of people to maintain his secrets. Walter's journey is dark but wholly fascinating.

