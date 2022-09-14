It's a sad fact of TV watching that your favorite character may not be there for a show's entire run. Like people in real life, TV characters are mortal, and their demises can lead to higher stakes and more drama for the show they leave behind. Sometimes, they get off lighter and will be written out of the show in a way that spares them their lives. But in this instance, the result is the same for the viewer: a character they may like has vanished from the TV show they once belonged to, and storylines continue without them, for better or worse.

RELATED: Going Out With a Bang: The Best "Famous Last Words" From TV Characters

Usually, a character will be removed from the show at the ideal time and in a way that makes sense for the storyline and feels "right," narratively speaking. Sometimes, however, a character could have done more had they stuck around for a little longer, and while their removal still could serve a purpose, the thought remains that maybe the show was missing a little too much after they left.

The following list contains spoilers for each show discussed.

James Doakes from 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Best summed up as a show about a serial killer who covertly killed other serial killers, it's unsurprising that Dexter had many deaths. More likely than not, any given episode would contain at least one casualty. In the end, perhaps the most brutal kill was the show's reputation and legacy after a disastrous final season.

But among the most shocking and upsetting runner-up deaths would have to be that of the foul-mouthed, hilarious, and surprisingly perceptive Doakes (Erik King) in only the show's second season. He's a big reason why Dexter's first two seasons are among the show's best. Given he came so close to exposing Dexter's secret multiple seasons before anyone else caught on, the writers had no choice but to provide him with an unfortunately early exit.

Kendra from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Within the mythology of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there can be only one chosen slayer at any given time; a single person given vampire-killing powers and destined to fight the undead hordes for the good of humanity. So when Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) temporarily dies in season 1's finale, another person is instantly "chosen,"... though naturally, the short-lived nature of Buffy's death complicates things, as season 2 reveals that there is now a prophecy-shattering two vampire slayers.

That's where Kendra (Sarah Michelle Gellar) comes into the picture, who's a charismatic, fun addition to the cast, and almost as capable of fighting vampires as Buffy... but it might be her comparative lack of experience that leads to her biting the bullet in only her third episode. It's a shame to see the second slayer go so soon, but at least when the show introduced the slayer that replaced her—Faith—in the show's third season, she ended up being one of Buffy's best supporting characters.

Oberyn Martell from 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Plenty of great Game of Thrones characters was killed off early because of how harsh and deceitful the politics of Westeros are. You'd be hard-pressed to find any character as great as Oberyn Martell, which made his demise after less than one season particularly heartbreaking.

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' Characters We Wish Had Lived a Bit Longer

Charismatic, cunning, and dashing (being played by Pedro Pascal helped), Oberyn arrives in King's Landing during season 4, primarily to seek revenge for the brutal murder of his sister. This being Game of Thrones, he isn't successful, with the suddenness of his demise—and the gruesomeness of it—making his exit from the show particularly distressing for viewers.

Mr. Eko from 'Lost' (2004-2010)

There were plenty of great supporting characters on Lost, thanks to the immense size of its cast and the way it was able to explore so much of their histories through flashbacks. Mr. Eko was one such character who showed up in the show's second season, being among the "tail-section" survivors who weren't present in the events of the show's first season.

He was a commanding presence and had an intriguing backstory. Prior to being stranded on Lost's infamous island, he was the leader of a guerilla gang in Nigeria before becoming a priest. The mystery and intense spirituality of the character made him interesting. Unfortunately, he was killed off because the character's actor—Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje—wanted to leave the show before the character's arc was completed, ensuring the character's demise felt like it happened too soon.

Kamina from 'Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann' (2007)

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann is a frequently wild and over-the-top anime series, particularly for the first third of its 26-episode duration. Much of this is thanks to the charismatic and entertaining Kamina, the mentor and inspiration to the show's protagonist, Simon.

Kamina almost feels like the main character because of his large personality, which makes it shocking and upsetting when he's abruptly killed in episode 8. The death establishes the show's stakes and gives Simon the drive to take charge of the revolutionary battle Kamina helped start. The death serves the series' narrative, but being so early makes it extra soul-crushing for the audience.

Cpl. Walter Eugene "Radar" O'Reilly from 'M*A*S*H' (1972-1983)

M*A*S*H famously ran for eight years longer than the Korean War, which it was set during. With 11 seasons and well over 200 episodes, it's understandable that not all of its cast stuck around for the show's entire duration.

RELATED: The Best TV Shows That Improved Greatly After Their First Season

While Lt. Col. Henry Blake's (McLean Stevenson) departure is the most well-remembered for how heartbreaking it is, it helped the show transition into a more dramatic direction and ultimately felt like it happened at the right time, narratively speaking. However, the exit of Radar (Gary Burghoff) in the show's eighth season felt less essential and almost as upsetting. Even if he was honorably discharged—therefore surviving the war—it's a shame he couldn't stick around until the show's finale.

Russell "Stringer" Bell from 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Ultimately, it's saddest to see Stringer Bell leave The Wire in its third season because it means Idris Elba is no longer a part of the show. It was one of the actor's first major roles, and he's one of the best parts of the show for the time he's there.

But the streets of Baltimore depicted in The Wire are harsh and often deadly for those characters who don't find themselves a member of the police force. For all of Stringer Bell's charm and intelligence, his fate catches up with him. While his tragic death might seem unfair at the moment, it makes sense in hindsight.

Allen Francis Doyle from 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Doyle (Glenn Quinn) was likely intended to be a larger part of Angel, the Buffy spin-off that ran for five seasons. Doyle only lasts for about half of the show's first season, being an instrumental figure in the early demon-fighting days of Angel Investigations.

Even if he "had" to die at some point—and his sacrifice still carries weight—it's hard not to wish it hadn't happened just a little later. For whatever reason, the writers seemed to insist that Doyle had to go early, leaving viewers to wonder what could have been if he'd stuck around.

Tortuga from 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Danny Trejo is one of the most frequently-killed actors of all time, making it no surprise that his character on Breaking Bad—Tortuga, a DEA informant—doesn't last long. And after all, the show makes it clear that getting on the Mexican Cartel's bad side is a very bad—and frequently deadly—idea.

Still, Danny Trejo is so much fun to watch that viewers might find themselves wishing the Cartel hadn't realized he was an informant so soon. At least he went out with a bang, with one of the most unusual (and explosive) death scenes in the entire show.

KEEP READING: TV Characters That Should Have Been Written Out of Their Shows Sooner