With Halloween now firmly in the rearview mirror, it's time to turn our attention to Thanksgiving, a holiday featured on TV shows of all genres and styles for decades. These episodes always feature food far too perfect to exist in real life and characters bickering before finally realizing the things they're most thankful for are one another.

RELATED:Not at the Table: 10 Movies to Prepare You for Family Gatherings This Holiday Season

Though we'll all have to settle for our family's cooking this year, we all secretly wish we could tuck into one of those picture-perfect thanksgiving feast. Choosing which fictional TV character we'd want to cook that feast, however, well that's a very difficult task

Monica Geller

Image via NBC

This is an easy one. Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) is a renowned New York head chef who pours her heart and soul into everything she cooks. Whether she's cooking as a means of apology to her husband Chandler (Matthew Perry), leaving chocolates for her demanding neighbors, or preparing a thanksgiving meal for the most important people in her life, she always excels.

Monica also always ensures she provides a separate vegetarian option for Phoebe that is just as tasty as the turkey, (Lisa Kudrow), proving that she's capable of adapting to suit her guest's needs and, above all else, she's as good a friend as she is a cook.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Image via Nickelodeon

Though we're not exactly sure if Thanksgiving is celebrated in Bikini Bottom, we know that everybody's favorite fry cook would be able to whip up a Thanksgiving meal that'd have us begging for more. Of course, SpongeBob SquarePants' specialty dish is the Krabby Patty, but we're sure he'd be able to rustle up a beautiful pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce.

RELATED:9 Funniest Thanksgiving Episodes From 90s Sitcoms

The main problem SpongeBob would face is getting Mr. Krabs to agree to give him the day off work, something the money-obsessed owner of the Krusty Krab is very unlikely to agree to. Perhaps he'll cook a thanksgiving meal when he returns for the upcoming fourth SpongeBob feature film.

Charles Boyle

Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) may have dedicated his life to protecting the people of New York, but his real passion lies in the magic of cuisine. Boyle often disgusts the other members of the 99 by using their shared kitchen for cooking some of the weirdest and most pungent foods from across the globe.

Thanksgiving at Boyle's place would definitely be untraditional, but that doesn't mean we should dismiss it entirely. Though it would be sad to skip out on the turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, we're certain that whatever Boyle rustled up would be just as delicious.

Ned Flanders

Image via Fox Television Animation

Ned Flanders, one of the most iconic characters on The Simpsons who has appeared in many of the show's best Thanksgiving episodes, makes it onto our list for one simple reason. Every drink he pours and every item of food he cooks is treated with all the care in the world. This is demonstrated in The Simpsons Movie when Flanders cheers Bart up with the most delicious and lovingly crafted mug of cocoa we've ever seen.

RELATED: 10 Best Thanksgiving Movies That Your Kids Will Love

Of course, the downside of spending Thanksgiving with Ned Flanders and his family is the fact that you'd have to sit through an entire afternoon with the devoutly religious and unwaveringly polite Flanders family. Maybe it isn't worth it after all.

Lois Griffin

Though Peter Griffin likes to pretend he hates it, his wife, Lois, is clearly an exceptional cook. Not only has she cooked a Thanksgiving feast for all six members of her family, which is no mean feat, but she has also hosted her neighbors and their families too.

The benefit of celebrating Thanksgiving at the Griffin household, beyond the tasty grub, is the fact that you're guaranteed to enjoy one of the most exciting and unpredictable Thanksgiving holidays of all time. There will be bickering. There will be cut away's. And if you're really, really lucky, you might even witness a bombshell revelation (like Joe's son returning home) or maybe even an iconic chicken fight.

Charlie's Mom

We don't know a great deal about the woman responsible for raising Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), and the few things we do know are rather disturbing, like the fact that she spends every waking second worrying her son will die and that every Christmas morning she would sleep with a variety of men all dressed like Santa.

RELATED:Why the Gossip Girl Reboot’s Thanksgiving Episode Didn't Work

Despite this, however, we think Bonnie Kelly is a pretty good cook. Why else would Frank (Danny DeVito) be so insistent on having her be his 'bang maid'. We don't get to see what she actually cooks for him, but from the way Frank settles into his new life, it's pretty clear the food (among other things) is out of this world. And if the food was good, maybe Charlie does have some happy holiday memories after all.

Kitty Forman

Image via Fox

Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) is the TV Mom of our dreams. She's always there to dish out life lessons, be a shoulder to cry on, and remind her husband when he's being an ignorant old man. Of course, she also loves a drink or six, but we can forgive her that. After all, she deserves it for putting up with Red (Kurtwood Smith).

Kitty can often be found in the kitchen, cooking up a feast for her family and her son's wide array of friends, who all treat the Forman house as if it were their own. Kitty even cooked Thanksgiving on the show, and we'll be the first to admit it made our mouths water. Hopefully, Kitty will be back dishing out delicious food and furious tongue lashings when she returns to the upcoming That 90s Show.

Bob Belcher

Don't let the title of the show fool you; Bob Belcher can cook a lot more than just burgers. Bob's Burgers is a hilarious show built around one of the most dysfunctional families to grace the small screen, which probably explains why, despite Bob's cooking, Thanksgiving never seems to go to plan in the Belcher household.

RELATED:Why Aren't There As Many Thanksgiving Movies as Other Holidays?

For example, a whodunit descended on the family one holiday season when they kept finding the Thanksgiving turkey dumped in a toilet. And sure, nobody wants to eat toilet turkey. But if you get lucky and are a guest on the odd day when the family actually gets along, you are in for a culinary treat the likes of which can't even be described by mortal men.

Claire Dunphy

Image via ABC

Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) may be a loving mother and a supportive wife, but she isn't very good when it comes to relinquishing responsibility and trusting others. At least, she wasn't at her best when Phil (Ty Burrell) and Luke (Nolan Gould) decided to cook the Thanksgiving dinner one year, prompting her to cook a secret backup turkey in preparation for their failure.

Granted, this isn't exactly in the holiday spirit, and we're certainly not endorsing her behavior. We are, however, endorsing the many scrumptious Thanksgiving dinners Claire prepared over the years, always making enough to feed her ever-growing family, which is no mean feat either. And though we hate to admit it, even her secret backup turkey looked delicious.

Marge Simpson

Image via 20th Century Fox

Given the fact that The Simpsons has been entertaining us with new episodes for well over thirty years now, we think it's only fair that two of their characters get included on this list, and Marge Simpson is more than deserving of her place. She has cooked beautiful Thanksgiving dinners for her family on multiple occasions (as we said, the show's been on for over three decades), rarely being shown the appreciation she deserves.

In fact, it's rare that Marge even gets to enjoy the holiday. Normally there's a huge family fight that ends up with Bart running away or her being handed a Christmas list filled with expensive items her family is asking for. Poor old Marge. Hopefully, one day Homer will realize how lucky he is and cook her the feast she deserves. But on second thought, there's next to no chance of that happening.

NEXT:Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving Songs Ranked, Including The National Covers