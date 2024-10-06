There is a simple formula to television: a plot is mixed in with a group of characters sprinkled with a little drama and perhaps a love story here and there. The strange thing is when some characters come on the small screen, acting like major players in a show and interacting with the main cast, only to vanish and never be spoken about or seen again.

Unfortunately, some fan-favorite character actors have left shows for various reasons, including plot direction, new project opportunities, or just plain old getting written out because their character really wasn't going anywhere. It's difficult to watch, and sometimes it makes little to no sense that they're all just forgotten after being part of an arc. From Boy Meets World's Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn) to Ben Geller (Cole Sprouse) in Friends, these TV show characters sort of just up and vanished with no explanation, leaving a gap in their respective stories and a bitter taste in audiences' mouths.

10 Scott Rosson in 'Gossip Girl' (2007)

Played by Chris Riggi

It is no secret there is a fair bit of drama throughout the seasons of Gossip Girl. That being said, there is one bit of drama that popped up in the form of Scott Rosson (Chris Riggi), but it was never mentioned again. Scott was the biological child of Rufus Humphrey (Matthew Settle) and Lily van der Woodsen (Kelly Rutherford), who she up for adoption without telling Rufus. Scott then tracked them down to learn more about his biological family, including half-sister Serena (Blake Lively) and half-brother Dan (Penn Badgley). Just as everyone was getting used to one another and the fact that there was another member of their family, Scott's storyline was over.

It was very abrupt, as Scott only appeared in six episodes throughout seasons two and three. His storyline brought a lot of drama to some main characters and had a lot of potential, even if he wasn't a massive player in the story himself. Riggi left the series, and the writers didn't give any explanation as to where the character went or what he was doing with his life. Why he was written out is a complete mystery, but many fans assume it was because his character had already stirred the pot, and the conflict was solved. Gossip Girl was never consistent, but Scott's exit was poorly handled, even by the show's standards.

9 Abby Day in 'New Girl' (2011)

Played by Linda Cardellini

The sitcom New Girl is known for its quirky characters, fun relationships, friendships and dynamics, and well-thought-out plotlines. Sadly, like all hit TV shows, there are some hiccups, and in this sitcom's case, it comes in the form of Abby Day (Linda Cardellini), the older sister of Jessica Day (Zoe Deschanel). Abby is the complete opposite of Jess, creating mayhem in the loft and behaving in a wild manner. It was odd, considering a sister wasn't mentioned prior to her showing up for a three-episode arc.

Once those three episodes ended, Abby disappeared and was never mentioned again; she didn't even show up to Jess and Nick's wedding! Thankfully, it was pretty obvious to all involved that the sister trope didn't really fit in with the rest of the sitcom's plot and writing despite Linda Cardellini's best efforts. This could be one of the reasons for the character's abrupt departure, even though the writers really wanted Cardellini in the series in some way, shape, or form.

8 Claire the Waitress in 'Seinfeld' (1989)

Played by Lee Garlington

Considered a show about literally nothing and following the story of four friends, Seinfeld is a sitcom people love. Something many might not know, though, is that Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) wasn't always on the call sheet. Originally, the main girl was a character named Claire (Lee Garlington), a waitress at the cafe the main cast frequents throughout the series. She is seen in the pilot episode and then never again. Honestly, it isn't like the pilot was the worst episode. So, what was the reasoning behind the character being written off?

Apparently, her social status as a waitress in relation to the other characters' careers didn't make sense for the plot, even though the plot is literally about nothing. According to Seinfeld, the female lead needed to be around the other guys as much as possible, meaning a waitress made no logistical sense. Since Elaine is such a main focal point in the series, it is hard to imagine another woman being the character in the core group of guys. Even so, Claire was there and then never spoken of again.

7 Ben Geller in 'Friends' (1994)

Played by Cole Sprouse

A beloved sitcom, Friends aired for ten seasons and saw its fair share of guest appearances. One such role was the character Ben Geller (Cole Sprouse), the son of Ross (David Schwimmer) and his ex-wife Carol (Jane Sibbett). Ben first appeared in the second season, and since Ross didn't have full custody, viewers didn't see him often. He did come up in conversation, Ross spoke to him on the phone, and he did appear in various episodes. Ben did all of those things up until Season 8 when Ross and Rachel are pregnant, and Ben seems to be a thing of the past, only mentioned once while they're in the hospital.

There is no clear answer for Ben's disappearance from Freinds, although there are a few reasons why the character could've been written out of the show. Some believe Ben's story had come to an end; there was nothing left for him to do in the series. A particularly infamous theory suggests Ross simply lost custody of Ben because he was a notoriously bad father. Whatever the truth is, Ben's absence remains a mystery and one of Friends' many confusing plotlines.

6 Matt Rutherford in 'Glee' (2009)

Played by Dijon Talton

While Glee has an ensemble cast with rotating guest appearances, there was a character in season one who was actually a main part of the New Directions but didn't make it back for season two: football player Matt Rutherford (Dijon Talton). While he didn't have many lines, Matt was one of the best dancers in the William McKinley show choir, so his absence was very obvious to fans when he didn't appear at the first New Directions rehearsal in the second season. The writer team had the character transfer schools, which was revealed in a throwaway line.

It was hard to look away from the screen when Talton's character started dancing, but it wasn't enough for him to stay with the show. As it turns out, the actor left Glee "for reasons completely out of (his) control." However, Talton's character didn't have enough to do in the show: he spoke twice, didn't have a backstory, and didn't really contribute to any plotlines aside from being a football player who decided to join the glee club. Matt was mentioned a few times throughout, with characters noting how he left abruptly, which was on brand for Glee's notoriously meta humor. However, Matt did return for a cameo during the show's final musical number.

5 Stuart Minkus in 'Boy Meets World' (1993)

Played by Lee Norris

With a lot of the story taking place in a grade school, it only makes sense that Boy Meets World had a few very smart kids in class, including Stuart Minkus (Lee Norris). Minkus is the quintessential nerd and self-proclaimed genius who is often seen making fun of Cory (Ben Savage) and Shawn (Rider Strong) with a well-timed joke. Throughout season one, Minkus holds a main role and is seen in almost every episode. Then, come season two, the character is gone and isn't mentioned or seen again until season five's episode, "Graduation," where Minkus says he's been on the other side of the school. Still, it was strange that Norris had gone from a lead role in the show to completely disappearing from the plot.

As it turns out, Minkus' disappearance had nothing to do with Norris' acting or fans' dislike of the character. It all had to do with another show and character, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) in Family Matters. The popularity of the nerdy character and the trope of the funny nerdy kid was something ABC didn't want to duplicate in another of their shows. So, the character was axed from the writing room and vanished, literally, after Shawn and Cory "wish him away" at the end of season one.

4 John Bennett in 'Orange Is The New Black' (2013)

Played by Matt McGorry

The hit show Orange is the New Black was no stranger to drama and complicated romances. One such romance was between the inmate Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco) and one of the guards, John Bennett (Matt McGorry). They were both part of the main cast of ensemble characters, remaining involved in the overarching story while also having unique side plots. When Daya gets pregnant, Bennett kind of has a reality overdose, realizing the life his kid would have with Daya's family on the outside. Thus, he leaves his job and disappears at the end of season three.

After being in a main role for the first three seasons, fans were shocked when McGorry didn't return to his role as Bennett. According to the actor, there were a few reasons why. Apparently, he believed the relationship between him and Daya wouldn't go anywhere, and if it did, it would be very ugly. The other reason was that the Orange is the New Black cast was severely underpaid. McGorry even revealed he kept his day job while shooting the show. He eventually went on to How to Get Away With Murder and was soon forgotten and never spoken of again.

3 Santiago Herrera in 'Friday Night Lights' (2006)

Played by Benjamin Ciaramello

Since it is set in high school, Friday Night Lights saw its fair share of new characters throughout its five seasons. One of those characters was Santiago Herrera (Benjamin Ciaramello), a kid released from a juvenile detention center and taken in by Buddy Garrity (Brad Leland), who finds himself in the world of Dillion's Panther football. Santiago became one of the key defensive players on the team and was part of many storylines throughout season two, even having some subplots strewn in there. Then, come season three, Santiago was gone even though his story wasn't over.

Unfortunately, while Friday Night Lights did have ideas for the character, the 2008 Writer's Strike happened. Originally, there were 22 episodes slated for season two of the series, but only 15 were filmed due to the strike. When it finally came to an end, the writers decided to start fresh, abandon some storylines, and begin anew in season three. Sadly, one of the storylines that was cut was Santiago's, and the character was never mentioned again. It's a shame because Santiago had the potential to become one of the best characters in Friday Night Lights.

2 Mutt Schitt in 'Schitt's Creek' (2015)

Played by Tim Rozon

A recurring character in seasons one and two of Schitt's Creek, Mutt Schitt (Tim Rozon) was the outdoorsy son of the eccentric Roland (Chris Elliott) and Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson). A love interest for Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy), Mutt was regularly on screen doing community service, hanging out in his barn, or brooding over town. He was a familiar face in the sitcom until he slowly started to appear less and less. Unfortunately, the beginning of the end of Mutt's story starts when he and Alexis call it quits in their relationship. While breaking up doesn't typically mean a character just vanishes, that is exactly what happened in Rozon's case.

At the time of season two, Schitt's Creek still wasn't well-known. Thus, Rozon decided to depart from being a regular cast member to pursue the character of Doc Holiday in the underappreciated gem Wynonna Earp. Filming both shows was too much, so, in favor of being Holiday, Rozon opted to slowly leave Schitt's Creek, appearing for the last time in one episode of season 4 before departing for good.