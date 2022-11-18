More times than not, our favorite TV show characters end up with fates worse than they deserve (real-life much?). And while what they "deserve" is subjective because not all favorite characters are heroic or kindhearted, loyal fans of the show feel disheartened when their favorite characters suffer through an immense amount of trauma, striving to become better individuals, only to suffer more or be written off at the end.

Much like real life, TV shows are often unfair and end up killing major TV characters to make up for mediocre plotlines (take Logan Echolls from Veronica Mars) or end up making decisions we know are forced and will never lead to them actually being happy (Robin and Ted much?) Regardless of their ends, these character fates are always painful and leave fans unhappy.

Zoe Lawford ('Suits')

When Zoe Lawford (Jacinda Barrett) was first introduced to Suits, her character was portrayed as a dame in shining armor who went on to save both Pearson Hardman and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Her chemistry with Harvey was phenomenal, and the secret lay in their relationship off-screen. The actor who played Zoe, Jacinda Barrett, is married to Gabriel Macht in real life. Their increasing closeness was well received, and many fans expressed their wish for them to be endgame, even in the short duration of five episodes.

However, later in the season, it is discovered that Zoe's brother has cancer, and she has decided to leave New York to raise his daughter, Olivia (played by Gabriel and Jacinda's daughter, Satine Anais Geraldine Macht). The storyline was unjust to her budding personality, and her sudden dismissal left a sour taste in the fans’ mouths.

Caroline Forbes ('The Vampire Diaries')

While an unpopular opinion, the believers strongly support their claim that Caroline Forbes (Candice King) deserved a better life than Julie Plec thought fit for her. One of the earliest vampires, Caroline, was used by Damon for his own benefit and later turned into a vampire by Katherine (Nina Dobrev) against her wish. All of her love interests through the seasons: Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Stefan (Paul Wesley), Jesse, and Tyler (Michael Trevino), are all killed, except for Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig), who everyone hates. All her family members are murdered, and her mother faces the worst fate of them all.

When her one true love, Stefan Salvatore, is killed in the hellfire, all of her friends turn human and eventually die, but even though The Vampire Diaries means to respect her as the "last vampire standing," they alienate her from everyone she's loved, which is a veritable injustice to her friendly, social personality.

Tracy McConnell ('How I Met Your Mother')

It has been well-established by fans worldwide that How I Met Your Mother's final episode was one of the most disappointing episodes in television history. While there are many takes to how the terrible finale came into existence, the one character that suffered the worst blow was Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti), aka The Mother. She is seen multiple times, convincing Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) to get together but discovering that they don't end up together: Sacrilege! And, then, to everyone's utter dismay, she's killed off the show without good reason.

Tracy McConnell, a titular and one of the most essential characters of the show, is proven expendable, and all her personality ever amounts to is being Ted Mosby's (Josh Radnor) wife. Over the nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, there is no mention of her career, friends, or family (except Ted), and she is shown as a plot device to help Ted achieve everything he ever wanted: Robin, and kids, which Robin didn't want/couldn't have.

Rachel Green ('Friends')

Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) was introduced on Friends as a runaway bride and a daddy's girl who didn't know much about the "real world." But through the seasons, she evolved into a successful woman who built her career from the ground up. She was beautiful and ambitious, and despite wishing otherwise, she got pregnant with Ross' (David Schwimmer) baby. But that didn't stop her from loving her little Emma or advancing her career.

Throughout the years, Ross can be seen as someone who pulls her down time and time again. Despite their sizzling chemistry and romantic history, it was obvious that Ross and Rachel were toxic, and for Rachel to miss a plane that could take her to the highest heights of her career for Ross was a misstep.

Nate Archibald ('Gossip Girl')

Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) was the perfect man from every girl's dream. Sure, he wasn't a saint; he slept with Serena (Blake Lively) while dating her best friend, but compared to any other character on the show, he was innocent (and he never tried to sell his girlfriend for a hotel). Furthermore, Nate was always kind and thoughtful of his friends and open to finding love, even in the wrong places, like Serena van der Woodsen. Finally, she had a man who was so compassionate and told her he loved her, and instead, she decided to be with the man who publically insulted her for years and tried to ruin her life as Gossip Girl.

But wrong love choices aside, his character didn't deserve to end alone and unhappy. He came from a privileged family, like most of the other characters, and yet, he went through so much with his family but never got an ounce of lasting happiness. So while Blair (Leighton Meester) and Chuck (Ed Westwick) found their happy ever after and Serena and Dan (Penn Badgley) ended up together, Nate had...no one.

Penny Teller ('The Big Bang Theory')

One of the strongest characters on The Big Bang Theory, Penny Teller (Kaley Cuoco), was one of the smartest characters on the show in terms of common sense. She made a career for herself and excelled at whatever she did, monkey movie blips aside. Her character faced tumultuous situations in all walks of life, romantic, professional, and otherwise, and despite her character's sometimes questionable choices, she could've done better than Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

In the show's final season, it is revealed that Penny doesn't want children, while Leonard does, which creates a disagreement between the two. While the dispute is superficially resolved, it is later revealed that Penny gets pregnant after getting drunk, sabotaging everything she stands for.

Elijah Mikaelson ('The Originals')

Over the show's five seasons, Elijah Mikaelson's (Daniel Gillies) only mission in life was the redemption of his brother and, by extension, the reconciliation of the Mikaelson Family. He does everything in his power to protect his family, even putting his own life on the line when required. And after Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) birth, it seems he has realized some part of his goal.

When Klaus (Joseph Morgan) decides to sacrifice himself to The Hollow to save his daughter, Elijah feels like he has no further motive in life and accompanies Klaus to their deathbeds. While poignant and somewhat endearing, the plot was uncalled for, and after finally having the family he always yearned for, Elijah should've stuck around to see them flourish.

Andy Bernard ('The Office')

When Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) moved from the Stamford branch, he was portrayed as a bootlicker wannabe with anger issues. He built an instant hatred against Jim (John Krasinski) and was often seen competing with Dwight (Rainn Wilson) for Michael's (Steve Carell) attention. But over the seasons, he became a calmer and lovable man, and the viewers fell in love with his character development. His growing relationship with Erin (Ellie Kemper) was one that fans swooned over, and his affection toward her stole hearts left and right.

However, after Michael's departure, the production knew it was time to get back a horrible boss to replace the OG. In doing so, they reset Andy to his Stamford self, disregarding all progress he made over the years. The move was ultimately a failure that fans couldn't get over. While the last two seasons of The Office were epic disasters in their own way, Andy's reset made them even worse.

Michael Cordero ('Jane the Virgin')

A show that started as his story soon turned into the funeral of everything he ever wanted from his life. That's how fans describe Michael Cordero's (Brett Dier) character in Jane the Virgin. Jane Villanueva's (Gina Rodriguez) fiance, Michael, was a perfect man. But the storyline called otherwise. It was evident from their predicament that Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) would end up together, but when fans grew acclimated to Michael and Jane, the producers came up with a wicked plot to bring their initial plan back on track.

Michael was killed, later revived on the show, but even back to life, his memories were erased, eradicating the choice that kept Jane away from Rafael. While he was no longer the second choice, Michael's character was utterly humiliated and destroyed.

Stefan Salvatore ('The Vampire Diaries')

One of the most devastating and unwarranted deaths in The Vampire Diaries, Stefan Salvatore's (Paul Wesley) demise left all viewers teary-eyed and enraged. After being discarded by the woman he loves and being replaced by his brother, Stefan goes into a spiral but finally finds his way back to accepting his predicament. Throughout the show, he sacrifices himself to protect Damon (Ian Somerhalder), Elena (Nina Dobrev), and often Caroline (Candice King) and his other friends.

All his romantic relationships are almost always massacred by supernatural means, and when he turns human (against his wish), he sacrifices himself so Damon can get to live a human life with Elena. Despite his generous statement, Stefan is the better brother and deserves a better hand than the shitty one he was dealt.

