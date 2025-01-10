After a three-year wait, the second season of Squid Game is officially available to stream in its entirety, with a third season set to be released later this year. While Season 1 saw a hopeful Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) enter the games for the first time, Season 2 saw a much more cynical Gi-hun intentionally re-enter the games while trying to take down the people who are in charge of the games, and to put an end to them once and for all.

While Season 2 of Squid Game raises the stakes outside the games as well, at the center of the show is this terrifying game where competitors have to play children's games with life and death stakes, in order to win a large sum of money. These competitors have to be clever and deliberate, good at planning, and ruthless when needed. In order to win Squid Game, one does not necessarily need to be a killer, but they need to be comfortable letting others die in order to win. These are 10 TV protagonists who could win Squid Game, ranked.

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Squid Game Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 17, 2021 Finale Year November 30, 2024 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 2 Writers Hwang Dong-hyuk Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Hwang Dong-hyuk Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk Expand

10 Joe Goldberg

'You'

Image via Netflix

To make it far in Squid Game, it helps for one to be intelligent, ruthless, and great at planning out one's next moves ahead of time. You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has all of these qualities, to a terrifying degree. Over the course of four seasons, You has shown Joe to be calculating and willing to kill anyone who stands in his way. Although one doesn't need to be a killer to win the games, it would certainly help.

Although Joe could potentially win Squid Game, he certainly has his weaknesses. Joe is prone to obsession, and when he finds a target, he prioritizes possessing this person over all else. If Joe were to become obsessed with someone else in the game, this would certainly derail him, and would cause him to put his desire to have them over winning. Joe may be great at strategizing, but his focus would likely be on the wrong thing.

9 Rebecca Bunch

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Image via The CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was absolutely phenomenal at character development, particularly with its leading lady, Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom). Rebecca started the show spontaneously, moving across the country to win back her ex-boyfriend (Vincent Rodriguez III) from teenage summer camp, and concocting an elaborate and morally questionable plan to make this dream come true, no matter whom it hurt.

Rebecca ended the show as someone who was finally ready to prioritize her mental health and love for musical theater over the idea of romance that she'd always built up in her head. That being said, Rebecca of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's early seasons, and in particular of the first half of Season 3, could absolutely have a shot at winning Squid Game (and would dream up some great songs in the process). Rebecca is incredibly smart, and when she puts her mind to something, she can wreak a lot of havoc. Her morals would likely interfere with her winning, but she'd still have a strong chance.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 12, 2015 Finale Year November 30, 2018 Cast Rachel Bloom , Vincent Rodriguez III , Pete Gardner Seasons 4 Story By Aline Brosh McKenna, rachel bloom Writers Aline Brosh McKenna , Rachel Bloom Network The CW Streaming Service(s) Netflix , AppleTV+ Directors Aline Brosh McKenna , Rachel Bloom Showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna Expand

8 Chloe

'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23'

Image via ABC

Sadly cancelled after only two seasons, Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23 focused on the unlikely friendship between the optimistic June Colburn (Dreama Walker) and her scheming conwoman roommate, Chloe (Krysten Ritter). Over the show's two seasons, Chloe proved capable of stealing from, drugging, and tricking people to get what she wanted. She also had a little bit too much of an interest in death.

When it comes down to it, Chloe could win Squid Game if she really wanted to. She's fantastic at scheming, and has no qualms about hurting or betraying people to achieve her goals. Chloe's done a number of schemes for money, so she might not see this one as that different. Chloe is also very lazy, though, so after a certain while, she might give up and not make it to the end. Still, she would definitely have a fighting chance.

Don't Trust The B---- in Apartment 23 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 11, 2012 Finale Year November 30, 2012 Cast Krysten Ritter , Dreama Walker , Michael Blaiklock , Eric Andre , james van der beek , Ray Ford , Liza Lapira , Eve Gordon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Nahnatchka Khan Expand

7 Brad Bakshi

'Mythic Quest'

Image via Apple TV+

Who better to compete in Squid Game than the character who pushed to have his company create a Battle Royale expansion for its video game? Mythic Quest's Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi) is the ruthless one who does what needs to be done, even if it's difficult or if people end up getting hurt. Brad loves money and power, and could easily end up competing in Squid Game and ultimately coming out on top at the end.

That being said, Brad would likely look down upon the children's games required for the competition, and might ultimately refuse to compete due to his own ego. As it stands, Brad definitely has what it takes to win, and would likely be several steps ahead of all the other players due to his own scheming and planning. Brad may have a heart, but he's unlikely to get attached enough to anyone during the games that he'd let them risk his chances of winning.

6 Walter White

'Breaking Bad'

Image via AMC

This is a pretty obvious answer, but Breaking Bad's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is certainly smart enough and ruthless enough to win Squid Game. Walt could easily get people in his corner that he would be able to manipulate, and could come up with some clever ideas in order to win. He's definitely the sort of character who would pull off a move like Sang-woo's (Park Hae-soo) brutal betrayal of Ali (Anupam Tripathi) in Season 1.

That being said, Sang-woo ultimately didn't win the game (by choice, but still), and Walt likely wouldn't, either. Ruthlessness and intelligence aren't enough to take a person to the end, and Walt's selfishness and ego could prevent him from winning Squid Game. He would certainly make it far, like he did throughout the course of Breaking Bad, but Walt may not have what it takes to win the game.