Often, the characters who start a TV show are not there till its end as characters tend to come and go. Either their character arc is no longer as relevant to the overarching story, or the actor decides to take a step back from the role.

Whatever the case, there are quite a few characters who left rather too soon. Either the characters left too much unsaid, their absence changed the trajectory of the show, or their character arc remained unexplored. These are the top contenders of characters who left rather too quickly.

10 George O’Malley from 'Grey’s Anatomy'

George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) was one of the 5 surgical interns which Grey’s Anatomy started. Although his storylines often revolved around his personal life as he navigates his feelings for Meredith, his marriage with Callie and his relationship with his father, George had the promises of an amazing doctor.

As George began working with Owen in trauma, his quick thinking and ability to work under pressure demonstrated he found his calling as a trauma surgeon. Unfortunately, George is killed in an accident in which he saves another girl from being hit by a bus. His sudden death on the show was unexpected, and while he died heroically, exploring the trajectory of his career would have been an interesting storyline.

9 Simon Basset from 'Bridgerton'

Simon (Rege-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) were the main characters of Season 1 and while Daphne has returned for a few appearances, Simon Bassett is noticeably absent. Although Season 2 of Bridgerton centers on Anthony’s quest for love, it would have been worthwhile to keep Simon around.

As he’s good friends with Anthony, his absence at his wedding isn’t consistent with his character arc. Furthermore, exploring his story beyond his happily ever after with Daphne would have been of interest. As his father was noticeably absent and dismissive of him, exploring the emotional repercussions Simon faced as well as his relationship with his son would have been interesting.

8 Quinn Garvey from 'How I Met Your Mother'

Quinn Garvey (Becki Newton) was introduced in Season 7 where Barney falls in love with her, and they eventually enter a relationship. As they quickly got serious and got engaged, they broke up soon afterward as they both felt they couldn’t trust each other.

Many fans agree that Quinn was a better match for Barney than Robin as they had chemistry that wasn’t forced and a better understanding. Irrespective, most viewers found it odd to see Quinn go from the fiancé of a main character to entirely absent within an episode.

7 Vicky Larson from 'Full House'

Vicky Larson (Gail Edwards) was introduced as a temporary co-star on Wake-Up San Francisco while Rebecca was on maternity leave. As Vicky and Danny fall in love and form a relationship, they soon get engaged with plans to marry.

Her sudden exit from the show following their breakup was surprising as it was assumed she would join the regular cast after her marriage to Danny. An interesting storyline worth exploring would have been Vicky’s experience settling in as a wife and stepmother.

6 Michelle Tanner from 'Fuller House'

As the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided not to reprise their role as Michelle on Fuller House, her character was effectively written out of the show except for a few jokes. Although the decision to recast would have not done justice to the memories of Full House, Fuller House almost pretended she didn’t exist to begin with.

Despite Michelle’s absence in-person, her character could have continued to play an integral part on the show. Her absence at her only two sister’s weddings could have been addressed for example. A Redditor came up with the idea of Michelle designing her sisters’ wedding dresses, sending it in the mail with a heartfelt letter.

5 Jonathan Turner from Boy Meets World

Jonathan Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn) was introduced in Season 2 as a teacher at John Adams High School, where he later takes on a parental role to Shawn as his guardian. After Shawn moves back in with his father, Jonathan is rarely seen.

Although the episode Cult Fiction demonstrated how Shawn’s relationship with him grounded him, his character is nowhere to be seen following his accident. Although it is assumed he fully recovers, his sudden disappearance was unjustified. As the only stable adult figure in Shawn’s life, his presence was integral to Shawn’s character arc.

4 Adrian Pimento from 'Brooklyn 99'

Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) first appeared on the show in Season 3, as he made his return to the force after re-emerging following the 12 years, he spent undercover working alongside a mobster.

Despite regular appearances on the show, the character arc of Adrian Pimento remained unexplored. His trauma of the time he spent undercover was often a means of comedy, yet a deeper exploration of what he really went through could have been another grounded issue that the show addressed.

3 Frank Buffay Jr. from 'Friends'

Phoebe’s relationship with her family was often in turmoil as she never fully knew any of her family members. Despite an integral part of her character arc, there wasn’t much exploration of her family. Although she rekindled her relationship with her father and biological mother, there is no mention of them afterward.

Although she got to better know her half-brother, even being a surrogate so that he could have kids, Frank Jr. (Gioanni Ribisi) hardly shows up. Even at Phoebe’s wedding, her brother isn’t present, nor it is explained as to why.

2 Love Quinn from 'YOU'

Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) was introduced in Season 2 of YOU as she formed a romantic relationship with Joe Goldberg. Although Joe feared unraveling his past to Love, Love’s past was hardly what he expected either. As it’s revealed that Love is also disturbed, to say the least, she is also pregnant with Joe’s child.

As they both become parents to a baby boy, they grapple with navigating their relationship. Love eventually dies at the hands of Joe as he realizes she murdered her previous husband as well. Although Love’s on-screen time lasted longer than any of Joe’s other romantic interests, one can’t help wondering how their relationship would have progressed over time.

1 Susan Ross from 'Seinfeld'

Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) was George’s romantic interest as they started dating soon after they met at NBC. Although they broke up a few times, George eventually proposed to her leading to their engagement. Susan died soon afterward as she was exposed to toxic glue while sending out invitations for their wedding.

Although the real reason behind her exit from the show was a poor working relationship between Heidi Swedberg and Jason Alexander, Susan’s sudden death was one of the weakest points on the show. Not only did Susan deserve better, but their relationship could have ended without her death.

