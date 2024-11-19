With the U.S.' Thanksgiving celebrations fast approaching, the list of guests invited to the dinner table should already be pretty well-defined. However, there's probably still some room for last-minute invitations. There are a few characters from popular television shows, however, who any sane person would rather not have at their dinner table on any Thanksgiving celebration.

From the insufferable to the terrifying to the rather complicated, these are TV characters who aren't necessarily unpleasant people, but who just wouldn't be a great addition to any family dinner for one reason or another. From The Office's Angela Martin to The Sopranos' Livia Soprano, these characters would find some way to (accidentally or intentionally) sour Thanksgiving celebrations — and that's something that no one wants.

10 Cousin Itt

'The Addams Family' (1964-1966)

When it comes to iconic '60s TV shows and spooky television comedies, it doesn't get any more iconic or influential than The Addams Family, which follows the misadventures of a blissfully macabre but extremely loving family. The series introduced the screen to some of the medium's most iconic characters, including Cousin Itt (Felix Silla), a small hairy being who speaks in high-pitched gibberish understood only by his family.

Friendly, loving, and good-natured all around, Cousin Itt would likely be fun to hang out with, but assuming that he would come to Thanksgiving dinner without an Addams family member to translate, his presence would be more uncomfortable than enjoyable. No one would be able to understand him, and his long hair would likely interfere with the food on the table.

9 Rick Sanchez

'Rick and Morty' (2013-)

Back when it first started airing, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty showed such smart ideas and unparalleled creativity that many couldn't imagine how it could run for as long as other successful animated sitcoms. Now, ten years after its premiere, the show is still going strong. It follows the intergalactic adventures of nihilistic mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland and Ian Cardoni) and his anxious grandson, Morty Smith (Harry Belden).

He's probably not someone whose presence would be appreciated at any kind of social gathering.

Rick and Morty is one of the best comedy shows of all time, animated or not, and that's largely thanks to how zany and entertaining its characters are. Chief among them is the enigmatic, hilarious, often quite cantankerous Rick. Fun though the character may be to watch, he's probably not someone whose presence would be appreciated at any kind of social gathering. His defining traits are his self-centeredness, rudeness, and drunkenness (just to name a few), defects which would be rather unpleasant to have during Thanksgiving.

8 Any Roy (Except Connor)

'Succession' (2018-2023)

One of the most Emmy-winning fiction shows of all time, HBO's Succession is a Shakespearean blend of family drama, corporate betrayals, and acidic humor that hooked audiences from the very start. It follows the Roy family, known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their dynamics change permanently when their father has to step down from the company.

The show has some of the most simultaneously lovable and detestable characters in dramatic television history — primarily, the Roy dynasty. Connor's (Alan Ruck) interest in politics from a very young age would make for compelling conversation at a dinner table, but Logan (Brian Cox), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), or Roman (Kieran Culkin)? Having any one of them over for Thanksgiving would likely result in some uncomfortable jokes or drama (or both), and having more than one of them over at the same time would be nothing short of catastrophic.

7 Angela Martin

'The Office' (2005-2013)

Though the British version of The Office is the original (and a truly remarkable comedy all around), the American remake will perhaps forever be the most legendary of the bunch, and one of the most impactful sitcoms of all time. It's a mockumentary centered on a group of office workers from a Pennsylvania paper company branch who are anything but typical.

The show has a surprising number of equally colorful, endearing, and well-developed characters — as well as a few that aren't particularly likable people. Among such unpleasant co-workers, Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) stands out. Though she's one of the show's only characters who are genuinely somewhat good at their jobs, that doesn't mean she'd be welcome for Thanksgiving dinner. Judgmental, pearl-clutching, and not generally fond of having any kind of joy in festivities, she'd likely sour the mood for everyone at the table.

6 Frank Gallagher

'Shameless' (2011-2021)

The dark comedy Shameless is all about the Gallagher clan. The eldest daughter serves as her five problematic siblings' surrogate mother in Chicago's South Side, while their father, Frank, goes out on crazy benders. It may be funny (and it constantly is), but Shameless also has some of the most layered and compelling exploration of themes like alcoholism, poverty, and mental illness that the small screen has ever seen.

He's a fascinating character, masterfully written and wonderfully performed by the legendary William H. Macy, but Frank Gallagher is one truly despicable human being. It's quite compelling to watch him from a distance, but having to actually spend time with every ugly bit of his broken personality would be enough to ruin any Thanksgiving celebration.

5 Beth Dutton

'Yellowstone' (2018-)

Kevin Costner had been trying for a long time to make a big-time comeback on the big screen. Who could have predicted that this comeback would finally come on the small screen? Costner starred in Yellowstone, a Western epic about the Montana ranching family of the Duttons, who face off against others encroaching on their land.

Beth Dutton, a cunning, abrasive, unflinching farmer's daughter.

Many Yellowstone fans' favorite character is the complex, strangely enchanting Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), a cunning, abrasive, unflinching farmer's daughter. If there's anything that Beth is well known for, it's for ruining family dinners. In any other social situation, it probably wouldn't be too bad to have her around (though she'd certainly not be the friendliest Dutton), but at a Thanksgiving table? She's danger incarnate.

4 Sheldon Cooper

'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

Love it or hate it, nothing can take away The Big Bang Theory's status as one of the most successful sitcoms of the 21st century. It's about the brilliant but socially awkward Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), who are roommates and best friends. When aspiring actress Penny (Kaley Cuoco) moves into the apartment across the hall from them, she'll teach them and their other two friends how little they know about life outside the lab.

The series' signature nerdy and geeky humor isn't to everyone's taste, but those who love it can't get enough of The Big Bang Theory's jokes and characters. The show's best-known figure is Sheldon, one of TV's most iconic geniuses. Though he's not without his amusing charm in both Big Bang Theory and the prequel series Young Sheldon, it's generally agreed that he's among the most unlikable characters of both shows, what with his self-centered attitude, obnoxious and condescending sense of humor, and conceited demeanor. If invited for Thanksgiving, he'd surely find a way to annoy the majority of attendants.