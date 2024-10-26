Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows mentioned.Twists, turns, and epic plots are common themes in television. One thing that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, though, is a good cliffhanger that makes them angry if they have to wait for another season. Or maybe they’re behind on a series and lucky enough to binge-watch the entire show, reaching for the remote to find out what happened next.

Either way, iconic cliffhangers such as Abel Teller (Evan and Ryder Londo) getting kidnapped by the Irish at the end of season two in Sons of Anarchy and Ross (David Schwimmer) saying Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) name at the alter instead of Emily’s (Emily Waltham) at the end of season four of Friends leaves a mark on people long after the series finale. So, maybe learning about some of these epic cliffhangers will give a little “next series inspiration” for those who are stuck on what to watch next and love a good twist! Warning: spoilers ahead.

10 The Evil Mr. Burns Gets Shot

'The Simpsons' (Season 6, Episode 25)

Throughout six seasons of The Simpsons, viewers became well acquainted with Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer), the wealthy and greedy boss of Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, and one of the most evil characters in The Simpsons. A recurring character who tends to wreak havoc in the Simpson family’s life, Mr. Burns is a fan-favorite villain who winds up in an unexpected situation in “Who Shot Mr. Burns?”

During the episode, Mr. Burns decides to do something evil; he steals the oil found underneath Springfield Elementary School. Of course, being the evil villain, Burns revealed his master plan to a few people, resulting in the townspeople finding out and holding a town meeting. Everyone is armed, and as Burns flees into an ally to get away, he is shot by an unknown assailant. It was the final scene of the sixth season, with viewers having zero clue of Burns’ fate. With an iconic ending to the season, people would return to the seventh season of The Simpsons with big questions – who shot Mr. Burns? And is he even alive?

9 Abel Gets Kidnapped by the Irish

'Sons of Anarchy' (Season 2, Episode 13)

The Sons of Anarchy motorcycle club is no strangers to dangerous drama, usually due to decisions of their own making and people not communicating and going off on their own. Either way, their decisions typically don’t mess with the lives of innocents, especially children. That all changed during season two after Agent June Stahl (Ally Walker) came in and really put a wrench in pretty much everything. Granted, she isn’t the only character that messes with the Sons this particular season. Cameron Hayes (Jamie McShane) decides to betray them, and karma comes right around to bite him when Stahl kills his son, Edmond (Callard Harris).

Believing the Sons killed his boy, Cameron goes to Jax Teller’s house (Charlie Hunnam), intending to kill his son, an eye for an eye, and all that jazz. He doesn’t. Instead, he kidnaps Abel, a baby, and hops on a ship destined to who knows where. During an epic motorcycle chase, viewers believe Jax and his club will catch up to Cameron before he leaves with Abel. What isn’t anticipated is that they don’t. Once they get to a shipping dock, all that is left of Jax’s son is a little blue hat with the club’s insignia. Abel is gone, and the cliffhanger leaves viewers stunned. As the credits roll, no one knows where Abel is, how the club is going to get him back, or what Cameron plans on doing with the baby. With so many questions going into the third season, it is hard to forget this cliffhanger.

8 Eleanor Finds Out the Truth About the Good Place

'The Good Place' (Season 1, Episode 13)

The comedy-fantasy series The Good Place follows the story of Eleanor (Kristen Bell) as she dies and arrives at what is known as “The Good Place.” The neighborhood seems too good to be true, with lovely homes, streets, cafés, and people. Sadly, Eleanor knows she isn’t supposed to be there. She was accidentally switched with “the real” Eleanor (Tiya Sircar), who took her place in “The Bad Place.” For the viewers, this entire premise makes sense – the main character isn’t where she thought she’d end up in the afterlife due to what she did in real life.

That’s when the plot twist and cliffhanger happen. The season one finale, “Michael’s Gambit,” reveals that Eleanor and the people she’s met in The Good Place can’t actually leave to switch her out with the real Eleanor because they are, in fact, in the bad place. Viewers were shocked to learn that what seemingly looked like paradise was nothing more than a strange architectural design to drive humans insane and turn their insecurities into reality.

7 Damon Learns That Elena Has Vampire Blood

'The Vampire Diaries' (Season 3, Episode 22)

During the season three finale, Elena once again finds herself in the hospital after being run off the road by Rebekah (Claire Holt). Due to the fact that Alaric (Matt Davis) dies in the crash, Damon believes Elena died, too. This was not the case, and once he speaks with Meredith Fell (Torrey DeVitto), it is revealed that Elena’s previous trip to the hospital resulted in her being cured with vampire blood. It was the only way to save her from life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Elena was in the middle of transforming into a vampire. It was a shocking plot twist, not to mention an iconic cliffhanger, as viewers had no idea how the character was going to take the information once she learned the truth of her situation.

6 Deb Finds Out the Truth About Dexter's "Hobby"

'Dexter' (Season 6, Episode 12)

Throughout Dexter, viewers watch as the main character, played by Michael C. Hall, executes his “hobby” on bad people he comes across. The thing is, he works for the Miami Police Department as a blood splatter pattern analyst, and his adoptive sister, Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), is a homicide detective. To say Dexter has to lie about where he is more often than not would be an understatement. It is amazing that he goes through the vast majority of the series without getting caught by Deb or anyone else he works with within the department, aside from James Doakes (Erik King), who always suspected something was off with Dexter.

Anyway, it was more the fact that Deb never figured it out. Honestly, fans never thought it was going to happen. That is until the Season 6 finale occurred. This season saw Dexter running after Travis (Colin Hanks). He finally manages to get Travis on his table inside a church, ready to make his kill, when he hears a gasp. It’s Deb. The credits roll and viewers are left with the cliffhanger they’d been waiting for: Dexter’s sister finally learns the truth about him, something Harry (James Remar) never wanted for his daughter. It is an iconic moment because Deb is in love with Dexter (aka one of the strangest TV relationships ever), and has to come to terms that he's a serial killer. After watching their fun and loving brother-sister bond for six seasons, no one knew what their Season 7 relationship was going to look like.

5 Ross Says The Wrong Name at the Altar

'Friends' (Season 4, Episode 24)

In one of the more well-known “will they won’t they” tropes on television, Season 4 of Friends saw Rachel once again finding out that she is, in fact, still in love with Ross. Unfortunately for her, he was engaged to Emily and in London about to say his vows. After deciding to hop on a plane to tell him how she feels, even though Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) tells her that is a horrible idea, she finally gets there and decides she doesn’t want to ruin his wedding day.

This is where things get interesting. While up on the alter, about to say his vows, Ross manages to do one of the biggest snafus one can make at a wedding – he says another woman’s name, Rachel’s name, to be specific. Obviously, Emily runs back up the aisle, and the credits roll at the end of season four. It was one of the biggest forms of drama the sitcom had seen, and viewers didn’t know what was going to happen to Ross and Rachel when they saw them back in New York in the fifth season. The cliffhanger left fans curious if the two were finally going to get their lives in order and be together or if they’d have another falling out and realize they were actually better just being friends.

4 Dr. Shepherd Has a Wife?

'Grey's Anatomy' (Season 1, Episode 9)

Viewers quickly fell in love with the relationship between Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) on Grey’s Anatomy. Their playful bickering while working at Seattle Grace Hospital was prime television that had just the right amount of drama for a medical show. Then, everything changed during the season one finale. Up until this point in the show, viewers pretty much knew what to expect – there was going to be a surgery in the episode, and the characters were going to run around and do what they could to save their patient.

Then the episode “Who’s Zoomin’ Who” aired, and one of the most iconic cliffhangers happened – Dr. Shepherd has a wife! At the end of the episode, who better to zoom into the hospital than someone viewers had no idea existed, Addison (Kate Walsh)? Since Meredith isn’t one to open up to people, the revelation that the guy she is seeing is actually married is a huge shock (to her and viewers), not to mention the first major obstacle in their relationship. It was an epic cliffhanger for the end of the first season and left a lot of questions as to where their relationship was going to go moving forward.

3 Jon Snow is Murdered by The Night's Watch

'Game of Thrones' (Seasonm 5 Episode 10)

The epic drama Game of Thrones is no stranger to killing off fan-favorite characters. But that doesn’t mean fans were shocked at the end of Season 5. For context, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wanted something that was a bit taboo, according to The Night’s Watch at Castle Black. He wanted to ally with the wildlings and bring them north of the wall. In all honesty, it was a good plan, considering it was all to keep people safe from the growing threat of the White Walkers. Sadly, The Night’s Watch saw it as a certain downfall for humanity, bringing wildlings into northern civilization.

Due to what the watch thought of as the biggest betrayal, a mutiny was set. It was something fans kind of saw coming since there was such distrust of Snow’s plan. What people did not see coming was the entirety of the Night’s Watch taking turns stabbing Snow and saying, “For the Watch.” As far as season finales go, it was an iconic conclusion, as fans of the series did not think they’d see one of their favorite yet controversial GoT characters ever again.