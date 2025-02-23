Nothing frustrates audiences more than a TV show's cliffhanger. From shocking reveals, to romantic moments between beloved characters, cliffhangers have a habit of leaving fans distressed with the need for answers to their theories and overwhelmed with emotion. Some of the most gut-punching cliffhangers are even capable of shattering viewers' expectations, and their entire perception of a series.

Shows like Game of Thrones have a habit of leaving fans on the edge of their seats completely distraught as they agonize over where the series will head. The almost unbearable wait for a show's reveal of the state of both characters and story can not only be heartbreaking, but also downright exhausting.

10 'His Dark Materials' (2019–2022)

Season 4

Image via HBO

His Dark Materials, based on Philip Pullman's famed book series, follows the willful Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) as she traverses parallel universes and uncovers dark secrets. On her journey, she meets a young English boy known as William 'Will' Parry (Amir Wilson). In Season 3’s finale, Lyra and Will have grown a deep bond, but learn that to avoid catastrophe, all paths that allow travel between parallel worlds must be closed, leaving Lyra and Will forced to separate despite their profound love.

The moment is truly heartbreaking for fans, witnessing Lyra and Will, so young and newly in love, forced to sacrifice their happiness for the welfare of all worlds. While the heartbreaking cliffhanger is actually the conclusion of His Dark Materials, there is still hope for a spinoff. Philip Pullman's companion trilogy, The Book of Dust, explores the events following the original series, and there have been talks of adaptations for the trilogy.