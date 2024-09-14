While the concept of entire seasons of shows being released at the same time became popularized with streaming services, even streaming is shifting to the weekly episodic nature with some of the most high-profile shows. No matter the format, episodes, seasons, or even series finales have delivered cliffhangers. They either leave you hanging for weeks, months, even a full year, or tempted to let the show continue going with the next episode.

Some cliffhangers are exciting and intriguing, a welcome addition to the plot that helps build the story. But others were terrible, for various reasons. In some cases, it’s because the show was cancelled before fans got a resolution, leaving the story in limbo. But even in cases where the cliffhanger was eventually resolved, the cliffhanger left a bad taste in viewers’ mouths.

10 'Prodigal Son' (2019-2021)

Created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver

Prodigal Son is one of those Fox shows fans believe was cancelled too soon. This is not only because they loved the story of a young profiler dealing with the trauma of discovering that his father was a serial killer. It’s also because the show was cancelled following a major cliffhanger event.

In the final episode of the second season, Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) escapes from the institution. His son Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) tries desperately to find and detain his father, but he is sent on a wild goose chase. Martin has been kidnapped by Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who has suffered a psychotic break and become infatuated with him. Rather than leave his father to die, Malcolm purposely gets captured so he can save him. After Martin saves Malcolm’s life, a battle ensues between father and son, leaving Malcolm to stab his father in self defense. Fans are left unsure if Martin lives or dies, resulting in a two-season show with no real resolution and a lot of unfulfilled fans.

9 'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000)

Created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly

At the end of season five of this coming-of-age sitcom, which aired for seven seasons, the main characters are about to graduate high school. They are trying to figure out their lives, including where to go away to school. Most notably, the question looms as to how this will impact the relationship between Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel). As the graduation ceremony progresses, Topanga makes an impulsive decision: she proposes to Cory. But then the season ends before the audience finds out what his response is.

This season finale of Boy Meets World aired in May 1998, and it wasn’t until several months later, in September 1998, when the sixth season commenced, that fans finally got the answer. Spoiler alert: he says yes, and they elope. But by the second episode of the new season, Topanga realizes they aren’t ready and would rather have their families share in the moment wherever she is. Cory agrees, resulting in a finale that teased something that ultimately led nowhere.

8 'Cheers' (1982-1993)

Created by James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles

Another marriage proposal situation, in the season four finale of Cheers, Sam (Ted Danson) calls someone and proposes over the phone. The thing is, fans don’t know if he called Janet (Kate Mulgrew) or Diane (Shelley Long). There were several months between the end of season four and the start of season five before people learned what happened and who he was talking to.

Just prior to this phone call, Janet told Sam, one of the best Cheers characters, she was jealous of Diane, which led him to fire Diane to please her. Janet later, however, breaks up with Sam, convinced that he’s still in love with Diane. She’s right, because Diane is the person Sam calls, which is eventually revealed in the following season. When she shrugs off the proposal, calling it premature and unromantic, it angered fans. They waited months to find out the end to what was a useless storyline.

7 'My Name is Earl' (2005-2009)

Created by Gregory Thomas Garcia

Marking the My Name is Earl finale, the identity of Dodge’s (Louis T. Moyle) father is bandied about. At first, Joy (Jaime Pressly) tells Earl (Jason Lee) that it’s Little Chubby (Norm Macdonald). But a DNA test later reveals that isn’t the case. Then, Earl appears to discover that it’s actually him. Darnell (Eddie Steeples) is also not Earl Jr.’s father, which raises even more questions. Sadly, the series was cancelled before fans got a concrete resolution to the history of parentage.

The idea was originally to resolve these plot points in a fifth season, and the show was actually picked up for one, according to Looper. But it never returned, reportedly the result of broken down negotiations between the network and the studio. Now more than 15 years later, fans still feel as though they were cheated out of a proper storyline with a proper ending.

6 'ALF' (1986-1990)

Created by Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco

Airing for four seasons, the fourth season of ALF ended on a massive cliffhanger that left fans hanging. The lovable alien Gordon Shumway, otherwise known as ALF and played and voiced by Paul Fusco, had been hiding out with the Tanner family for years. They kept the creature protected from the outside world. ALF was attempting to finally leave Earth and go back to his home when the U.S. Air Force’s Alien Task Force found him, kidnapped him, and presumably prepared to run tests on him. The episode was clearly not intended to wrap up the story as it ended with a “to be continued…” notice. But NBC cancelled the show after the broadcast.

In an attempt to correct the wrongs of this heinous ending that left no resolution to characters' fans had gotten so invested in, a TV movie called Project: ALF was released years later to serve as a makeshift series finale. But it was received as nothing more than a poor attempt at fixing what had already been broken.

5 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Considered to be one of the most revered shows of the 2010s, Game of Thrones started on a high. But one moment in particular had fans angered. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) was a fan favorite character. In the final episode of season five, the men of the Night’s Watch stab Jon, and he is seen lying dead in the snow, covered in blood. He almost certainly seemed dead, but fans couldn’t accept this fact. There were months of chatter during almost the year between the end of season five and the commencement of season six about his fate. Would Harington be returning to the show?

Fans grieved what they believed was a tragic end to a main character: the show, after all, didn’t shy away from killing main characters. But then it was revealed that while Jon Snow was indeed dead, he was brought back to life by Melisandre (Carice van Houten). With so much time between the death and resolution, fans felt it cheapened the show and plot to tease such a non-event.

4 'Manifest' (2018-2023)

Created by Jeff Rake

Thankfully, Manifest became one of many shows saved by Netflix to give it a proper resolution. But when the show ended its third season on a cliffhanger and NBC announced its cancellation, fans were furious. The third season failed to provide any answers about what was really going on with the passengers who mysteriously returned from a flight that disappeared five years earlier. Plus, a new character appeared and a tragic occurrence unfolded.

Young Cal (Jack Messina) disappeared and Angelina (Holly Taylor) returns to the Stone house where she stabbed Grace (Athena Karkanis) to steal Eden (Brooks and Parker Johnson), leaving the woman dying on her bedroom floor. Just then, Cal (Ty Doran) appears out of nowhere, kneeling by his mother’s side. Except he’s five years older, the teenager he would have been had he never disappeared. Meanwhile, Bill Daly (Frank Deal) appears in a reconstructed version of the plane before both vanish into thin air. It was a cruel way to end the show, and Netflix proved there was a lot more story to tell by delivering another 20 episodes through a two-part final fourth season.

3 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Created by Bryan Fuller

One of the NBC shows fans feel was cancelled too soon, Hannibal received critical acclaim and developed a cult following. Yet NBC decided to cancel the show because of dropping viewership numbers. While it ended in a (sort of) fitting way, fans weren’t pleased with the ambiguity of the cliffhanger.

FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and his forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) developed an interesting friendship over the years. Graham had no idea that the man helping him deal with the trauma of cases relating to serial killers was actually a serial killer himself. In the final scene, the two men together jump over a cliff, but fans never find out if they live or die. A post-credits scene teases something sinister, but it’s left up to interpretation, and fans felt they deserved more.

2 'Severance' (2022-)

Created by Dan Erickson

While it’s one of the most frustrating TV cliffhangers, it’s ironically one of the worst because it's so good. The first season finale of Severance left fans itching for more and angrily screaming at their screens. It was so beautifully shot as well, feeling like the power cut out just before a pivotal moment. The episode, arguably the best of the first season, ended abruptly in the most beautiful and also the worst way.

Mark (Adam Scott), finally starts to become aware of the fact that he split his brain into an “innie” and an “outie.” His “innie” goes into the real world pretending to be his “outie.” He discovers that the wife his “outie” believed was dead, a tragic event that led him to join the severance program in the first place, is actually the counsellor at Lumon named Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman). Since Mark’s brain and thus, memories are split, when he’s working at Lumon, he does not recognize her. Mark is mid-scream when the episode cuts. What makes this brilliant cliffhanger so angering is that fans have to wait more than two years for the second season.

1 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Created by Frank Darabont

This cliffhanger in The Walking Dead was so awful that it led to several fans abandoning the show altogether, even though it continued on for several more seasons. This was partly because of the lengthy build-up to a crucial (and brutal) moment as well as the viciousness and gruesome nature of the moment once it finally occurred. In the final episode of season six, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and several members of his group are at the mercy of the new villain, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Negan paces back and forth as they sit before him on their knees, taunting them as he tries to decide who to kill in retaliation for their murderous acts.

After the season ended, fans spent more than six months theorizing, replaying the scene, and trying desperately to figure out who was the victim (or, as it turned out, victims). When the moment finally happened, fans were enraged at not only who was killed but the graphic manner in which it happened. It was a singular moment that started with a cliffhanger and resulted in a massive dip in ratings, largely driven by the irritation fans felt by the event being dragged out for so long.

