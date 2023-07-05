Comedy has remained one of television’s most popular genres over the years, thanks to its ability to make audiences laugh and think critically at the same time. Comedy shows today tackle all sorts of subject matter and push all kinds of limits, but this wasn’t always the case.

Many older comedy series were a product of their time, lacking progressive and innovative storytelling. However, there are a number of TV comedies that Reddit users believe were ahead of their time - whether due to addressing social issues, featuring groundbreaking representation, or changing and challenging how stories are told.

10 ‘The Golden Girls’ (1985-1992)

Despite being an ‘80s sitcom, The Golden Girls was perhaps more ahead of its time than any other show, and is still considered groundbreaking even today. The series follows the lives of four widowed/divorced older women, who live together in Miami.

The show tackles timely issues that were then considered controversial, including homosexuality, ageism, sexual harassment, drug addiction and more. It also portrays aging women who still have openly fulfilling sex lives, a rarity in those days. A deleted Reddit user commented that the show “gave older women good and interesting parts on television and showed you that women can still have a life to live.”

9 ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ (1978-1986)

Diff’rent Strokes is a sitcom that follows two African-American boys from Harlem, who are adopted by the white millionaire whom their late mother worked as a housekeeper for. While the series is unabashedly fun and cheesy, it was also daring in the topics it chose to approach.

As a popular family show at the time, a number of episodes feature ‘taboo’ subjects that were uncomfortable but ultimately relevant. This includes everything from drugs to hitchhiking, and even child predators in one controversial episode. Reddit user risquare says the show was “the beginning of a bit more grit and realism working its way into mainstream tv.”

8 ‘Freaks and Geeks’ (1999-2000)

After being canceled after only one season, Freaks and Geeks has become a cult classic that many wish had lasted longer. Set during the ‘80s, the show follows the high school lives of two outcast groups, the titular ‘freaks’ and ‘geeks’.

Not only did it launch the careers of several big Hollywood stars, but it is one of the rare shows of the time that actually portrays the awkwardness and grittiness of being a teenager, rather than glamorizing the experience. One episode also features a character who tells her boyfriend she was born intersex, which according to Redditor cornergoddess, is “still ahead even today.”

7 ‘Family Matters’ (1989-1998)

Family Matters is one of the most successful family sitcoms to come out of the ‘90s. It follows the misadventures of the Winslow family and nerdy neighbor Urkel (Jaleel White), who sees himself as part of the family. Although the show is full of humor and absurdity, it doesn’t shy away from discussing important issues.

Various episodes touch on everything from institutionalized racism to religion, but also poke fun at its various eccentric characters. Reddit user CaptWoodrowCall says the show allowed viewers who identified with the Winslows to “laugh out ourselves, but still talk about important issues in the process.”

6 ‘I Love Lucy’ (1951-1957)

I Love Lucy remains one of the most groundbreaking pieces of television in history. Starring real life wife and husband Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the show follows the Riccardos, the husband a band leader and the wife attempting to become a star - even though she has no talent.

It marks many firsts in TV, both socially and technically. It was one of the first shows to feature a mixed-race couple, a Hispanic lead, and pregnancy in the story - the latter which was prohibited at the time. The show also gave birth to television reruns, live studio audiences and the multi-camera format. Redditor DisturbedNocturne says “the growth of the LA television industry can all be tied back to them.”

5 ‘All in the Family’ (1971-1979)

All in the Family is a ‘70s sitcom that follows Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor), a highly opinionated and uneducated bigot who only sees the world through his own lens. He is challenged by his family, including his liberal son-in-law (Rob Reiner). While the protagonist and plot may sound problematic, it actually served as a satirical and thought-provoking way to discuss issues of the time.

Through characters with varying views, “the show really did tackle lots of elephants in the room, especially for that time in American history” according to Redditor van-nostrand-md. Some of these include racism, women’s rights, the Vietnam War and more.

4 ‘Maude’ (1972-1978)

The success of All in the Family led to the spin-off Maude, focusing on the titular character and cousin of Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton), played by Bea Arthur. Maude is an independent and liberal woman who lives in New York, and is outspoken and headstrong, making for a groundbreaking character.

Reddit user spacednlost says “I've been surprised at how adult it was (for the time)”, referring to episodes that deal with topical and social themes. One of the most game changing episodes features Maude deciding to have an abortion, which was practically unheard of in those days of television.

3 ‘The Jeffersons’ (1975-1985)

When it comes to popular sitcoms in the ‘70s and ‘80s, many of these shows were usually spin-offs of already existing shows. The Jeffersons was another All in the Family spin-off, focusing on a rich African-American couple who move into a luxury apartment.

It was one of the first shows to feature a black family who were wealthy and successful, but also to look at prejudice from a different perspective. The character of George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley) has his own preconceptions about white people, allowing the show to have “honest discussions that played both sides”, according to Reddit user PositiveStres8888.

2 ‘Alice’ (1976-1985)

Based on the Martin Scorsese film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Alice has largely been forgotten among the plethora of sitcoms to come out of the ‘70s and ‘80s. However, it was an underrated little gem during its time, following a widow (Linda Lavin) who works at a diner as a waitress.

It features a lively ensemble, with working class characters struggling to make ends meet, in a show that is rather unglamorous with a strong focus on female friendships and everyday hardships. A deleted Reddit user says they were “stricken by how cool, feisty and feminist these characters were.”

1 ‘The Simpsons’ (1989-)

Characters like Homer (Dan Castellaneta) and Bart (Nancy Cartwright) are now household names, thanks to The Simpsons being the most popular TV show of all time. It’s still on air today and seems like it has been around forever, but when it debuted in 1989, viewers had never seen anything like it.

According to Redditor Obi-John_Kenobi, it “pushed the limits of what was acceptable on tv at the time. Especially for a primetime show and most especially because it was a CARTOON.” The Simpsons laid out the foundations for the rise of adult animation and changed the way pop culture is incorporated into storytelling.

