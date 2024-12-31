New York City is absurd (and that’s a good thing). As a result, TV shows that use the Big Apple as a backdrop tend to be the same. This leads to great comedic opportunities which often test characters, bring humor to complicated circumstances, or are just meant to depict everyday life.

But unlike sitcoms based in NYC, shows which infuse comedy with lengthier narratives don’t always have to rely on making the audience laugh (or infusing a laugh track, as sitcoms often do). Shows like Sex and the City or What We Do in the Shadows offer thoughtful humor on their own; it’s the city that influences the plots. Whether they steer towards absurd, dark, or satirical, these are the best comedy shows based in NYC.

10 ‘Difficult People’ (2015-2017)

Created by Julie Klausner

Difficult People follows Billy Epstein (Billy Eichner) and Julie Kessler (Julie Klausner), two comedians struggling to make a big break in the industry. Difficult People is a clear satire of their own lives, as well as NYC, leading to what can be considered divisive and offensive humor. But Billy and Julie aren’t just difficult people– they’re insufferable.

Audiences might recognize Eichner from his digital series, Billy on the Street, where he exemplifies a similar persona to his character on the show. And much like Billy on the Street, Difficult People features countless feature roles and cameos from familiar faces. Kate McKinnon and Fred Armisen are regularly featured, while Martin Short and Andy Cohen make brief cameos as themselves.

9 ‘High Fidelity’ (2020)

Created by Veronica West & Sarah Kucserka

If there were a soundtrack to life, Robyn Brooks’ would be one of love songs and pop hits. The 29-year-old music lover, played by Zoë Kravitz, owns a record store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn and relies on this passion to make sense of her life as she enters adulthood. What follows is a reflection of her “All-Time Top 5 Most Memorable Heartbreaks,” explained to audiences through the fourth wall.

In many ways, High Fidelity is an ode to Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, who starred in the 2000 film of the same name alongside John Cusack. There are many Easter eggs from the original High Fidelity, including the soundtrack itself. Fans can enjoy this modern-classic rom-com while bopping along to tunes like “Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac and “I Want to Hug the Sky” by Impala Syndrome.

8 ‘The Bold Type’ (2017-2021)

Created by Sara Watson