Horror, much like comedy, relies on the building and release of tension, so it’s no surprise that the two genres blend together so well. When mixed properly, the two seemingly different goals, to scare and to amuse, create some of the most enduring fiction enjoyed today.

Television has had its fair share of sitcoms over the years, with most of them about the importance of family or the shared commiseration of a workplace. But what about the comedies that dared to go darker? Which television comedies use horror as a jumping-off point to cue the laugh track?

10 'Santa Clarita Diet' (2017-2019)

Created by Victor Fresco

Drew Barrymore is the newest member of the undead in Santa Clarita Diet. Sheila Hammond (Barrymore) is one half of a real estate team with her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and a loving mother to a precocious teenage daughter, Abby (Liv Hewson), but her world is thrown upside down when she dies. Not to be kept down by something as trivial as death, Sheila rebounds quickly with a new impulsive personality and a hunger for human flesh. With help from next-door neighbor and Abby’s classmate, Eric (Skyler Gisondo), the four work together to keep Sheila healthy, relatively speaking.

If there were an award for scenery chewing, the entire cast would have swept the category. Barrymore and Olyphant benefit from weirdly positive chemistry in that they don’t necessarily pass for a long-married couple, but they bring out a playful spirit in one another, making for a very fun watch. Gisondo quietly steals scenes he’s in, and his character's back-and-forth with Hewson are highlights to watch. The balance of Santa Clarita Diet’s tone shifts more toward comedy than horror, so the stakes never feel incredibly important, but that seems by design. Someone looking for humor with a light amount of gore would find their perfect show in the Barrymore-led splatter-comedy.

9 'Scream Queens' (2015-2016)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk & Ian Brennan

Pledging for the hottest sorority on campus is murder in the horror-comedy Scream Queens. Emma Roberts plays Chanel Oberlin, the president of the sorority Kappa Kappa Tau’s chapter at Wallace University. Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) is not a fan of Chanel or the sorority, but that’s nothing compared to the killer picking off students one by one in an increasingly ghoulish fashion. The list of suspects is a star-studded collection, with appearances from Glen Powell, Keke Palmer, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few.

Scream Queens is what would happen if Bret Easton Ellis made Scary Movie. A story about the economic class divide, desensitized youth, and riding lawnmowers used as weapons. While the show is broadly a comedy, boasting memorable comedic turns from the likes of Powell, the kills are both silly and more gory than what would be expected on network television. A change of scenery in season two from a college campus to a hospital doesn’t quite land, but the first season of Scream Queens is a fun exercise in satirizing the familiar horror tropes while keeping them fresh with energetic performances.

8 'The Munsters' (1964-1966)

Created by Allan Burns & Chris Hayward

People walk a little faster past 1313 Mockingbird Lane, because everyone knows that’s where The Munsters live. Designed as a satire of the modern sitcom, The Munsters featured classic Universal horror movie characters as members of an everyday suburban family. Frankenstein’s monster (Fred Gwynne) was the patriarch of the family, Herman Munster, who was happily married to his vampire bride, Lily (Yvonne De Carlo). Rounding out the family was their werewolf son, Eddie (Butch Patrick), Lily’s vampire father, Grandpa (Al Lewis), and their niece, the beautiful and non-monster-themed Marilyn (Beverly Owen).

The show's humor was usually the result of the well-meaning Munsters shocking or horrifying their neighbors by their appearance. The cast does a fantastic job elevating the somewhat cheesy monster jokes, with, of course, the standout being Gwynne as Herman. Gwynne plays the part with such light-hearted whimsy and gentleness that anyone cast as Herman after had impossibly big shoes to fill. Literally. Although the sitcom only ran for two seasons on CBS, the Munsters continued to have a long life after its cancelation and are still watched in reruns to this day.

7 'Chucky' (2021-)

Created by Don Mancini

The murderous doll continues to raise his body count in the television series Chucky. The series brings back the voice of Brad Dourif as the knife-loving toy and continues the storyline from the previous Chucky films (even Seed of Chucky) to mix horror, comedy, and meta self-awareness into a weekly dose of blood-soaked absurdity. Chucky picks up with new object of torment, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), buying the pint-sized serial killer at a yard sale, not realizing the danger he’s bringing home. Before long, everyone in Jake’s life is in Chucky's sights, and he and some unlikely friends must work together to stop the rampage.

Chucky serves as both the ultimate fan service and a rebooting of what had become a scattered horror franchise. The series manages to mix the horrific elements from the first three Child’s Play films with the later off-the-wall surrealism of outings like Bride of Chucky to create a show that walks the line between comedy and horror simultaneously. Fans of Chucky will be treated to the same brutal kills and sardonic one-liners, along with cameos of major characters that appear throughout the series, such as Chucky’s main squeeze, Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly). Come for the murders, stay to see Devon Sawa channel Peter Sellers by playing five different parts. (So far.)

6 'The Addams Family' (1964-1966)

Developed by Charles Addams

The sound of unified snapping can only mean one thing: The Addams Family are about to take viewers on another adventure into the bizarrely hilarious. Based on the New Yorker cartoons of the same name, the original television series first aired in 1964 on ABC. The series follows Gomez Addams (John Astin) and his wife Morticia (Carolyn Jones) as they raise their children Wednesday (Lisa Loring) and Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax) in their creepy mansion filled with oddities.

Whereas The Munsters (who aired in the same years as the Addams) seemed gentle and non-threatening, there’s always been a different vibe for the Addams clan. A sense of danger and malice that, while played for laughs, made the jokes land differently. The combination of darkness and levity works for audiences, as The Addams Family has appeared in multiple new incarnations over the years. Barry Sonnenfeld directed the now classic feature film adaptation in 1991 starring Raul Julia and a young Christina Ricci, and most recently the Addams revisited cinemas as an animated feature that spawned a sequel.

5 'Gary and His Demons' (2018-2023)

Created by Mark Little & Mark Satterthwaite

Just because Gary (voiced by Mark Little) saved your life doesn’t mean he wanted to. In the animated Gary and His Demons, viewers follow the Chosen One, otherwise called Gary, as he begrudgingly kills demons while he waits for retirement. When retirement is delayed because the secret agency he works for can’t find a replacement, Gary does whatever he can to get out of the job that won’t let him go.

Sharply written with excellent voice work from Little, Gary and His Demons is an absurdist fantasy comedy unafraid to lean into darkness. For those unfamiliar with the Canadian adult animated series, take Men in Black, mix it with a little Curb Your Enthusiasm, add a touch of Rick and Morty, and the result is Gary and His Demons. Throughout the series, viewers will follow Gary as he fights shapeshifters, monsters, and the mind-numbing bureaucracy of the organization he’s forced to work for. Gary and His Demons is dark as it is silly, cynical as it is hopeful, and always funny.

4 'Garth Marenghi's Dark Place' (2004)

Created by Richard Ayoade & Matthew Holness

Get lost in a world of darkness and evil, a world of ego and lack of self-awareness, a world that exists in Garth Marenghi’s Dark Place. The series' premise is that fictional horror writer Garth Marenghi (Matthew Holness) introduces episodes of his lost 1980s horror series, Garth Marenghi’s Dark Place. Demonstrating the delusional hubris of Marenghi, each episode of the series is intentionally filled with wooden dialogue, even worse acting, and immersion-breaking special effects.

Dark Place is an easy binge, consisting of only six episodes, but fans of the cult favorite series have watched them on repeat, always finding something new. The creative minds behind Marenghi know their source material, designing the fictional Marenghi to be like an alternate world Stephen King, if King failed remedial English. The fictional show within a show is a clear homage to King’s own Kingdom Hospital, albeit with a much more scaled-back budget. Comedy favorites Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry round out the cast as fellow “actors” on Dark Place, delivering their lines with the precision of an elementary school production. Horror comedy fans should immediately add Garth Marenghi’s Dark Place to their Halloween rotation if they haven’t already.