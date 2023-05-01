A TV show needs to have captivating storylines and iconic characters that keep viewers watching. However, one overlooked factor in a success of a tv show is the importance of a strong ensemble cast. While it's great to have memorable individual performances, it's the chemistry and dynamics of the cast that can truly elevate the show.

One rare occurrence in television history is when the ensemble cast remains the same for the entire show. This means that during its entire run, there were no character departures or additions to the main cast: for the most part, this occurs in the world of TV comedies. From Seinfeld to Friends,these TV cast ensembles were unchanged for their run.

10 'The Brady Bunch' (1969-1974)

Starring Robert Reed and Florence Henderson as Mike and Carol Brady, the ensemble cast of The Brady Bunch included their six children and their housekeeper Alice (Ann B. Davis). This show has remained popular to this day, especially as The Brady Bunch was all about family and love.

RELATED: Best Movies Based on TV Shows, From 'Mission: Impossible' to 'Wayne's World'

Unsurprisingly, there were no significant cast changes throughout the entire run. The tight-knit family remained the same throughout the show. The audience could see the children grow up and navigate the typical challenges of growing up.

9 'One Day at a Time' (2017-2020)

One Day at a Time was a show to watch for more socially-aware stories. The ensemble cast throughout its entire run included Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno.

As this show revolved around a family, the core cast remained the same throughout the series. The show tackled issues such as immigration, mental health, and LGBTQ+ rights. It became popular because of its humor, heart, and authenticity of family struggles.

8 'The Nanny' (1993-1999)

Image via CBS

Starring Fran Drescher as Fran Fine, The Nanny revolved around Fran, who became a nanny for Maxwell's (Charles Shaughnessy) three children. The ensemble cast included Daniel Davis as Niles, the butler, and Lauren Lane as C.C., the show's main antagonist.

RELATED: How 'The Nanny' Paved the Way For Jewish Leads

The core cast of The Nanny didn't change during its run, which allowed fans to see Fran's relationship with the children progress, and her eventual relationship and marriage to Maxwell. It's hard to imagine that dynamic changing if any of those characters departed the show.

7 Frasier (1993 - 2004)

Frasier followed the life of Fraiser Crane (Kelsey Grammar), who is considered to be one of the best characters in any TV comedy. The ensemble cast included his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), as well as Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney.

This ensemble cast built a dynamic that viewers loved watching on screen. Fans got to see how both the characters and their relationships with each other progressed. It's hard to picture that dynamic being disrupted if they added new characters or if any of them left.

6 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Starring Kristen Bell, The Good Place's cast also included Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto. A show taking place in the afterlife, it was popular for its originality and character development.

RELATED: 10 Best Shows Like 'The Good Place' Every Fan Might Enjoy

Viewers who watched the show got to see each character's growth, making The Good Place more impactful. On top of that, by having the same characters throughout its entire run, viewers were able to get deeply emotionally invested in their journeys.

5 'Arrested Development' (2003-2006, 2013-2018)

Named one of the best cringe comedy series, the cast of Arrested Development includes Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Jefferey Tambor, and Jessica Walter.

The show follows the dysfunctional and wealthy Bluth family, who confront their various personal and financial issues. Arrested Development maintained this ensemble cast throughout its run and had no major cast departures or additions. That's why the audience grew to enjoy watching the Bluth family's dysfunctional dynamic.

4 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Image via New Line Cinema

Airing from 1998 to 2004, Sex and the City followed the lives of four female friends played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. This group of friends were all in their late 30s and early 40s and lived in New York.

RELATED: 15 TV Shows That Film in and Are Set in NYC

The chemistry between the four main actresses was key to the show's popularity. By keeping this ensemble intact, viewers could see their growth over time and how their relationships with each other progressed throughout the show.

3 'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

Image via NBC

The Golden Girls is one of the sitcoms from the '80s that are still hip today. The ensemble cast included Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, playing senior women living together. The show was known for its humor which ranged from sarcastic one-liners to slapstick comedy.

This core cast remained the same throughout the entire series, which gave the show a sense of community and familiarity for its audience. The Golden Girls showed the women's friendship growth throughout the series, and it was well-loved by fans.

2 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

The ensemble cast of Seinfeld included Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Drefus, and Michael Richards. Viewers fell in love with the show's brand of humor and its memorable catchphrases from the quirky characters.

RELATED: 7 Best TV Shows About Stand-Up, From 'Hacks' to 'Seinfeld'

Both the characters and their chemistry with each other made the show popular. It's hard to imagine seeing any of them leave Seinfeld at one point or a new character join the main cast. As the main cast remained the same throughout the entire series, audiences could connect more with the characters.

1 'Friends' (1994-2002)

Image via NBC

Friends has remained one of the most beloved shows ever, with each character being lovable and funny in their own way. The cast included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer.

One of the major reasons why the show was extremely successful was because of the chemistry between the six characters. Fans of Friends grew to love the ensemble cast, and there was even strong fan loyalty to the characters. It's hard to imagine how Friends would've been if any of the characters left.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Ensemble Movie Casts of the 20th Century, According to Reddit