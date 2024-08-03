When they are done right, TV romances can become truly beloved by fans. Sometimes, these romances will happen quickly, becoming established shortly after the characters first interact. Other times, the relationships will have more of a build-up, and they will happen slower and over several seasons. Fans may love the occasional fast-burn ship, but they usually end up really rooting for the slow-burn pairings.

Slow-burn pairings, when done right, will take multiple seasons to get together and will have fans patiently, or not so patiently, for them to get together. Sometimes, the wait for a pairing to get together can be absolutely infuriating, but when it is done right, it is definitely worth celebrating. These are 10 TV couples who took multiple seasons to get together but were worth the wait.

10 Barney and Robin

'How I Met Your Mother' (2005)

Image via CBS

In the pilot episode of How I Met Your Mother, Robin was introduced as Ted's love interest. However, throughout the show, Robin and Barney really bonded as friends. They truly clicked in the Season 1 episode, "Zip, Zip, Zip," when they spent a Bro Night together and played laser tag. They hooked up in Season 3 but otherwise remained friends, until finally getting together at the end of Season 4.

Barney and Robin's relationship was a roller coaster ride, with them dating for the beginning of Season 5 before breaking up, staying friends, and eventually getting engaged in Season 8. Barney and Robin sadly got divorced in the future timeline, but they were a great couple while they lasted. The two were very in sync with one another, and the build-up to their relationship was very satisfying.

9 Harvey and Donna

'Suits' (2011)

Image via USA

From the beginning of Suits, Harvey and Donna were shown to be inseparable, although they both claimed that their relationship was platonic. As the show went on, it was revealed that they were extremely close, had previously hooked up once before compartmentalizing their relationship for work, and had a ritual that they did before trials.

Donna and Harvey's relationship escalated when Donna realized her feelings for him and kissed him in Season 7, and then had to get distance from him due to his rejection. They then finally got together at the end of Season 8, and they were a great couple before finally getting married in the series finale. Donna and Harvey worked so well because they were partners in everything, from work to life.

8 Dan and Blair

'Gossip Girl' (2007)

Image via The CW

Gossip Girl was one of the more dramatic and emotional teen dramas, with the couplings of the main characters regularly switching up. The most unlikely couple was definitely Dan Humphrey and Blair Waldorf, but by the time the two got together in the show's fourth season, their relationship actually made a lot of sense.

Dan and Blair initially hated each other, but they ended up developing an unlikely friendship in Season 4 after realizing that they actually had a lot of similar interests. Dan and Blair were easily each other's best pairing: they understood each other, challenged each other both emotionally and intellectually, and really became each other's close friends and confidantes.

7 Paige and Alex

'Degrassi: The Next Generation' (2001)

Image via CTV Television Network

Degrassi: The Next Generation was the best teen drama of all time, and it had many epic romances during its run. The show's best slowburn couple was definitely Paige Michalchuk and Alex Nuñez. The two dated twice, both times for quite a while, but sadly did not end up together. However, the buildup to their relationship was really well done.

Paige and Alex initially hated each other, especially when they were stuck working together in the mall. However, Paige and Alex slowly became friends and eventually became a couple. Their buildup from enemies to friends to a couple was really well-written. The two were really great for each other, with Alex grounding Paige and Paige making Alex take things more seriously.

6 Annie and Auggie

'Covert Affairs' (2010)

Image via USA Network

Covert Affairs was a highly underrated spy drama that followed the life of CIA field operative Annie Walker. As Annie became more immersed in her life working for the CIA, she developed a very close working relationship and friendship with her handler, Auggie Anderson. From the beginning, it was clear that there was something between Annie and Auggie, but they always just stayed friends and dated other people.

After multiple seasons of feelings growing between the two of them, Annie and Auggie finally had their first kiss in the Season 3 finale, leading to them getting together. Sadly, they did not stay together due to Annie's own struggles, but they likely would have eventually gotten back together if the show had not been canceled.

5 Ricky and Gina

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

Image via Disney+

It may sound surprising that one of the better-written slowburn teen drama romances of recent years came from a Disney show, but such was the magic of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The show started out with Ricky Bowen joining a production of High School Musical to win back his ex-girlfriend, Nini. In the process, Ricky built a beautiful connection with fellow castmate Gina Porter.

Ricky and Gina had an amazing buildup for their relationship in the three seasons that they took to get together. At first, they connected in Season 1, but they did not get together due to Gina moving and Ricky's rekindled relationship with Nini. It was incredibly earned when Ricky and Gina finally did get together. Ricky and Gina were perfect for each other, and they had many beautiful hints at their relationship, from their first meeting in the stairwell to their big mutual love confession in the series finale.

4 Joey and Pacey

'Dawson's Creek' (1998)

Image via The WB

For the better part of the beginning of Dawson's Creek, Joey Potter and Pacey Witter barely tolerated each other. As Dawson Leery's two best friends, they spent a lot of time together, but they did so reluctantly. There was one moment in Season 1 where they spent time one-on-one and Pacey kissed Joey, but she rejected him. That was it on them for a while.

At the beginning of Season 3 of Dawson's Creek, though, everything shifted. Dawson asked Pacey to look out for Joey in his place, and a really beautiful friendship developed. Pacey and Joey became very close, with him pining after her for a significant part of the season. They had a wonderful and surprising first kiss, but were kept apart by Dawson, before finally getting together. Although their relationship was on and off in the later seasons, the buildup to Joey and Pacey was amazing.

3 Midge and Lenny

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017)

Image via Prime Video

For fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it was looking for a long time like Midge Maisel and Lenny Bruce would never happen. There were many odds against them, such as the fact that Lenny not entirely fictional, that he was never a main character on the show, and that Midge and Joel kept coming back to each other. And yet, in the Season 4 finale, the show finally went there with Midge and Lenny.

Midge and Lenny were absolutely perfect for each other. They had the same sense of humor, were always rooting for each other, and just got each other. They supported each other at each of their respective highs and lows. Although Midge and Lenny sadly did not end up together, they still had one episode together before Lenny ultimately moved away. Additionally, there was a beautiful flashback scene of them in the show's series finale, cementing their relationship as something special.

2 Tim and Lucy

'The Rookie' (2018)