The universal appeal of romance has made it a constant theme in movies and television. Fans adore watching their favorite characters find true love, support them as they face challenges, and watch them live happily ever after. Therefore, couples are crucial to keeping viewers interested in a show, and their chemistry can make or break the popularity of the program.

However, not all romantic relationships in films and television are well-received by fans. Some couples feel forced and lack the spark needed to be convincing, either to fans or to themselves. Thus, there is a discussion on Reddit about which couples on TV brought on disappointment for not only the characters but also the show they were on.

10 Amy and Ben - ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’ (2008 - 2013)

The Secret Life of the American Teenager follows a teenage girl named Amy Juergens (Shailene Woodley), who becomes pregnant at the age of 15 after a one-night stand with a classmate at summer camp. Throughout the show, it explores the challenges that Amy faces as a teenage mother, as well as the struggles of her family and friends.

Redditor fangirll1996 named “Amy and Ben: Secret Life” due to their lack of chemistry. Despite their best attempts, Amy and Ben (Ken Baumann) lacked the on-screen chemistry that viewers had come to expect from the couple. It was challenging for viewers to cheer for them as a couple because their relationship came across as forced and uncomfortable. Moreover, they also have different priorities such as Amy is with her son while Ben is with their relationship instead.

9 Dan and Blair - ‘Gossip Girl’ (2007 - 2012)

Despite featuring several iconic couples in popular culture such as Blair and Chuck (Ed Westwick), Lily (Kelly Rutherford) and Rufus, Serena and Nate (Chace Crawford), and so on, Gossip Girl also has some odd pairing couples that make fans question their own sanity such as Dan and Blair.

Named by Redditor fangirll1996, Dan and Blair’s romance is doomed from the start. Blair and Dan belonged to quite different social circles, particularly when Blair consistently loathed individuals like Dan and even hated it when Serena started dating him. Moreover, Dan had a complicated romantic history with Serena, while Blair had a long-standing love-hate relationship with Chuck, thus, whatever happens between the two can only be seen as a rebound. Also, despite their best efforts, Dan and Blair lacked romantic chemistry, making them look forced and unnatural.

8 Kurt and Dave - ‘Glee’ (2009 - 2015)

Glee is a musical comedy-drama television series that follows the lives of the members of a high school glee club called New Directions, as they navigate the ups and downs of high school life and compete in singing competitions.

Despite featuring numerous iconic and inspiring couples, Glee also has some controversial pair such as “(Dave) Karofsky and Kurt on Glee.” Dave Karofsky (Max Adler) was known for bullying Kurt and other LGBTQ+ students at McKinley High School. Because of this, it’s difficult for Kurt (Chris Colfer) to trust Dave and for fans to see him in a romantic light. Moreover, Kurt was known for being flamboyant and expressive, while Dave was more reserved and conservative. This difference in lifestyles made it difficult for them to connect on a deeper level.

7 Peyton and Lucas - ‘One Tree Hill’ (2003 - 2012)

One Tree Hill follows two half-brothers, Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) as they navigate their relationships with each other, as well as relationships with friends, family, and love interests. The show takes place in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

While many fans of One Tree Hill may have been rooting for Peyton (Hilarie Burton) and Lucas to end up together, some don’t think so, Redditor yelyahdnas is an example. Lucas and Peyton have contrasting ambitions throughout the series that occasionally collide. additionally, Lucas is thought to be a lousy dater by fans and Peyton is way too good for him, thus he ought to be alone.

6 Rufus and Ivy - ‘Gossip Girl’ (2007 - 2012)

Gossip Girl follows the lives of wealthy teenagers living in the Upper East Side of New York City, and their interactions with an anonymous blogger known only as “Gossip Girl” who reports on their every move.

One of the most controversial couples in the show and on television, “Rufus and Ivy” was named by Redditor Isaidhowdareyou. Rufus (Matthew Settle) is significantly older than Ivy (Kaylee DeFer), which creates an imbalance of power in their relationship. Moreover, Ivy deceived the Humphrey family into giving her access to their resources and contacts by posing as a distant cousin, which isn’t a concrete foundation for any type of relationship.

5 Cassie and Nate - ‘Euphoria’ (2019 - )

Euphoria is a teen drama that follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a 17-year-old girl who struggles with drug addiction and mental illnesses. Through her narration, the show also explores the lives of other students in Rue’s school as they navigate through issues such as drugs, sexuality, trauma, and self-identity.

Redditor littleliongirless nominated “Cassie/Nate” since Nate (Jacob Elordi) has a tendency to be controlling and manipulative, he also has a history of violent behavior towards his ex-girlfriend, Maddy (Alexa Demie), making him a very toxic boyfriend. Moreover, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) also exhibits a people-pleasing tendency and often hurts herself to gain Nate’s attention.

4 Joey and Rachel - ‘Friends’ (1994 - 2004)

Friends revolves around the lives of six friends: Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Ross (David Schwimmer) as they navigate through their twenties and thirties in New York City.

Despite having lots of iconic and fan-favorite romantic storylines in the show, fans still aren’t happy with “Joey & Rachel.” Joey and Rachel's relationship was a short-lived one and many fans of the show felt that they were not to meant be together due to their lack of romantic chemistry, especially when they have a strong bond as friends, and a complicated history involving a broken-down Ross.

3 Hope and Landon - ‘Legacies’ (2018 - )

Serves as a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies follows a new generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, a boarding school for vampires, werewolves, and witches.

Many fans of the show agree that “Hope should have gotten with Josie, not Landon.” Because Josie treats Hope better than Landon does, the viewers think she is a better fit for Hope. Moreover, Hope and Landon come from very different supernatural backgrounds which can create tension between them but that isn’t an issue for Josie.

2 Haley and Dylan - ‘Modern Family’ (2009 - 2020)

Modern Family follows the lives of the Pritchett, Dunphy, and Tucker families, a diverse and unconventional family living in Los Angeles, California. The series is presented in a mockumentary style, with characters frequently speaking to the camera and breaking the fourth wall.

Many fans think “Haley (Sarah Hyland) should have ended with Andy (Adam Devine)” since he brings forth her greatest qualities while Dylan, although being such a kind guy, just serves to bring back her rebellious adolescent years. Also, Haley and Dylan are at different stages of maturity. Dylan is often portrayed as being more naive and childlike, while Haley is more responsible and mature.

1 Carrie and Mr. Big - ‘Sex and the City’ (1998 - 2004)

Sex and the City follows the lives of 4 women living in New York City: Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). The show explores the theme of love, friendship, sex, and relationships.

Redditor oh_its_ok named “Carrie and Mr. Big” as one of the couples that aren’t meant to be. While they have a strong connection and chemistry, their relationship is ultimately unhealthy and toxic. Carrie frequently feels hurt and puzzled by Big's (Chris Noth) lack of emotional availability and intermittent affection. Even when she expresses a desire for a more committed relationship, he consistently demonstrates his inability to do so.

