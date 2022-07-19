There is always that one pairing on a TV show that fans want to end up together so badly, but when the series ends, viewers are sometimes left disappointed that their favorite pairings weren't able to make it work.

TV shows often rely on the will-they-won’t-they trope to keep fans interested, and some favorite couples even get together but end the show apart. Sometimes, a favorite ship is what keeps viewers tuning in, but they’re left broken-hearted when the show decides to sink that ship for good.

Jackie & Hyde ('That 70s Show')

Jackie (Mila Kunis) spends most of That 70s Show in an on-again-off-again relationship with Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher). The two were fun together, but their relationship left fans wanting better for Jackie. At the show's end, Jackie was in a relationship with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) despite the pair seeming somewhat random and Hyde being a much better fit for her.

Jackie and Steven Hyde(Danny Masterson) dated throughout the middle of the series, bringing out the best in each other. He helped her act less superficial, and she allowed him to let down the walls he had built up. Jackie and Hyde just clicked.

Barney and Robin ('How I Met Your Mother')

Even though Ted (Josh Radnor) was in love with Robin (Cobie Smulders), the two could never make a relationship work. As soon as Robin and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) started dating, it was clear that they were perfect for each other. They were willing to accept each other's flaws, and their relationship was fun, passionate, and endearing.

The final season of How I Met Your Mother was all about the events leading up to Barney and Robin's wedding, only for them to get divorced less than halfway through the final episode. Ted finds his way back to Robin in the show’s final moments, which many viewers thought made the whole series seem like a waste. Some fans of the show even like to ignore the last episode altogether and pretend that Barney and Robin did end up together.

Rory & Jess ('Gilmore Girls')

Out of all of Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) boyfriends throughout Gilmore Girls, Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) seemed like the best fit. They were always exchanging longing looks and calling each other by cute nicknames, way before they even actually dated. They helped each other achieve their goals and were on the same level mentally and creatively.

Fans of Roryand Jessmight still have hope. The pair reunited in Star’s Hallow, and it seems like there’s still a spark. Gilmore Girls creators have teased a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, so maybe fans will finally get to see Jess and Rory end up together.

Alex & Zach ('13 Reasons Why')

Alex (Miles Heizer) and Zach (Ross Butler) have one of the sweetest friendships to come out of 13 Reasons Why. After Alex’s accident, Zach helped him regain his strength and confidence without judgment and with the utmost patience. No matter what happened between the two, their relationship was unconditional, and they were always there for each other.

A pivotal moment for Zalex shippers came in the fourth season when the two kissed. It was a moment fans had been waiting for since Season 2. However, Zach told Alex he wasn't into guys, but he tried to reassure Alex, and their friendship remained as strong as ever. Alex had relationships throughout the rest of the season, but it still seemed like there was something between him and Zach. There was even a shot of Zach looking upset as Alex was with another guy. 13 Reasons Why might be over, but fans are still shipping Zalex online.

Shawn & Angela ('Boy Meets World')

According to Page Six, the creator of Boy Meets World, Michael Jacobs, recognized how important Shawn (Rider Strong) and Angela’s (Trina McGee) relationship was as one of the early interracial relationships on TV that didn't focus on race. Ultimately, he didn’t want them to end up together just because of that, and he believed that the two didn't "mesh" together.

Despite their difficulties, the two were still a strong pair. Shawn had issues due to a fear of abandonment, but Angela was patient and helped him grow as a person. They had common interests and connected over similar issues and insecurities. Even though it was difficult for them to admit their feelings, they understood one another.

Haley & Andy ('Modern Family')

Haley (Sarah Hyland) was the beautiful, somewhat vapid eldest daughter of Modern Family's Dunphy family. Andy (Adam DeVine) was her nephew’s sweet and caring babysitter. The two dated briefly but ultimately broke up when Andy moved to Utah to pursue his dream job. Haley ends up getting back together with her high school boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing) and having twins.

Plenty of viewers were disappointed that she never rekindled her romance with Andy. The two fell for each other quickly after meeting, although it took a while for them to start dating since Andy had a girlfriend when they met. They were a sweet pair, both fun and goofy but romantic and sincere. Haley even told Andy that he was the first person she ever loved.

Alexis & Ted ('Schitt's Creek')

When Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Ted (Dustin Wallace Milligan) first dated in Season 1 of Schitt's Creek, they seemed pretty incompatible. She was a spoiled, vain, ex-socialite, and he was a sweet veterinarian who loved puns. When they broke up for the first time, it was best for both of them, but they had a chance to rekindle their relationship when Alexis began working at Paul’s veterinary office.

Ted always believed in her and helped encourage her to grow into a better person. In the end, however, they were just at different points in their lives and ultimately had to choose between each other and their other passions. Their breakup in the last season is heartbreaking because they were still in love but couldn’t be together.

Emily & Maya ('Pretty Little Liars')

Maya (Bianca Lawson) and Emily (Shay Mitchell) met in the first episode of Pretty Little Liars, and the two immediately hit it off. Maya challenged Emily and pushed her out of her comfort zone. Maya was sent to rehab by her Mother, but when she returned, it seemed like she and Emily were going to pick up where they left off until she tragically died.

Fans were devastated when Maya was killed off so early in the show. The fact that she was killed by her stalker ex-boyfriend made it even more tragic (although Emily did get her revenge). TV shows have a history of killing off their LGBTQ+ characters, so it was a sting to many fans of the show. It seemed like the couple could have been end game, or at least explored their relationship further, had Maya survived.

Serena & Nate ('Gossip Girl')

Serena (Blake Lively) and Nate (Chace Crawford) started the series by having an affair, which isn’t the best place to start a relationship. Despite this, the two always seemed like they were meant to be together. They both came from elite families but were much more caring and empathetic than some of their friends from similar backgrounds.

Gossip Girlteases a relationship between the two multiple times, like when they make out at the White Party and when he waited by her side in the hospital after her accident. They dated for a while but ultimately broke up, and Serena ended up with Dan (Penn Badgley). Many fans think Nate was a much better pairing for her than Dan and were disappointed they didn’t make it.

Tara & Willow ('Buffy the Vampire Slayer')

Tara (Amber Benson) and Willow (Alyson Hannigan) were a strong couple in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. When Willow started dating Tara, she became not only more confident but more powerful. When she starts to go down a dark path, Tara lets her know that she doesn’t want to be with her if she’s using dark magic. This helps Willow see the error in her ways, and the two reunite.

Tara and Willow met in Season 5, and the two witches fell for each other while practicing magic. They were one of the first long-term lesbian couples on television until Tara was killed in Season Six. The show's creators defended Tara’s death by saying it was necessary to further Willow’s plot line, but that didn’t make fans any less broken-hearted about it.

