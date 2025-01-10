The first of two long-awaited crossover episodes between Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has officially aired, and it was an absolute delight. Although the two sitcoms are vastly different in tone, they actually fit very well together for the episode. There were some hilarious antics as Ava (Janelle James) temporarily appointed Mac (Rob McElhenney) as her Vice Principal, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) tried to break up Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams), to no avail, and Frank (Danny DeVito) became rivals with Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

The episode wasn't just a funny filler installment, though. Dee seemed to unintentionally set things in motion for Janine and Gregory to say that they love each other soon, while Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) helped Charlie (Charlie Kelly) finally learn how to read. After the success of this crossover, one can only hope that other networks and streaming services will follow suit. These are 10 crossover episodes we need to see next after Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

10 'Heartstopper' and 'Geek Girl'

Netflix

Image via Netflix

Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, Netflix's Heartstopper is no stranger to crossovers--that is, on the page. For years, Oseman has been including clever cameos and references from their novels in Heartstopper's panels. The clear next step for this is a crossover episode, and Netflix actually has another teen dramedy that would make the perfect candidate: the 2024 series based on the novels by Holly Smale, Geek Girl.

Like Heartstopper, Geek Girl is set just outside London. The show follows Harriet Manners (Emily Carey), a neurodivergent teenage girl who suddenly gets the opportunity to become a model. Geek Girl and Heartstopper are both sweet shows that are similar in tone. Harriet and her best friend, Nat (Rochelle Harrington) would fit in very well with Nick (Kit Connor), Charlie (Joe Locke), and all their friends.

Your changes have been saved Heartstopper Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Where to Watch stream rent buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

Your changes have been saved Geek Girl Where to Watch stream rent buy Not available Not available *Availability in US



9 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'How to Die Alone'

Hulu

Image via Hulu

With four seasons and counting, Only Murders in the Building is one of Hulu's most delightful and laugh-out-loud-funny comedy series. Over the years, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have become pretty great at solving murders with their podcast. Although the show is very unique in its premise and style, it would make for a great crossover with another Hulu comedy series, How to Die Alone.

Like Only Murders in the Building, How to Die Alone takes place right in New York City, and it has very sharp humor. The shows are very different in their premises, but they would work well together for a crossover. How to Die Alone focuses on Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a JFK airport employee who makes some serious life changes after a brush with death. It would be very funny to see Mel and the trio meet each other, perhaps at the airport where she works.