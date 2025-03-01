Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) is the titular character in Bob's Burgers, and he and his wife Linda (John Roberts) have three children: Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal). Bob runs his burger joint while facing a seemingly endless series of obstacles. However, he always shows how much he loves his children, even when he might not always understand their quirks.

TV dads like Bob Belcher may be deeply flawed. However, these dads always find a way to put their families first. Some dads, like Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) from Family Guy, are wilder than others but find a way to show up for their families when it counts. Some dads, like Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) from The Simpsons, mainly show their love for their children by focusing on working hard to provide for their basic needs. The best dads like Bob Belcher use their flaws to be the best fathers they can possibly be.

10 'Stan Smith' (American Dad!)

Voiced by Seth MacFarlane

Stan Smith (Seth MacFarlane) is the Smith family patriarch in American Dad! He is a CIA agent and often has difficulty connecting with his two children, Hayley (Rachel MacFarlane) and Steve (Scott Grimes). He and his wife Francine (Wendy Schaal) often have completely different parenting styles and approaches to their own marriage. However, like the Belchers, the Smiths always find a way to come together when it matters most.

Like Bob Belcher, Stan is a well-meaning father who is lovably flawed. Both Bob and Stan show their love by providing for their families. However, this single-minded focus on work and providing for their families can make it difficult for them to stay in the present and focus on what's going on right in front of them. While Stan and Bob can sometimes be absent-minded fathers and husbands, they always do what's right for their families.