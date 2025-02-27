Compelling characters are essential for all TV dramas in order to enrapture audiences. Regrettably, not all characters are fleshed out enough to make an impact on the story, and their potential—whether present from the start or materializing over time—often goes untapped.

Whether it is poor writing choices, storyline shifts, or behind-the-scenes misfortunes, some characters just don't get the attention they deserve, giving audiences sometimes a very lackluster storyline. One of the biggest examples of this is Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle) from the fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones, whose vast potential went underutilized. This list showcases many more characters in TV dramas who suffered the same fate.

10 Izzy Lightwood (Emeraude Toubia)

'Shadowhunters' (2016-2019)

Image via Hulu

This fierce warrior is one of the fan favorites in the Shadowhunters series. The show follows Clay Fray (Katherine McNamara) as she discovers a new and secret world of demon hunters, known as the Shadowhunters. She then attempts to navigate her way through a war between supernatural factions. Among the fierce hunters is Isabelle "Izzy" Lightwood (Emeraude Toubia), an incredibly skilled member of the Lightwood family.

With Izzy’s strength, fans saw great potential for her to play a major plot-driven role, but unfortunately, she was placed as a more secondary character. Izzy’s complex relationships in the series, along with her leadership abilities within the Shadowhunter world, could have been thoroughly explored. Expanding her personal stakes and showcasing her emotional depth could have also elevated both the show and character, solidifying her as one of the more compelling fan favorites.