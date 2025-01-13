It can be said that we are still in the Golden Age of television thanks to innovative methods of storytelling and fan service. 2024 proved just that, whether a show has been on air for decades or only a few seasons. TV dramas in particular often rely on overarching plots and strong character development. And sometimes, they falter (even for an episode).
Everybody has off days, and TV shows are no different. It’s not to say that these series are bad; many can be considered some of 2024's best shows. Unfortunately, these episodes from popular shows didn’t meet their expectations. From season premieres to series finales and everything in between, these are the worst TV drama episodes of 2024, ranked.
10 “Night Country, Part 6”
'True Detective: Night Country' Season 4, Episode 6
True Detective: Night Country offers a fresh take on True Detective for the show’s fourth season. This miniseries follows detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro to Alaska following a murder and disappearances in a small town. The season finale offers a divisive conclusion that begs the question: Were these crimes an act of human nature or one of supernatural fate?
Perhaps the shift in audience reaction comes from a thematic standpoint, or maybe the ambiguous ending. True Detective: Night Country is still a stellar standalone entry in the world of True Detective. However, this meant that the 6-episode miniseries had a lot to live up to. As showrunner, Issa Lopez told The Hollywood Reporter, “[Season 4] moved in a direction that some of that fan base resisted, and some of them just didn’t like it, and that’s OK. Some of them loved it. It was very divisive.”
9 “The Queen Who Ever Was”
'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Ep 8
House of the Dragon’s Season 2 finale is a political battle, rather than a bloody one. Shifts in power present themselves as Alicent Hightower strikes a deal with Rhaenyra to protect her children. Daemon receives another prophetic vision. The armies of House Black and House Green close in on each other as dragons soar above them. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra begins to transform into the villain of legends told in Game of Thrones—the pieces are coming together.
“The Queen Who Ever Was” sets the stage for the battle teased all season but never actually shows it. This is cause for frustration for many fans who know what’s coming next. Hopefully, House of the Dragon will not follow in the footsteps of Game of Thrones’ final season. Despite this, the spinoff series has proven loyal to its source material thus far—we just might need to wait another two years to see the payoff.
8 “Dirty Business”
'The Boys' Season 4, Episode 6
The Boys’ fourth season gave power back to Butcher and his team of antiheroes, who are focused on taking down Vought by any means necessary. “Dirty Business” continues this storyline. Homelander and Vought continue their efforts for political control (when Homelander isn’t busy with Firecracker in that scene). Meanwhile, Butcher falls victim to his mind as his illness deepens, and Hughie goes undercover as a superhero.
All things considered, “Dirty Business” provides exactly what audiences have come to expect from the show: brutal killing, conspiracy, and questionable sexual situations. This can be uncomfortable at times—specifically, Hughie’s endeavors in the dungeon of his former hero, Tek Knight. How much more can Hughie take, especially after losing his father in the previous episode? When it comes to The Boys, there really is no “bad episode;” this award-winning series continues to push boundaries in clever ways. But sometimes, it goes too far.
7 “Trouble in Paradise”
'The Rookie' Season 6, Ep 3
Castle star Nathan Fillion stars in The Rookie as John Nolan of the LAPD. The show’s sixth season premiered in 2024 and explored slow burns, new villains, and prison escapes—and a wedding!
While on their honeymoon, Nolan and Bailey get involved in a crime of their own when they are stalked by a murderer—these two just can’t get a rest. Fan reviews on IMDb shared their upset with “Trouble in Paradise,” citing the mockumentary-style filming, lack of chemistry between Nolan and Bailey, and the storytelling. As with shows of this genre, there’s always next week.